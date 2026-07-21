Note: This article is for educational and research purposes only. It is not medical advice. The hypotheses and observational evidence presented here are based on published scientific literature, established biochemical principles, and anecdotal reports. Rigorous clinical trials are needed to validate these theoretical mechanisms in diabetic populations.

Part I: The Pharmaceutical Chlorite Drugs

Part II: Chlorine Dioxide and Mitochondrial Hormesis

Part III: Ozone Therapy as a Mechanistic Analog

Part IV: The Integrated Hypothesis

Part V: Anecdotal Evidence and Protocols

Part VI: Remaining Questions and the Need for Clinical Research

Conclusion

Over the last seven years since the release of my documentary about The Universal Antidote, Chlorine Dioxide, I have compiled thousands of testimonials from people safely using chlorine dioxide to help recover their health. From infections to cancer to mitochondrial dysfunction and beyond, chlorine dioxide has had a significant beneficial impact when used appropriately.

One of my primary objectives in studying and researching chlorine dioxide is to understand and explain how it produces such remarkable results across such a broad range of conditions. I have written a number of articles exploring the mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide, and this article adds another to that series. Here is the archive link to the articles that I’ve written on The Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide.

My objective here is to provide a foundational understanding of the mechanisms by which chlorine dioxide and its pharmaceutical-grade precursor sodium chlorite may contribute to the reversal of Type 2 diabetes and the significant improvements sometimes observed in Type 1 diabetics. The evidence presented ranges from direct clinical trial data to well-established cellular biology, and the picture that emerges is one of a compound that addresses diabetes not at a single point, but across multiple converging disease pathways simultaneously.

Diabetes mellitus is far more than a blood sugar problem. It is, at its root, a disease of chronic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, impaired cellular quality control, and in the case of Type 1, autoimmune destruction of the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas. Conventional treatments do an admirable job of managing blood glucose levels, but they largely leave these underlying pathological processes unaddressed. This is why, despite decades of pharmaceutical advancement, diabetes remains progressive for the majority of patients.

Throughout this article, I will examine the known direct effects of chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite, drawing on published clinical research where it exists. In areas where direct chlorine dioxide research is limited, we can gain a well-grounded understanding of what is likely occurring by examining the extensively documented mechanisms of action of ozone therapy, another oxidative therapy with a closely related biochemical profile. Both chlorine dioxide and ozone are selective oxidants that operate through mild, transient oxidative signaling; both activate the same core adaptive pathways in human cells, including NRF2 antioxidant defense, mitochondrial biogenesis, and immune modulation. The key distinction is that ozone carries a higher oxidation potential (2.07 V) compared to chlorine dioxide (1.5 V), making chlorine dioxide a somewhat milder and more selective oxidative stimulus, a distinction that may confer practical safety advantages in therapeutic use.

The scientific literature, anecdotal testimonial evidence, and pharmaceutical trial data reviewed in this article collectively build a compelling case that these compounds deserve serious clinical investigation for diabetes. What follows is an evidence-based exploration of why so many people report dramatic improvements in their blood sugar after using chlorine dioxide protocols and why those improvements make complete biochemical sense.

Part I: The Pharmaceutical Chlorite Drugs -- WF10 and NP001

WF10 (Immunokine): Direct Evidence in Diabetic Patients

WF10 is a chlorite-based drug solution originally developed by Friedrich-Wilhelm Kuehne and manufactured by OXO Chemie. Chemically designated as tetrachlorodecaoxide (TCDO), WF10 is an aqueous solution of chlorite designed for intravenous infusion. Its molecular composition is effectively equivalent to aqueous sodium chlorite. WF10 is approved in Thailand as an adjunct therapy for diabetic foot ulcers under the trade name Immunokine.[1]

The clinical evidence for WF10’s effects on diabetes is compelling and comes from multiple published studies.

Study 1: Maraprygsavan et al. (2016) -- Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology

In a retrospective study of twelve diabetic patients with severe diabetic foot syndrome, five consecutive daily infusions of WF10 produced remarkable results: [2]

HbA1c dropped from a high-risk mean of 9.1 +/- 1.6% to a low-risk 6.2 +/- 1.1% by week 8 (p < 0.001)

HbA1c values remained low for at least 8-12 weeks after WF10 administration

Eleven of twelve patients showed considerable wound healing improvement

Below-knee amputation was prevented in all patients in the study group

Fasting blood glucose levels improved, with the amount of oral hypoglycemic drugs and insulin required being gradually reduced

The investigators proposed that chlorite, the active principle of WF10, inactivates cytotoxic free hemoglobin forms (methemoglobin and hemin) that accumulate in peripheral blood after hemolysis. This process eliminates sources of hemolytic events, improves the bioavailability of nitric oxide, and enhances blood circulation, thereby increasing glucose consumption in tissues and reducing hyperglycemia. [2]

Study 2: Yingsakmongkol et al. (2021) -- Journal of Diabetes Treatment

This larger prospective, interventional clinical trial treated 40 diabetic foot ulcer patients (38 per-protocol) with HbA1c > 8.5% using standard therapy plus five weekly infusions of WF10. Results confirmed and extended the earlier findings: [3]

HbA1c decreased from 10.48 +/- 1.46% at baseline to 8.06 +/- 1.55% at week 8 (p < 0.0001)

Wound Severity Score dropped from 8.0 to 1.4 (p < 0.0001) by week 12

Red blood cell distribution width (RDW-CV) decreased significantly (13.5% to 12.8%, p = 0.0021)

In patients with elevated inflammatory markers (NLR > 3.5), the neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio decreased from 6.3 to 3.2

Blood pressure decreased in hypertensive patients

Platelet counts normalized in patients with elevated counts

No serious side effects were observed

The investigators described a “blood rejuvenation” effect in which WF10 selectively removes highly glycated, dysfunctional red blood cells from circulation and stimulates compensatory erythropoiesis, generating new healthy red blood cells with low glycation levels. This was evidenced by a transient increase in reticulocytes (immature red blood cells) and increases in mean corpuscular volume (MCV). [3]

Study 3: Yingsakmongkol et al. (2011) -- Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery

This double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 40 participants confirmed that WF10 as an adjunct to standard diabetic foot ulcer treatment significantly improved wound severity scores compared to placebo over 9 weeks. [4]

Study 4: Yingsakmongkol (2013) -- Journal of Wound Care

A prospective, open-label study of 129 patients demonstrated good clinical outcomes in the neuropathic ulcer group and the severely infected ulcer group when WF10 was used as adjunct therapy. [5]

The WF10 Mechanism in Diabetes: Targeting the Red Blood Cell

The mechanism by which WF10 reduces HbA1c is distinct from conventional diabetes medications and directly addresses a pathological cycle unique to diabetes: [2]

Hyperglycemia damages red blood cells: Enhanced, insulin-independent glucose uptake by erythrocytes promotes glycation of proteins, impairs cell deformability, and creates osmotic stress through sorbitol accumulation via aldose reductase. Damaged red blood cells hemolyze: There is a clear relationship between hemolysis degree and fasting plasma glucose, as well as HbA1c values, in Type 2 diabetes patients. Hemolysis products are toxic: Released methemoglobin and hemin diminish nitric oxide bioavailability, impair blood circulation, and promote thrombosis and further tissue damage. WF10 breaks this cycle: Chlorite inactivates toxic hemoglobin metabolites, induces splenic clearance of the most damaged erythrocytes, improves NO bioavailability and microcirculation, and depresses aldose reductase activity, which restores healthy glucose utilization in peripheral tissues.

