1× 0:00 -23:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

This is the third and final article in a series exploring the mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide in the human body. I will do my best to explain both the established and theoretical mechanisms behind its effects in terms that are easy to understand. If you have not watched The Universal Antidote documentary, I encourage you to do so. The documentary provides helpful background information to learn more about this substance and its potential to improve human health and treat disease.

For the past three decades, research on the therapeutic effects of chlorine dioxide in both humans and animals has been significantly restricted at most points related to health and disease treatment. As a result, scientific proof through randomized, placebo-controlled trials has not been established. In light of this, my task as a researcher is to demonstrate chlorine dioxide’s properties as thoroughly as possible, using evidence from the scientific literature and anecdotal testimonials as guidance to enhance understanding of how this substance can be safely and effectively used for the benefit of human health.

Chlorine dioxide’s paramagnetic, +4 to +3, oxidative state categorizes it as an intermediate to mild oxidant. This leads us to hypothesize that chlorine dioxide might share some of the beneficial properties demonstrated by other oxidative therapies, such as ozone therapy, exercise therapy, intermittent hypoxic training, and intermittent fasting.

This third article in the series presents my—and others’—hypothesis regarding the mechanism of action of chlorine dioxide on biological systems and, in turn, its beneficial effects on human, animal, and plant health.

While much scientific research is still needed to fully understand what gives chlorine dioxide its potential as a universal antidote within the human body, this series aims to shed light on what is currently known.

As we progress through the details of this article, I will take short intermissions to share testimonials that exemplify the mechanism of action being addressed. Additionally, at the end of the article after the references, I will share several more astounding testimonials that provide compelling evidence that chlorine dioxide is the closest thing to a universal antidote that we currently have.

Mitochondrial Hormesis

When people with diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction (e.g. diabetes, cancer, chronic fatigue, and dementia) take chlorine dioxide, they quite often have a reversal of these problems. The known mechanism of action for reversing these diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction is ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis. You may be asking yourself, “What the heck is ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis?” So let’s first start with definitions.

ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis, also known as mitohormesis, is a biological phenomenon in which a mild, transient increase in mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) production—or ROS from an outside source—triggers adaptive cellular responses that enhance stress resistance, improve metabolic health, and can extend lifespan. [1] Rather than being solely damaging, low to moderate levels of ROS act as signaling molecules that activate protective pathways, including upregulation of antioxidant defenses, improved mitochondrial quality control, and enhanced cellular repair mechanisms. [1] This biphasic, dose-dependent response contrasts with the detrimental effects seen at high ROS concentrations, where oxidative damage prevails.

ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis and the redox stress response associated with it are highly conserved biochemical reactions that occur across biological life with core mechanisms shared among plants, animals, and other organisms. [9]

Testimonial 1 (Uncontrolled Diabetes)

"Started MMS about a month ago. I have had uncontrollable diabetes for years. I have now reduced my insulin to just a small amount as my sugar levels were dropping too low. After decades of fighting this I am now staying in the normal to upper 100 range where before I was in a greater than 250 average. I am astounded."

This concept of mitochondrial hormesis challenges the traditional view that ROS like hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid, ozone, and chlorine dioxide are solely harmful and instead suggests that controlled exposure to mild oxidative stress can have beneficial effects and strengthen many aspects of biological systems.

Low, non-cytotoxic concentrations of ROS can serve as important signaling molecules within the cell, activating a variety of cellular pathways. These pathways are involved in critical processes such as mitochondrial biogenesis, the upregulation of antioxidant defense systems, and overall cellular adaptation to stress. The ability of ROS to function as signaling agents highlights their dual role in both cellular damage and adaptation. [2]

Mitochondrial Biogenesis

One of the key adaptive responses to ROS signaling is the stimulation of mitochondrial biogenesis. When present in moderate amounts, ROS can actually help cells boost their energy production by increasing both the number and efficiency of mitochondria. Mitochondria are structures often called "the powerhouses of the cell.” ROS do this by raising the levels of special proteins called PGC-1α and PGC-1β. These proteins act as master regulators, turning on the genes needed to build new mitochondria and keep them working well. At the same time, ROS activate other helper proteins, such as stress-sensitive enzymes and gene-regulating factors, which work together with PGC-1α and PGC-1β to further promote the creation of new mitochondria and enhance their function. This entire process, known as mitochondrial biogenesis, allows cells to respond and properly adapt to stress challenges by increasing their capacity to produce energy. In this way, a controlled amount of ROS actually helps keep our cells healthy and resilient. [3]

