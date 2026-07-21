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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
3h

I don't have diabetes, but I am interested in the potential benefits of ClO2. However, I am totally confused about how to actually use it. I understand that it should not be combined with vitamin C, but what about food in general? If I understood Dr. Yoho correctly in a recent article, you should essentially be fasting when you take it. Is that right? Please clarify. Thanks.

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Don's avatar
Don
5h

Thank you for producing your quality reports 👍

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