This cycle-breaking mechanism explains why the HbA1c reduction persists for weeks to months after a brief treatment course. [2, 3]

NP001: Targeting Macrophage-Driven Inflammation

NP001 is a pH-adjusted, purified sodium chlorite formulation developed by Neuvivo, Inc. for intravenous administration. Although developed primarily for ALS, its mechanism of action as an innate immune modulator has profound implications for diabetes. [6]

Clinical Trial Evidence

NP001 has been tested in two Phase 2 placebo-controlled trials in ALS patients. In a 2024 retrospective survival analysis published in Biomedicines: [7]

Patients receiving 2 mg/kg NP001 for 6 months showed a 4.8-month median increase in overall survival compared to placebo (HR: 0.77)

In patients aged 65 years or younger, the survival advantage was 10.8 months (HR: 0.69, 95% CI: 0.50-0.95)

The effect was dose-dependent; 1 mg/kg showed no benefit, suggesting a clear dose-response relationship

NP001’s Mechanism: The Macrophage Connection to Diabetes

NP001 functions as a macrophage-targeted immune regulator. Its mechanism, detailed in a 2022 Biomedicines publication by McGrath et al., involves: [8]

Shifting macrophage polarization from pro-inflammatory (M1) to wound-healing/anti-inflammatory (M2) phenotype

Reducing microbial translocation-- bacteria leaking from the gut into the bloodstream, setting up self-perpetuating inflammatory cycles

Normalizing inflammatory biomarkers including C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-18, and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

This mechanism is directly relevant to diabetes because macrophage-driven inflammation is now understood as a central driver of insulin resistance and beta cell destruction: [9, 10]

In Type 2 diabetes, adipose tissue macrophages adopt a pro-inflammatory M1 phenotype and secrete TNF-alpha, IL-6, and IL-1beta, which directly impair insulin signaling and promote insulin resistance.

IL-1beta from activated macrophages promotes beta cell dysfunction, impairs insulin secretion, and induces apoptosis of pancreatic beta cells.

The shift from anti-inflammatory M2 to pro-inflammatory M1 macrophage dominance creates a self-reinforcing cycle of chronic inflammation and insulin resistance.

Microbial translocation activates toll-like receptors (TLRs) on macrophages, initiating NF-kappaB inflammatory pathways that further impair insulin signaling.

As McGrath et al. stated regarding NP001: this approach is “potentially applicable to other neuroinflammatory diseases.” Given that Type 2 diabetes is fundamentally an inflammatory disease driven by macrophage dysregulation, the therapeutic logic of sodium chlorite extends naturally from ALS to diabetes. [8]

Part II: Chlorine Dioxide and Mitochondrial Hormesis -- A Theoretical Framework for Diabetes Reversal

Beyond the direct pharmaceutical evidence from WF10 and NP001, there is a compelling theoretical basis for how chlorine dioxide itself, as a mild, paramagnetic oxidant, could mitigate diabetes through the well-established biological phenomenon of mitochondrial hormesis (mitohormesis).

Mitochondrial Dysfunction: The Root of Diabetes

Mitochondrial dysfunction has emerged as a central axis in the pathophysiology of diabetes and its complications. A 2025 review in Nature Cell Death and Disease synthesized the evidence: [11]

Pancreatic beta cells are exquisitely dependent on mitochondrial function for glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mitochondrial dysfunction impairs ATP synthesis, disrupts calcium signaling, and leads to beta cell failure and death.

Skeletal muscle in Type 2 diabetes patients shows reduced mitochondrial biogenesis, with decreased expression of PGC-1alpha and downstream oxidative phosphorylation genes.

Adipose tissue with dysfunctional mitochondria contributes to insulin resistance and chronic inflammation.

The core features of mitochondrial quality control impairment in diabetes include suppressed biogenesis and fusion, excessive fission, and deficient mitophagy.

A 2025 review confirmed: “Mitochondria are essential organelles that are crucial for energy production and integral to cellular metabolic processes. Recent investigations have underscored the role of mitochondrial dysfunction in the advancement of diabetes.” [12]

The Mitohormesis Hypothesis

When cells experience mild, transient increases in reactive oxygen species (ROS), whether from exercise, intermittent fasting, or exogenous mild oxidants, they activate adaptive cellular responses that enhance stress resistance and improve metabolic health. This phenomenon, known as mitohormesis, contrasts with the damaging effects of chronic, excessive oxidative stress.

Chlorine dioxide, with its intermediate oxidative state (+4 to +3), functions as a mild oxidant. At low, therapeutic concentrations, it is hypothesized to induce mitohormesis through the same signaling pathways activated by exercise and caloric restriction. The three primary adaptive responses, each directly relevant to diabetes, are detailed below.

Mechanism 1: Mitochondrial Biogenesis via PGC-1alpha Activation

Moderate ROS levels activate the master regulators of mitochondrial biogenesis, PGC-1alpha and PGC-1beta. These transcriptional coactivators turn on the genes necessary for building new mitochondria and optimizing their function.

Relevance to diabetes:

PGC-1alpha expression is reduced in skeletal muscle of Type 2 diabetes patients. This reduction correlates with decreased oxidative phosphorylation capacity and impaired fatty acid oxidation. [13]

Physiological overexpression of PGC-1alpha in skeletal muscle has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, increase GLUT4 expression, and enhance glucose homeostasis. [14]

Exercise, which increases ROS production, upregulates PGC-1alpha and ameliorates cardiac inflammation while improving mitochondrial function in diabetic mouse models, as demonstrated by Botta et al. (2013) in PLOS ONE. [15]

PGC-1alpha stimulation leads to increased metabolic flexibility, allowing cells to more efficiently oxidize both fatty acids and glucose, the exact metabolic inflexibility that characterizes Type 2 diabetes. [13]

If chlorine dioxide at therapeutic doses stimulates even modest PGC-1alpha upregulation through ROS-mediated signaling, it could theoretically enhance mitochondrial biogenesis in the tissues most affected by diabetes, including skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, and pancreatic beta cells, improving insulin sensitivity and glucose utilization.