Testimonial 2 (Alzheimer's)

"After my mother was diognosed with Alzheimers she hated the effects of the pill so much that she was willing to try MMS. Her symptoms disapeared almost over night the next morning after only drinking 6 drops 3 times she told me the story of how she met my father some 60 years before which was impossable the day before. She continued taking it for a week and then felt so good she stopped taking it within 1 month the symptoms returned after taking MMS again the symptoms went away again. she had to take a daily maintanence dose to keep it at bay. Thank you Jim Humble you are my Hero, Keith Pace"

An increase in mitochondria within a cell, driven by mitochondrial biogenesis, leads to a range of significant physiological and metabolic changes. First and foremost, more mitochondria enhance the cell’s ability to generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation, thereby supporting higher energy demands during growth, differentiation, exercise, or cellular repair. [4] This boost in mitochondrial content also improves cellular metabolism by increasing metabolic flexibility, allowing cells to oxidize fatty acids and glucose more efficiently. As a result, there is often a shift toward greater fatty acid oxidation, reduced reliance on glycolysis, and improved overall energy efficiency. [5]

Additionally, mitochondrial biogenesis serves as an adaptive response to various stressors, such as oxidative stress, caloric restriction, and physical activity. By increasing mitochondrial content, cells become better equipped to cope with increased energy demands or to recover from damage. In tissues that are highly dependent on aerobic metabolism, such as muscle and neurons, this increase helps maintain cellular function and promotes survival, particularly under conditions of stress or injury. [5,6]

Testimonial 3 (Dementia)

"I can tell you our experience with dementia. My 83 yr young mother-in-law has it. She has been on MMS since December 18th. She is doing 3 drops with DMSO now. She was unable to dress herself, clean up after an accident, and there were many. She couldn’t hold any conversations. She wasn’t reading etc… She now makes her bed, folds her clothes, dresses her self. No more accidents. She is reading and doing her word searches. She is able to remember what day it is sometimes plus bits and pieces from previous conversations. She can carry a small 10/15 minute conversation now. All of this in just 3 months. Not to mention she is off her dementia medication, her high blood pressure medication, her diabetes is getting closer to pre diabetes vs. type 1. She has come a very long way." Link to original testimonial

The balance between mitochondrial biogenesis and mitophagy (the removal of damaged mitochondria) is also crucial for regulating cell fate and maintaining mitochondrial quality. Proper regulation of these processes supports overall cellular health, while dysregulation can contribute to disease or cell death. [4,10] Notably, increased mitochondrial biogenesis has been associated with healthier aging, improved insulin sensitivity, and greater resistance to metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, as it helps maintain cellular energy homeostasis and reduces the accumulation of dysfunctional mitochondria. [5,11]

In summary, an increase in mitochondria equips the cell with enhanced bioenergetic capacity, metabolic adaptability, and resilience to stress, all of which are essential for optimal cellular health and function.

Upregulation of Antioxidant Defense Systems

Mild oxidative stress occurs when cells experience a small increase in ROS, which are molecules that can both damage cells and act as important biological signals. At low levels, ROS activate special proteins called transcription factors, like NRF2, that turn on genes responsible for producing antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase (SOD) and catalase. These enzymes help protect cells by breaking down harmful molecules and maintaining antioxidant/oxidant balance. [12,13,14]

This process is an example of hormesis, where a mild stress makes cells stronger and better prepared for future challenges. When cells are exposed to a small, non-harmful amount of oxidative stress, they temporarily increase their antioxidant defenses. This adaptive response not only activates existing enzymes but also boosts the production of new protective proteins, helping cells survive more severe oxidative damage later on. [15,16,17]

Testimonial 4 (Chronic Fatigue)

“I’ve healed my osteoarthritis, TMJ on my right side jaw, allergies are gone, pain and fatigue are greatly reduced, I have more energy than I’ve had in a long time, the tell tale butterfly rash of lupus is almost gone now, CFS/Fibromyalgia is greatly reduced, I’ve slimmed down 18 pounds (thanks to the Mold & Fungus Protocol), I rarely suffer any headaches/migraines (unless there’s a fast moving storm coming in and very high barometric pressure too - tell me I still have heavy metals in my head from military vaccines), etc. This is in 10 months of doing CD. I still have a way to go, you don’t reverse 20+ years of harm in just a few months. I do use a few binders, to help me detox as I don’t do that very efficiently without help. The best advice I can give you is to take things low and slow, and don’t be afraid to get comfortable with one thing and not look at the Supporting Protocols to help things along. With me and my son we do several, and it’s working out really well for the both of us, even if healing takes it’s time, this is a marathon not a sprint (@CuriousOutlier is always saying this to people). You never compare yourself to other people, you compare yourself to your former self.” Link to original testimonial in telegram private chat If you are not a member of the private chat and want to see this testimonial, you can use this join link.

Research in animals, plants, and other organisms shows that mild oxidative stress triggers a “preparation for protection” response. This means that cells purposely increase their antioxidant enzymes and other defensive mechanisms to clean up damaged molecules and improve survival. This intrinsic response is seen across many species and helps organisms better handle future oxidative stress, making it a key part of how living things maintain health under changing conditions. [15,16,17,18]

Low-Level Reactive Oxygen Species and Autophagy

Autophagy is the process in which a cell breaks down and recycles its own damaged or unnecessary parts to keep itself healthy and functioning well. [19]

ROS play an important role in triggering autophagy, which is the process cells use to clean out abnormal proteins, damaged organelles, invading microorganisms, etc. One way ROS do this is by directly affecting a protein called Atg4. This protein is essential for autophagy. When ROS oxidize Atg4, they change how the protein works, making it easier for the cell to start forming autophagosomes, which are structures that help remove unwanted material. [20]

ROS also activate several key signaling pathways that lead to autophagy. For example, they turn on AMPK, a protein that then shuts down mTOR, a major blocker of autophagy. This allows the cell to start building autophagosomes. Additionally, ROS can activate certain transcription factors, which are proteins that help turn on genes involved in autophagy, like BNIP3, LC3, and p62. ROS can also disrupt the interaction between two proteins, Bcl-2 and Beclin-1, which further help the autophagy process. [21, 22, 23]

Testimonial 5 (Parkinson's Disease & Cognitive Decline)

Extracted from an Italian Audio Testimonial, voice-to-text, then translated from Italian to English. (Link to original Italian Audio Testimonial) “Regarding my 81 year old mother, a strong clinical picture of Cognitive Degeneration and Parkinson's Disease. Until a month ago mother was as if closed in a world of her own, very mute, completely devoid of any emotion, devoid of expression. After the first week of taking CDS eight times a day in a little water with a very low dosage, I think 5 ml, after the first week my son and I have already noticed the first incredible improvements, precisely regarding speech. That is mother who didn't speak, began to make long speeches, remembering things from 50 years ago. Today after just over a month of treatment, we have reached 10 ml of CDS a day, and mother is a completely different person. She walks in a much more upright position, she no longer rubs her feet, and she helps me do the housework. Two months ago, she was completely non-self-sufficient and today, for example, she empties and loads the whole dishwasher for me. She gets up every hour to get herself the CDS. Another aspect that was absolutely unthinkable a month ago because mother was in bed all day. So for me it was unthinkable that she could get up, go to the kitchen, take the CDS out of the fridge, pour it into the cup, add water... unthinkable. I bought her an album of mandalas, she colors them. And the other incredible aspect is that I am slowly reducing her medicines, the triptych, the one for depression that she took in the evening... as well as the Sinemet which is a medicine for muscle stiffness. So I am shocked after only a month by the incredible miraculous results and she is very happy, and we will take CDS for life, that's for sure.”

Mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of the cell, are especially sensitive to ROS. When mitochondria get damaged by high ROS levels, the cell uses special pathways, like PINK1-Parkin and BNIP3/NIX-FUNDC1, to mark these mitochondria for removal through a process called mitophagy. This helps protect the cell from further oxidative stress by getting rid of malfunctioning mitochondria. [21,23]

Scientists have found that when ROS are removed from cells using antioxidants or certain inhibitors, the process of autophagy is blocked. For example, when antioxidants neutralize H₂O₂, this prevents Atg4 from being oxidized, which stops autophagosome formation. This shows that ROS are necessary for autophagy to occur. [20]. Overall, autophagy is crucial for cellular quality control and helping cells survive by removing damaged proteins and organelles. However, on the reverse side of this, if ROS levels stay too high, it can lead to cell death. This balance between ROS and autophagy is important in many diseases, including brain injury, heart problems, and cancer.