Mechanism 2: NRF2 Activation and Antioxidant Defense

Mild oxidative stress activates NRF2 (Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2), the master transcription factor that upregulates antioxidant defense genes including superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, glutathione peroxidase, and NAD(P)H quinone oxidoreductase 1 (NQO1).

Relevance to diabetes:

NRF2 has emerged as a critical mediator of diabetes progression:

NRF2 is decreased in Type 2 diabetes patients. A study in Scientific Reports (2018) found that NRF2 and its downstream targets were decreased in peripheral blood mononuclear cells of diabetic subjects, while oxidative stress markers were elevated. Restoring NRF2 signaling restored impaired insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells. [16]

NRF2 activation protects beta cells. Research published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity (2019) demonstrated that NRF2-activating compounds restored mitochondrial activity, glucose-dependent ROS turnover, and antagonized glucolipotoxicity-induced inhibition of insulin release and apoptosis in beta cells. Importantly, these beneficial effects only occurred when beta cells were under metabolic stress. [17]

NRF2 is necessary for beta cell mass expansion. A 2022 study demonstrated that NRF2 is necessary for glucose-stimulated beta cell proliferation and for adaptive expansion of beta cell mass in response to metabolic stress. Genetic or pharmacological activation of NRF2 increased beta cell proliferation in both mouse and human beta cells. NRF2 loss-of-function decreased insulin content and impaired glucose tolerance. [18]

NRF2 activation prevents insulin resistance. Research published in JCI Insight (2018) demonstrated that activation of the NRF2 pathway profoundly ameliorated insulin resistance. [19]

Because chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite generate transient oxidative stress, they would theoretically activate NRF2 signaling, potentially restoring the antioxidant defenses that are depleted in diabetes and protecting beta cells from the oxidative damage that drives their dysfunction and death. [20]

Mechanism 3: Autophagy and Mitophagy Stimulation

ROS serve as essential triggers for autophagy, the cellular process of breaking down and recycling damaged proteins and organelles. ROS accomplish this through:

Direct oxidation of Atg4, promoting autophagosome formation

Activation of AMPK, which inhibits mTOR (a major suppressor of autophagy)

Activation of transcription factors for autophagy genes (BNIP3, LC3, p62)

Stimulation of PINK1-Parkin and BNIP3/NIX-FUNDC1 pathways for mitophagy (selective removal of damaged mitochondria)

Relevance to diabetes:

Autophagy is critically important in diabetes:

Beta cell function depends on autophagy. Research published in Autophagy (2011) demonstrated that autophagy is necessary to maintain the architecture and function of pancreatic beta cells. Altered autophagy is involved in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. [21]

Autophagy clears toxic protein aggregates. In beta cells, autophagy clears human islet amyloid polypeptide (hIAPP) oligomers. Mice expressing hIAPP in autophagy-deficient beta cells developed diabetes, whereas neither hIAPP nor loss of autophagy alone was sufficient to induce disease. This demonstrates that autophagy acts as a critical gatekeeper against diabetes development. [22]

AMPK-mTOR autophagy pathway is protective. Compounds that activate AMPK to induce autophagy through mTOR inhibition have demonstrated protective effects against pancreatic beta cell damage in Type 1 diabetes models. [23]

Balanced autophagy is essential. Both excessive activation and inhibition of autophagy through mTORC1 manipulation lead to increased beta cell apoptosis and decline in beta cell mass. This underscores that physiological, moderate stimulation, as might be achieved through low-dose ROS from chlorine dioxide, is the optimal approach. [22]

Part III: Ozone Therapy as a Mechanistic Analog -- What the Evidence Tells Us About Oxidative Therapy and Diabetes

Because direct, large-scale clinical research on oral chlorine dioxide in diabetic populations does not yet exist, examining the well-documented clinical and mechanistic evidence from ozone therapy is both scientifically justified and practically instructive. Ozone (O3) and chlorine dioxide (ClO2) share a fundamental biochemical identity: both are selective oxidants that do not act through direct toxicity at therapeutic doses, but rather through the controlled induction of mild oxidative stress that triggers adaptive cellular responses. The key difference between them is quantitative rather than qualitative -- ozone carries an oxidation potential of 2.07 V, while chlorine dioxide operates at approximately 1.5 V. This means chlorine dioxide induces a somewhat gentler oxidative signal, which may be advantageous from a safety standpoint while still engaging the same core adaptive pathways. What ozone achieves in published clinical trials, chlorine dioxide plausibly achieves through the same cellular machinery, at a more moderate intensity. [24, 25]

The Shared Oxidative Signaling Pathway

Both ozone and chlorine dioxide, upon contact with biological fluids, rapidly react with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and other biomolecules to generate transient quantities of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and lipid oxidation products (LOPs). These secondary messengers -- not the original oxidant molecules themselves -- are the actual biological signals that trigger the body’s adaptive responses. This is a critically important concept: neither ozone nor chlorine dioxide functions as a blunt chemical weapon at therapeutic concentrations. Rather, they function as pro-drugs, disappearing within seconds of biological contact and leaving behind a precisely calibrated set of molecular signals that stimulate the body’s own healing machinery. The therapeutic window for ozone has been established at 10-80 micrograms per milliliter of blood; below this threshold the oxidative signal is neutralized by plasma antioxidants before it can be biologically useful, and above this threshold oxidative damage can occur. A comparable dose-dependent therapeutic window is likely operative for chlorine dioxide, though it remains to be formally characterized. [26]

Ozone Therapy and Direct Glycemic Control

Published clinical studies have demonstrated that ozone therapy can improve glycemic control in diabetic patients through multiple direct mechanisms.

A landmark study by Martínez-Sánchez et al., published in the European Journal of Pharmacology (2005), evaluated ozone therapy in patients with Type 2 diabetes and neuroinfectious diabetic foot. Ozone treatment improved glycemic control, prevented further oxidative stress, normalized levels of organic peroxides, and activated superoxide dismutase activity. Wound healing improved significantly, and the rate of amputations in the ozone-treated group was lower than in controls. The investigators attributed the pharmacodynamic effect of ozone in part to its capacity to act as a superoxide scavenger and concluded that “medical ozone treatment could be an alternative therapy in the treatment of diabetes and its complications.” [27, 28, 29]

A 2021 clinical study evaluated ozone therapy’s effect on HbA1c levels in a Type 2 diabetic patient with obesity, demonstrating a measurable reduction in HbA1c following a course of ozone treatment. This finding is consistent with the broader pattern seen across multiple smaller studies and case reports.[29]

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Endocrinology (2024), examining ozone therapy as a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, found that patients receiving ozone therapy displayed higher rates of ulcer healing, shorter hospital stays, increased catalase activity, and reduced blood glucose levels across multiple included studies. A parallel review published in PMC (2023) concluded that “the evidence has been able to determine that ozone therapy is adequate for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers,” with wound healing improvement being a consistent finding across studies. [30, 31]

Mechanism A: Ozone Enhances Oxygen Delivery via 2,3-DPG -- and What This Means for Diabetes

One of the most well-characterized mechanisms of ozone therapy is its ability to improve oxygen delivery to tissues through the upregulation of 2,3-diphosphoglycerate (2,3-DPG) within red blood cells.

2,3-DPG is a molecule produced inside erythrocytes that binds to hemoglobin and reduces its affinity for oxygen, shifting the oxygen-hemoglobin dissociation curve to the right. This rightward shift means that hemoglobin releases its oxygen more readily at the tissue level, ensuring that peripheral tissues receive adequate oxygen supply even under conditions of impaired circulation. Ozone treatment has been demonstrated to significantly increase 2,3-DPG synthesis in red blood cells, a finding confirmed experimentally by studies on ozonated red blood cell concentrates. [32, 33]

This mechanism is particularly relevant to diabetes for several reasons. Diabetics frequently suffer from impaired microcirculation and reduced tissue oxygenation, which contributes to poor wound healing, neuropathy, and the cycle of ischemic tissue damage that characterizes late-stage diabetic complications. Furthermore, a 2025 review in PMC confirmed that decreased 2,3-DPG levels are associated with impaired oxygen delivery, particularly during conditions of metabolic stress, and that restoring 2,3-DPG levels is clinically meaningful for tissue oxygenation and recovery. Additionally, enhanced oxygen delivery to pancreatic beta cells -- which are among the most oxygen-sensitive cells in the body -- could theoretically improve their ATP production and glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. [32, 33]

At therapeutic doses, ozone also activates erythrocyte glycolysis via the glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) pathway, increasing ATP production within red blood cells, improving their deformability, and enhancing their ability to navigate the microcapillaries where oxygen exchange occurs. This is the same pathway that WF10 engages through a different molecular mechanism, suggesting that chlorine dioxide, ozone, and WF10 all converge on improved erythrocyte function and tissue oxygenation as a shared therapeutic axis in diabetes. [26]

Mechanism B: Ozone Activates NRF2 and Suppresses NF-kappaB

The dual regulation of NRF2 and NF-kappaB by ozone is among the most extensively documented mechanisms in the ozone therapy literature and provides a direct mechanistic parallel to the theoretical effects of chlorine dioxide discussed in Part II.

Sagai and Bocci (2011), in a landmark review published in Medical Gas Research, described in detail how therapeutic doses of ozone induce mild, precisely calibrated oxidative stress that activates NRF2 (through dissociation from its inhibitor Keap-1) while simultaneously suppressing NF-kappaB, the master transcription factor of pro-inflammatory signaling. NRF2 activation drives transcription of the antioxidant response element (ARE), upregulating a comprehensive battery of protective enzymes including SOD, catalase, glutathione peroxidase, heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), NQO1, and heat shock protein 70 (HSP70). [26]

Critically, NRF2 activation simultaneously antagonizes NF-kappaB, which is the primary transcription factor driving the chronic low-grade inflammation that underlies insulin resistance in Type 2 diabetes. A 2025 review on ozone as an immunomodulator, published in Current Issues in Molecular Biology, confirmed that low-dose ozone (10-40 micrograms per milliliter) activates the Nrf2/ARE antioxidant pathway, increases enzymatic defense via SOD, catalase, and GPx, and reduces levels of proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-alpha, IL-1beta, and IL-6 -- the exact cytokines that drive insulin resistance and beta cell destruction in diabetes. [34]

NRF2 also interacts synergistically with PGC-1alpha. Research published in 2019 demonstrated that the NRF2 and PGC-1alpha signaling pathways are co-regulated, with NRF2 activation supporting and amplifying PGC-1alpha-driven mitochondrial biogenesis. This means that ozone-mediated (and by analogy, chlorine dioxide-mediated) NRF2 activation does not occur in isolation -- it simultaneously promotes the mitochondrial biogenesis discussed in Part II, creating a compounding beneficial effect in diabetic tissues. [35]

Mechanism C: Ozone Modulates Macrophage Polarization

In the same manner as NP001 (sodium chlorite), ozone therapy has been shown to modulate macrophage function -- shifting macrophages from a pro-inflammatory M1 phenotype toward a wound-healing, anti-inflammatory M2 phenotype and enhancing phagocytic efficiency.

The 2025 review by Napiorkowska-Baran et al. in Current Issues in Molecular Biology reported that ozone therapy significantly modulates macrophage functions through activation of the NRF2/ARE pathway, resulting in increased antioxidant enzyme activity and a shift in cytokine secretion toward anti-inflammatory profiles. Specifically, ozone treatment increases production of IL-10 and TGF-beta (anti-inflammatory) while reducing TNF-alpha, IL-1beta, and IL-6 (pro-inflammatory). This is precisely the cytokine profile shift needed to interrupt the macrophage-driven inflammatory cascade that perpetuates insulin resistance in Type 2 diabetes and contributes to beta cell destruction in Type 1 diabetes. [34]

Furthermore, ozone was shown to suppress the NLRP3 inflammasome, reducing caspase-1 activity and lowering IL-1beta production. This is particularly significant for diabetes, as NLRP3 inflammasome activation in islet macrophages is now recognized as a key driver of beta cell dysfunction and death in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. [34, 36, 37, 38]

Mechanism D: Ozone Reduces Chronic Oxidative Stress in Diabetic Tissues

Paradoxically, the controlled, transient increase in oxidative signaling produced by ozone therapy actually reduces chronic oxidative stress in diabetic tissues over time. This is the hallmark of hormesis: the short-term stressor triggers an adaptive response that leaves the system more resilient than it was before exposure.

A study evaluating ozone therapy in diabetic patients confirmed that ozone treatment normalized levels of organic peroxides, activated superoxide dismutase, and prevented further oxidative stress progression -- demonstrating net antioxidant benefit despite the pro-oxidant nature of the intervention. Clinical studies on ozone autohemotherapy in the context of other inflammatory diseases have similarly found significant reductions in CRP, IL-6, and markers of lipid peroxidation following treatment courses.[27, 34]

In the context of diabetes, where chronic oxidative stress is both a cause and a consequence of disease progression -- driving beta cell death, impairing insulin signaling, damaging vascular endothelium, and accelerating neuropathy -- the ability of a mild oxidative therapy to interrupt and reverse this cycle represents a fundamentally different therapeutic approach from conventional antioxidant supplementation, which has largely failed in clinical trials. The key distinction is that exogenous antioxidants attempt to neutralize ROS directly, while oxidative hormesis teaches the body to produce its own, far more powerful and precisely regulated antioxidant response.

Mechanism E: Ozone Improves Diabetic Wound Healing and Peripheral Vascular Disease

One of the most clinically established applications of ozone therapy in diabetes is the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and peripheral vascular disease. This is directly analogous to the diabetic foot ulcer applications of WF10 described in Part I.