Testimonial 6 (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)

"Diagnosed with non Hodgkins lymphoma in 2022. With tumors in esophagus and colon. CDS orally immediately. ALL esophageal tumors gone, poof! Praise Jesus Christ" I then asked: "That's great. Can you tell me what protocol you used with the CDS to cure the Non-Hodgkin lymphoma?" Reply: "3% CDS up to 21 drops per hour. I did a lot of other supplements. Turkey Tail mushroom powder Hi dose vit C Fembendazole Castor Oil Grounding Lots of walking Lots of sun Lots of prayer Vit D Juicing Water fasting up to 17 days Intermittent fasting But the tumors vanished from CDS imo" Link to original testimonial

Conclusion

In this article, we have explored the key aspects of how low-level, ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis can confer multiple beneficial adaptive responses within the human body. When considering anecdotal evidence, it is clear that chlorine dioxide, when administered at therapeutic levels, induces mitochondrial hormesis and produces adaptive responses that contribute to the prevention and reversal of chronic diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction.

Scientific literature strongly supports the concept of ROS-induced mitochondrial hormesis as a mechanism by which cells adapt to mild oxidative stress. This process significantly enhances mitochondrial biogenesis, leading to increased energy output and optimized cellular function. Furthermore, antioxidant defense systems are upregulated, resulting in greater biological resilience to both internal and external stressors. Autophagy and mitophagy are also stimulated, promoting the elimination of dysfunctional mitochondria and cells. Collectively, these adaptations have the potential to significantly increase health span and lifespan.

It is important to note that the balance between the beneficial and harmful effects of ROS is delicate. Excessive ROS can lead to oxidative stress and cellular damage. Therefore, it is wise to remain within established safety parameters to obtain the exogenous and endogenous benefits of ROS. As discussed in Part One of this series, we already have an understanding of safe therapeutic levels—those where no adverse effects occur—and we can use this knowledge as our guide as we continue to help individuals heal from disease and achieve optimal health.

Testimonial 7 (Type 2 Insulin Dependent Diabetes)

October 10, 2022 "Diabetes type I Testimonial- Hello everyone. A diabetes type 1 patient is using MMS Protocol 1000 since april and since then he hasn’t used insulin anymore because his blood sugar level is perfect" Link to original message I asked: "How old was he when he became a type one diabetic?" 2nd msg: "He has had two heart attacks. High blood pressure and diabetes type 1 . The diabetes appeared two years ago. Now he’s 42 years old" I asked: "One more question. Was he a Type 2 diabetic before he became to Type 1?" 3rd msg: "No. After first heart attack he noticed Diabetes type 1 after some controls to the doctor. Also i forgot to tell that before using MMS , his blood sugar used to jump daily 15,20 mmol. After MMS he doesn’t need to use insulin. His blood sugar stays 5,6,7" ****** I did a follow up to the original testimony and on Nov. 11, 2023. I messaged and asked: Curious Outlier: "Hi there. I wanted to follow up with you and see how that guy with Type 1 diabetes is doing. He still cured? Does he have to continue to take a MMS protocol. Blessings to you!" Reply: "Hello, He used to enter prison for some problems in the past . So since that time he didn’t use it. Some months ago he was out of prison, but he didn’t use it (Chlorine Dioxide) anymore because he’s perfect. No more high blood sugar levels!" (Post Link)

References

1. Ristow M, Schmeisser K. Mitohormesis: Promoting Health and Lifespan by Increased Levels of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS). Dose Response. 2014 Jan 31;12(2):288-341. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4036400/

2. Bárcena C, et al. Mitohormesis, an Antiaging Paradigm. Int Rev Cell Mol Biol. 2018;340:35-77. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1937644818300522

3. Venditti P, Di Meo S. The Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in the Life Cycle of the Mitochondrion. Int J Mol Sci. 2020 Mar 21;21(6):2173. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7139706/

4. Popov LD. Mitochondrial biogenesis: An update. J Cell Mol Med. 2020 May;24(9):4892-4899. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.15194. Epub. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7205802/

5. López-Lluch G, Irusta PM, Navas P, de Cabo R. Mitochondrial biogenesis and healthy aging. Exp Gerontol. 2008 Sep;43(9):813-9.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2562606/

6. Yoboue ED, Devin A. Reactive oxygen species-mediated control of mitochondrial biogenesis. Int J Cell Biol. 2012;2012:403870. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3369472/

7. Shields HJ, Traa A, Van Raamsdonk JM. Beneficial and Detrimental Effects of Reactive Oxygen Species on Lifespan: A Comprehensive Review of Comparative and Experimental Studies. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021 Feb 11;9:628157. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7905231/

8. Sinenko SA, Starkova TY, Kuzmin AA, Tomilin AN. Physiological Signaling Functions of Reactive Oxygen Species in Stem Cells: From Flies to Man. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021 Aug 6;9:714370. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8377544/