Ozone therapy stimulates antioxidant enzyme expression and activity, regulates growth factor production, increases local blood flow, and provides direct antibacterial protection against the polymicrobial infections that complicate diabetic wounds. A systematic review found that ozone therapy significantly improved effective wound healing rates in diabetic foot ulcer patients, with increased collagen content in healing tissues and upregulation of endogenous growth factors at wound sites. Ozone also promotes peripheral vascular integrity via induction of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), improving blood flow to ischemic tissues in diabetic patients. [39, 40]

A review of oxygen-ozone therapy in peripheral arterial disease, published in *PMC* (2020), confirmed improvement in tissue oxygenation, reduction in ischemic pain, and promotion of collateral circulation formation in diabetic patients with vascular complications.[41]

The Comparative Picture: Ozone vs. Chlorine Dioxide in Diabetes

The convergence of mechanisms is striking. In every domain where ozone therapy has demonstrated clinical benefit in diabetes and its complications, there exists either direct clinical evidence (from WF10 and NP001) or a well-grounded theoretical basis for expecting similar or analogous effects from chlorine dioxide. Given that chlorine dioxide operates through milder oxidative signaling, it may prove to be a more practical and more easily tolerated oxidative therapy for daily, long-term use in diabetic patients than ozone, which typically requires clinical administration.

Part IV: The Integrated Hypothesis

Bringing together the pharmaceutical evidence, the mitohormesis framework, and the ozone therapy parallel, we can construct a comprehensive, multi-mechanistic hypothesis for how chlorite-based compounds including chlorine dioxide could address diabetes.

Direct Mechanisms (Supported by Clinical Evidence from WF10)

Theoretical Mechanisms (Supported by Scientific Literature on ROS Signaling)

The Convergence Effect

What makes the chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite hypothesis particularly compelling for diabetes is that these compounds appear to simultaneously address multiple pathological processes through converging mechanisms:

The inflammatory axis: Macrophage regulation (M1 to M2 shift) reduces the chronic inflammation that drives insulin resistance and beta cell destruction. [9, 10] The mitochondrial axis: Mitohormesis restores mitochondrial function in tissues where dysfunction underlies the disease. [11, 12, 35] The hematological axis: “Blood rejuvenation” breaks the hemolytic cycle that perpetuates hyperglycemia and vascular complications. [32, 33, 38] The cellular quality control axis: Stimulated autophagy and NRF2 activation protect beta cells and clear the cellular debris that accumulates in diabetic tissues. [17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23] The ozone-parallel oxidative signaling axis: NRF2/NF-kappaB regulation, 2,3-DPG upregulation, macrophage modulation, and NLRP3 inflammasome suppression, all documented in ozone therapy, are theoretically operative for chlorine dioxide via shared hormetic mechanisms. [24, 25, 26, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 41]

This multi-target approach contrasts sharply with conventional diabetes drugs, which typically address only one pathway.

Part V: Anecdotal Evidence and The Protocols

While anecdotal testimonials cannot substitute for controlled clinical trials, the pattern of reports from individuals using chlorine dioxide for various conditions consistently includes dramatic improvements in blood glucose control. Over the past six years I have compiled numerous anecdotal reports of apparent reversal of Type II diabetes, and also a significant improvement in Type I diabetes blood sugar control. Below are a compilation of anecdotal reports that provide a good overview of the improvements that can be achieved when people use chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite protocols.

Anecdotal Testimonials

Testimonial 1: UNCONTROLLED DIABETES NOW WELL CONTROLLED

“Started MMS about a month ago. I have had uncontrollable diabetes for years. I have now reduced my insulin to just a small amount as my sugar levels were dropping too low. After decades of fighting this I am now staying in the normal to upper 100 range where before I was in a greater than 250 average. I am astounded.”

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 2: BLINDNESS REVERSED, DIABETES IMPROVED, AND BACK PAIN CURED

I received this email below from a ophthalmologist in (country of origin deleted)

“Dear nurse

It is almost a year since I began on the CDS road, since I read your book.

One of my diabetic patients came for consultation yesterday

Diabetic, using insulin, Metformin, yet uncontrolled diabetes

She came for the first time , 03 months ago, seeing just 1%, she was really blind because of dense vitreous hemorrhage.

I recommended eye surgery, vitrectomy, but

She has no resources.

What do I do???

I told her she could try using CDS , Chlorine Dioxide (Only used protocol C). Now 3 months later, she has has incredible benefits, incredible !!!!

1 . She is seeing again, 70% of vision

2. Diabetes is now controlled , she had to reduce her insulin , a lot.

3. I didn’t know, but she had a herniated disc, a lot of pain, used Pregabalin, Duloxetine.

Now Pain gone, no pain, no medication

I almost did not believe!

She has her live back again!

Thanks a lot for your book

Thanks to you I can help patients without resources

(name removed) MD

Ophthalmologist

(Country name deleted)

Testimonial 3: HYPERGLYCEMIA AND PRE-DIABETES REVERSED

“My testimonial about using CDS:

A few years ago, I was diagnosed as hyperglycaemic and pre-diabetic. I’ve been working on my nutrition to keep full-blown Diabetes at bay for quite some time, without seeing any positive changes to my fasting glucose levels for my efforts. Soooo, I recently had blood work done for another matter and my doctor was shocked to see my glucose levels were the lowest they’ve been in years. They asked what I had suddenly done differently to alter the results. The only thing I can contribute it to is my, now regular use, of CDS—about 6-8mths’ effort. I’m so stoked! CDS really is the Universal Antidote.”

‼️▶️Source Link

Testimonial 4: TYPE 2 DIABETES IMPROVING

“I’m overweight, developed type 2 diabetes. Was on 2000 mg of metformin a day, tired of the side effects. On the suggestion of my cardiologist, switched to Jardiance. But with Jardiance my A1c claimed to 7.8. Been on MMS 1000 protocol for a month and a half now and my blood test results shows my A1c dropped to 6.5, it was 6.8 with metformin.”

‼️▶️Source Message

Testimonial 5: DIABETES AND ARTHRITIS IMPROVING

“We got the results of my dad’s A1C. I definitely think the DMSO helped him. April it was 11.7 and now it’s 7.7. After the first couple of weeks he started taking 1ml of DMSO twice a day. Now he’s taking it 3-4 times per day. He’s still drinking CDS in between meals. His aches and pains are completely gone. His knees don’t hurt anymore and neither does his lower back.”

Protocol C

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 6: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED

“a family member who has diabetes type 2 has been taking mms drops for 3 months and no longer takes insulin,he has successfully brought his blood sugars down between 7-9 mml daily from high 20ies for yrs. Now he’s worried that his blood sugars are too low and have been dropping to between 3.5 to 2.5 , dangerous levels. Hes only been taking 1 activated drop a day .He in turn eats what he can quickly to bring his sugars up. Does anyone have any experience in this area. Some suggest it’s pancreatic enzymes issue, any suggestions appreciated”

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 7: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED (A1C FROM 15 TO 6.2) IN 5 MONTHS

“I have helped my sister get rid of type 2 diabetes with a combination of MMS1 and healthy eating. We have to eat correctly with healthy foods to stop the rush of insulin everytime we eat the western diet. My sister was taking 60 units of insulin every night ... now her blood sugar is normal and her A1C went from 15 to 6.2. A healthy keto diet is what I had her on along with MMS1 once a day.”

“she called me from hospital bed Sept 2021 scared... I asked her if she was finally ready to listen to me... she said I will eat dog shit if you tell me too... Feb 2022 her A1c was 6.2, lost 8 lbs, no more insulin”

‼️▶️ Source Message 1

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Testimonial 8: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED

“Maria Evita Moreno Cornejo, diabetic mellitus type 2, since May 2015. She was on insulin. Her nephew gave her CDS. She took 1 ml 8 times per day. She felt very fatigued at first because she continued with insulin. Her previous levels were between 300 and 400. The doctor told her that only if she went down to 60 she could stop the insulin. After three months she was off insulin. The doctor told her he had never seen that before. He believed she did that just with her diet (she didn’t tell the doctor that she had taken CDS). Her initial reaction to CDS was diarrhea. She’s fine now. Her current maintenance dose is for activated drops of MMS.”

https://odysee.com/@cdscuramundial:4/TESTIMONIO-DIABETES-CDS-DIOXIDO-DE-CLORO:3

Testimonial 9: 17-YEAR CASE REPORTS LOWER INSULIN USE AFTER MMS

Transcript translated from Spanish:

(Full video at source link at the bottom of the testimony)

“For the same reason as she did, I want to give my testimony because I am also here now.

I was diagnosed with diabetes about 17 years ago. When they diagnosed me, my blood sugar was 350, which means the diabetes had probably been developing for years already. We started with pills, but after some time my blood sugar reached 500 and they put me on insulin. I have been on insulin for four years, but I could never accept the idea that one day my pancreas simply stopped working. I just could not get it into my head that I had to be diabetic for the rest of my life. No matter how many times they insisted, it never made sense to me.

Two months ago, through the son of a very good friend of mine, I received a video from Andrés. As soon as I heard it, I said to myself, “This is for me.” The next day I ordered the book by Jim Humble without hesitation, and within weeks I was already taking MMS.

Since I’m a bit of a daredevil and I’m tired of so much nonsense, I started quite aggressively. Yes, I had my vomiting and everything that comes with it, but I kept insisting and continuing. About two weeks later I also did a parasite cleanse, and I passed some worms that were really something to see.

After about one month of taking MMS, my blood sugar levels began dropping dramatically. Before that I had to inject 18 or 20 units of insulin in the morning, 18 at midday, and 20 at night. Today I no longer inject insulin at midday. In the mornings I take only 4 units and at night I take 6. I cannot say my illness is completely gone yet, but it has improved tremendously.

Something very important also happened. After about 6 or 7 days of taking MMS, the diabetic gingivitis in my mouth disappeared. After about 8 or 9 days, the numb padded feeling that some diabetics get in their feet also began to change. The first thing that disappeared was the pain, and little by little the numbness faded away. Now I can feel my feet touching the ground again, something I had lost before. Conventional medicine has nothing for that.

So it not only improves diabetes, but it also corrects many of the complications caused by high blood sugar.

I thought it was important to talk about this because if there is a plague in our countries today, it is diabetes. Many people are condemned to live with something that, with proper parasite cleansing and taking a few drops regularly and with discipline, could possibly be solved. We do not necessarily have to be diabetic our entire lives.

There is a huge business built around us — tests, pens, strips, insulin, pills — things meant to keep us dependent for life. And that is all I wanted to say.”

‼️▶️ Source link

Testimonial 10: TYPE 1 DIABETES CURED

Note: This is not a typical outcome that I have seen and it’s the first type one diabetes cure with Chlorine Dioxide that I have seen. I think it probably depends upon the cause of the type one diabetes whether or not it will cure it.

“Diabetes 1 Cured!

Hi Mark Praise God for his healing and miracle on Matthew. As Ron has suggested that I need to share Matthew’s miracle healing with you. I am so sorry it has taken me awhile to get back to you but it has been quite busy for me, plus I am trying to deal with my 15 year son who is starting to explore this world not as parents always expected. Matthew Fa’anunu is 10 years old from Vava’u, Tonga. He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetic in January 2018, a very rare disease not common with the Polynesian people. He was hospitalized for 3 weeks and he was hyperglycemia. The doctor advised my family that’s Matthew’s pancreas is totally damaged, and he would be on insulin injection for the rest of his life. I had to monitor his sugar level by measuring it at 7.a.m, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily plus recording

all his food intake and regular clinic appointment. Matthew was re-admitted to the hospital as he was consuming the wrong foods at school and went through hyperglycemia again. He was in the hospital for 2 weeks. He was on insulin all right through until I met Ron Pringle in September in Vava’u. He shared with me about MMS and I immediately joined Ron in taking the MMS both for myself and also for my son Matthew. I continued to measure his blood sugar as usual and finally decided to take him off the insulin on the 1st week of

October. Matthew will be 7th week this Saturday without the insulin, which is a MIRACLE. His blood sugar has never gone above 6.2 (BSL) so far, even he had enjoyed coconut cake and chocolate brownie. Matthew is a blessing and MMS IS TRULY A MIRACLE. I am so grateful to God that Ron was sent to us. Matthew is now a very happy young boy free of insulin injection which he complained about. I am so grateful for this healing and curing of Matthew’s Type 1 Diabetic with MMS. Imagine if the world knows about this, and what MMS can do. I am a firm believer of MMS and am promoting it in Tonga. I am yet to get the sodium chlorite from USA as I have asked my sister to order for me. I want to share with you the miracle happened to my son Matthew. My family is all on MMS. As for me, I have lost weight and also my aching joints are no longer in pain. I am very active now, thanks to MMS.”

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Testimonial 11: TYPE 2 DIABETES GREATLY IMPROVED

“My Dad is 84 and is thankfully listening to me and allow me to guide him with clo2 usage after he witness my personal healing of a serious colon disease using mms and CDS (unlike most people I know who think I am crazy, and discount my own personal healing as “antiodotal” and think i am blowing smoke lol. It is sad for me to see them suffer over their ignorance and stupidity! ) He had a lot of artritic pain that is now gone! and even better yet, in the last few years he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and it is now close to being totally eradicated from his body. Before using The Universal Antidote he was using 2 metformin pills per day and still had his blood sugar too high. I forget his exact blood sugar numbers but I can find out. Now after about 5 months and buidling up to about 20 to 30 ML of CDS and 5 drops of stomach activated mms per day he is only using 1/4 of a pill of metformin two times per day, 25% of his previous amounts and his blood sugar levels are low and in the normal range! As I’ve heard many other total diabetic healing testimonies using mms, I expect a full recovery and my Dad to totally eradicate type 2 diabetes from his body with more time! He said he noticed the biggest improvement to his blood sugar levels when he started adding the mms drops which he added to a built up level of around 30ml of CDS per day. I plan to encourage him to lower his CDS intake to around 10 to 15 ML and raise the drops 10 to 15 next. I leaned from Scott that 1 drop of mms equals about 2 to 2.5 ML of CDS and I’ve also learned that 50 to 70 ML of CDS (or 30 drops of mms)per day is enough with 70 being on the high side. I am convinced that the drops are more effective for disorders that are deeper in the body than CDS, as I have witnessed in my own body that mms has a different effect than CDS, however; I feel both are powerful and both have their place. I don’t think anyone knows exactly why and how clo2 can eradicate the dis-ease state of the body and just about every symptoms of a dis-ease state known to man (symptoms that the medical cartel label as the “disease”) such as diabetes, like why does a pancreas that quit producing insulin start producing it again, but I don’t think that matters. What matters is that it does! Ill keep everyone posted on my Dads diabetes status.”

Source: this came from a private chat group (see image)

Testimonial 12: DIABETES IMPROVING

Short history, was healthy 5 years ago in May with an A1C of 5.0 and fasting glucose level of 104. In November of the same year, hospitialized with glucose of 850+ and A1C of 12.5. That is only 5 months, not the normal 10 – 12 years before failing to insulin. I immediately was insulin dependent, which I kept tight control of the glucose levels

I stumbled accross MMS a year ago, and just last month started on MMS due to a bad flu bug. Did the Clara 6 and 6 protocol, and poof, no flu the next day. So, I did 6 drops in the morning and 6 in the evening and after a week noticed that I had to dial the insulin usage down. Then I read the full protocol 1000, I started that 3 weeks ago, and had a doc visit today. My A1C is back to 5.0, and I was taken off all insulin. I am still taking Metformin to protect the kidneys that are stressed (blood work). I also have hyper-tension, which is not under control yet. This is a work in progress, as I am beginning to start MMS2 to speed things up.

I will update again when I am off all diabetic meds, and hopefully blood pressure meds as well. Side note, I had a gall bladder attack last month, and have several stones, largest is 12 mm. Since starting protocol 1000 I have had no acute attacks.

‼️▶️ Source Link

Testimonial 13: TYPE 1 DIABETES WELL CONTROLLED. USES UNACTIVATED SODIUM CHLORITE

This is two testimonials for the same person (JC)

“I’ve been a Type 1 Diabetic for over 30 years. Taking Chlorine Dioxide has taken my Diabetic A1C scores to the next level. A normal heathy person will typically have an A1C score of 5.5%.

A Type 1 or 2 Diabetic with a score of 7% and below is considered under good control. However, I honestly believe a score above 6% is considered poor control.

Chlorine Dioxide has not cured my Type 1 Diabetes yet, but it has greatly improved my A1C score. My last results were 5.7%. That’s only two tenths of a percent (0.2%) from a perfect score. Although I am Type 1, they classify me as a pre-diabetic. See attached lab results for the proof.

Chlorine Dioxide works.”

This is a conversation that I had back-and-forth with a admin in one of the Chlorine Dioxide groups. This person is a Type 1 Diabetic.

Me:

Hi JC,

How do you use Chlorine Dioxide to keep your A1c prediabetic? What is your regimen?

JC:

“I typically take three drops of MMS per dose, about four times per day (my maintenance protocol). The solution I use contains 22.4% Sodium Chlorite. Instead of adding an acid activator, I allow my stomach’s Hydrochloric Acid to react with the Sodium Chlorite, which in turn produces Chlorine Dioxide gas.

From my personal experience as someone with Type 1 diabetes, I’ve noticed that maintaining lower A1C levels is closely tied to understanding glycation. Glycation occurs when excess glucose attaches to hemoglobin inside the red blood cell. This process increases the percentage of glycated hemoglobin, which is what an A1C test measures.

Higher A1C levels (generally 7% or above) indicate greater glycation. When hemoglobin becomes glycated, its structure and electrical charge distribution change, which increases its affinity for oxygen. In other words, hemoglobin holds onto oxygen more tightly and releases less of it to tissues. Reduced oxygen delivery over time can contribute to long term diabetic complications involving nerves, kidneys, eyes, and the cardiovascular system.

When I use MMS consistently, my A1C levels range between 5.6 and 5.7 which classifies me as a prediabetic. This relates to how glycation affects hemoglobin’s flexibility and charge characteristics, which in turn influences oxygen release. Lower glycation means better oxygen delivery and potentially less stress on tissues that are vulnerable in diabetes.”

Me:

“That’s great! So you just take the three drops in a cup of water four times per day?

You’ve never felt like that has been too much for your body to handle? That’s quite a bit of sodium chloride on a daily basis. Do you ever take breaks? What about antioxidants or supplementing with things that make sure to replenish your glutathione?”

JC:

“Yes, three drops of MMS in two ounces of filter water per dose, four times per day. I have never felt the need to slowdown or take breaks as my body handles it well.

I take high quality supplements in the morning and evening. I reserve antioxidant supplements for the evening so they have less interaction with the chlorine dioxide I use during the day.”

Me:

I hope it’s OK to ask you a few more questions. I’m just fascinated by the effect on the A1c and diabetes in general and would like to understand it better.

Do you notice an effect on your blood sugars or more so on your A1c?

Also, does it seem to help regulate the blood or more so just affect the glycated hemoglobin.

Do you have a strict diet on top of using the sodium chlorite.

Do you always make sure to take it on an empty stomach or does that seem to matter?

I’m hoping that you can answer these questions because I get asked so many questions about type one and type two diabetes and the use of Chlorine Dioxide and it would be great to have detailed information from someone who has direct experience. 🙏🏻

JC:

“Q: Do you notice an effect on your blood sugars or more so on your A1c?

A: Ever since I started taking Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) I have seen great improvements with my daily blood glucose levels. Also, I have seen glucose numbers increase when I don’t follow my maintenance protocol (3 drops of MMS per dose / four times per day). My A1C is where I see the biggest improvement. It’s also the reason why I believe I have no diabetic complications as I explained above.

Q: Also, does it seem to help regulate the blood or more so just affect the glycated hemoglobin.

A: Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) has helped me with both as explained above.

Q: Do you have a strict diet on top of using the sodium chlorite.

A: Yes, I have had a very strict diet for the last 35 years with my Type 1 Diabetes. However, Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) has helped me maintain tighter blood glucose level as explained above.

Q: Do you always make sure to take it on an empty stomach or does that seem to matter?

A: No, it really doesn’t matter, but I usually wait a half hour before or after eating and taking my Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide).

Testimonial 14: DIABETES MUCH BETTER CONTROLLED

“Just my own experience: Jim Humble’s mold/fungus protocol saved my life. I had been diagnosed with COPD. By the 2nd day my lungs completely cleared as did my sinuses. Sometimes these protocols will heal more than just a few symptoms.

During that protocol I believe I killed off candida that was systemic to my body. I was diagnosed with diabetes 2. I was having my blood A1C tested quarterly. My last test before starting MMS1 was 9.3. I started the protocol for MMS1 and then did the mold/fungus protocol.

After clearing my lungs and myriad other earth shattering healing, I went for quarterly blood work. A1C crashed from 9.3 to 6.4. That is when I knew the doctors were quacks.

They only know what they have been taught. There’s a whole world of healing in herbs and plants they have no knowledge of.

My latest find is that high doses of curcumin will heal spike protein. No kidding”

️‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 15: HEMOGLOBIN A1C GREATLY IMPROVED

“I never managed to do it for 8 hours in a row. Rarely did it 8 times in one day. But when I had my next 6 month lab work & check up, my A1C was in normal range for first time many years and my high PSA (indicator of possible prostate cancer) reading had lowered, back into normal range.”

‼️▶️ Source link

These reports are consistent with the mechanisms described in this article. The combination of improved mitochondrial function, reduced inflammation, enhanced tissue oxygenation, and normalized glucose metabolism could explain the rapid improvements in blood sugar control observed anecdotally.

The Protocols

From a review of anecdotal reports, there are three core protocols that appear to achieve similarly effective results: MMS1 Protocol, CDS Protocol, and Sodium Chlorite Protocol. It is up to the individual to choose their preference.

Curious Note: If I were diabetic and needed to use one of these protocols on a permanent basis, I would likely choose the Sodium Chlorite Protocol. This is because sodium chlorite, in its unactivated form, is completely tasteless. If, for some reason, I was not achieving the results I needed with the unactivated form, then I would try one of the other protocols.

The goal is to use the lowest possible dose to achieve the greatest possible effect on blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. One way this objective can more likely be achieved is by following the three golden rules established for use with all chlorine dioxide protocols.

The Three Golden Rules Adapted for Diabetes

Rule 1:

Is your blood sugar improving at your current dose? Do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule 2:

Feeling worse? Experiencing prolonged nausea or severe diarrhea? Reduce your intake by 50% (but continue taking it).

Rule 3:

Blood sugar not improving and not feeling worse? If there are no signs of improvement, proceed with the next dosage increase.

Once an ideal blood sugar average and hemoglobin A1c are achieved, an individualized maintenance protocol can be developed. Each person has a unique biochemical makeup, and an individualized daily plan of action will likely be necessary to ensure good outcomes for blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c.

MMS1 Protocol

The ideal starting approach is the Starting Procedure followed by Protocol 1000. After completing 14 to 21 days of Protocol 1000, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed Protocol 1000, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to CD and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

CDS Protocol

If using CDS, the ideal starting approach is Protocol S followed by Protocol C. After completing 14 to 21 days of Protocol C, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed Protocol C, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to CDS and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

Sodium Chlorite Protocol

Some individuals have used what is referred to as Protocol 1. This protocol utilizes sodium chlorite in its unactivated form. Initially, this protocol is carried out identically to the Starting Procedure followed by Protocol 1000. The only difference is that unactivated sodium chlorite is used rather than activating it with an acid activator.

After completing 14 to 21 days of this protocol, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed the protocol, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to unactivated sodium chlorite and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

A detailed description of the maintenance protocol for unactivated sodium chlorite can be found in Testimonial 13 by JC, a Type 1 diabetic.

Part VI: Remaining Questions and the Need for Clinical Research

Despite the compelling convergence of clinical evidence from WF10, mechanistic evidence from NP001, theoretical support from the mitohormesis literature, and the ozone therapy parallel, several critical questions remain:

Dose optimization: What is the optimal concentration and frequency of chlorine dioxide or sodium chlorite administration for diabetes-specific outcomes? The WF10 studies used intravenous infusion at 0.3-0.5 mL/kg, while oral chlorine dioxide use involves different pharmacokinetics. Type 1 vs. Type 2 specificity: Do the mechanisms differ between Type 1 (autoimmune beta cell destruction) and Type 2 (insulin resistance with eventual beta cell exhaustion)? The macrophage modulation and NLRP3 suppression mechanisms may be particularly relevant to Type 1 diabetes, while the mitochondrial and hematological mechanisms may be more relevant to Type 2. Long-term effects: The WF10 studies show HbA1c improvements lasting 8-16 weeks. What are the effects of chronic, low-dose oral chlorine dioxide use on diabetes over months to years? Interaction with existing medications: How does chlorine dioxide or sodium chlorite interact with insulin, metformin, sulfonylureas, and other diabetes medications? The anecdotal reports of improving blood sugar results suggest that medication adjustments may be necessary. Safety in diabetic populations: While WF10 has shown a favorable safety profile in clinical studies, comprehensive safety data specifically for diabetic patients using various formulations and routes of administration are needed.

Conclusion

The scientific evidence, when considered in aggregate, supports a plausible multi-mechanistic hypothesis for how chlorine dioxide and its precursor sodium chlorite could mitigate diabetes:

WF10 clinical trials provide direct evidence that intravenous sodium chlorite significantly reduces HbA1c, improves wound healing, and modulates inflammatory markers in diabetic patients.

NP001 clinical trials demonstrate that sodium chlorite modulates macrophage-driven inflammation, a central driver of insulin resistance and beta cell destruction in diabetes.

The mitohormesis framework provides a coherent theoretical basis for how chlorine dioxide as a mild oxidant could stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis, activate NRF2 antioxidant defenses, and promote autophagy, three cellular processes whose impairment is directly implicated in diabetes pathogenesis.

Ozone therapy evidence provides a clinically validated parallel, demonstrating that oxidative hormesis improves glycemic control, reduces HbA1c, heals diabetic foot ulcers, modulates macrophage polarization, suppresses NLRP3-mediated inflammation, and upregulates antioxidant enzymes in diabetic patients. Given the shared biochemical mechanisms, these effects are theoretically applicable to chlorine dioxide.

Anecdotal reports are consistent with these mechanisms and suggest that the effects may be robust enough to reduce or eliminate the need for insulin in some individuals.

The convergence of clinical evidence, established biochemistry, ozone therapy parallels, and consistent anecdotal reports makes a compelling case for prioritizing rigorous, controlled clinical trials of chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite formulations in diabetic populations. Given that WF10 is already approved and used clinically in Thailand for diabetic foot ulcers, the pathway to expanded investigation in diabetes is not without precedent.

As the scientific community continues to recognize that diabetes is fundamentally a disease of mitochondrial dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and impaired cellular quality control, therapeutic approaches that simultaneously address all of these pillars deserve serious investigation.

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