9. Guo W, Xing Y, Luo X, Li F, Ren M, Liang Y. Reactive Oxygen Species: A Crosslink between Plant and Human Eukaryotic Cell Systems. Int J Mol Sci. 2023 Aug 22;24(17):13052. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10487619/

10. Zhu J, Wang KZ, Chu CT. After the banquet: mitochondrial biogenesis, mitophagy, and cell survival. Autophagy. 2013 Nov 1;9(11):1663-76. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4028332/

11. Daskalaki I, Tavernarakis N. Mitochondrial biogenesis in organismal senescence and neurodegeneration. Mech Ageing Dev. 2020 Oct;191:111345. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004763742030141X

12. Hong Y, Boiti A, Vallone D, Foulkes NS. Reactive Oxygen Species Signaling and Oxidative Stress: Transcriptional Regulation and Evolution. Antioxidants (Basel). 2024 Mar 1;13(3):312. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10967436/

13. Schieber M, Chandel NS. ROS function in redox signaling and oxidative stress. Curr Biol. 2014 May 19;24(10):R453-62. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4055301/

14. Poljsak B, Šuput D, Milisav I. Achieving the balance between ROS and antioxidants: when to use the synthetic antioxidants. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2013;2013:956792. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3657405/

15. Pickering AM, Vojtovich L, Tower J, A Davies KJ. Oxidative stress adaptation with acute, chronic, and repeated stress. Free Radic Biol Med. 2013 Feb;55:109-18. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3687790/

16. Crawford DR, Davies KJ. Adaptive response and oxidative stress. Environ Health Perspect. 1994 Dec;102 Suppl 10(Suppl 10):25-8. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1567003/

17. Oliveira MF, Geihs MA, França TFA, Moreira DC, Hermes-Lima M. Is "Preparation for Oxidative Stress" a Case of Physiological Conditioning Hormesis? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6082956/

18. Demirci-Çekiç S, Özkan G, Avan AN, Uzunboy S, Çapanoğlu E, Apak R. Biomarkers of Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Defense. J Pharm Biomed Anal. 2022 Feb 5;209:114477. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0731708521005884

19. Aman Y, et al. Autophagy in healthy aging and disease. Nat Aging. 2021 Aug;1(8):634-650. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8659158/

20. Scherz-Shouval R, et al. Reactive oxygen species are essential for autophagy and specifically regulate the activity of Atg4. EMBO J. 2007 Apr 4;26(7):1749-60. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1847657/

21. Redza-Dutordoir M, Averill-Bates DA. Interactions between reactive oxygen species and autophagy: Special issue: Death mechanisms in cellular homeostasis. Biochim Biophys Acta Mol Cell Res. 2021 Jul;1868(8):119041. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167488921000951

22. Li L, Tan J, Miao Y, Lei P, Zhang Q. ROS and Autophagy: Interactions and Molecular Regulatory Mechanisms. Cell Mol Neurobiol. 2015 Jul;35(5):615-21. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11486209/

23. Filomeni G, De Zio D, Cecconi F. Oxidative stress and autophagy: the clash between damage and metabolic needs. Cell Death Differ. 2015 Mar;22(3):377-88. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4326572/

24. Curous Human Productions. (2025, June). Is Chlorine Dioxide Really a Universal Antidote? Substack. https://open.substack.com/pub/curioushumanproductions/p/is-chlorine-dioxide-really-a-universal

To view these testimonials, you will need the telegram app.

COMPILATION OF DIABETES HEALED AND HEALING TESTIMONIALS

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/38

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/57

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/81

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/515

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/650

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/654

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/655

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/660

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/661

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/685

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/722

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/803

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/815

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/827

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/828

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/845

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/962

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1107

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1252

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2443

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1931

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1861

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1777

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1765

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1622

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1579

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1559

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1444

More diabetes testimonials

COMPILATION OF FIBROMYALGIA TESTIMONIALS

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/992

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/921

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/680

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/623

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/576

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1235

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1244

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1215

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1109

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1038

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2120

https://mmstestimonials.co/component/search/?searchword=Fibromyalgia&searchphrase=all&Itemid=101

COMPILATION OF REVERSING DEMENTIA & ALZHEIMERS TESTIMONIALS

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1974

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2134

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2135

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2136

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2137

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2170

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1885

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1662

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/661

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/599

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/485

https://mmstestimonials.co/dementia/helped-dementia

https://mmstestimonials.co/alzheimers/alzheimers-gone

https://mmstestimonials.co/alzheimers/alzheimer-stroke-athletes-foot-and-dog-eye-infection

https://mmstestimonials.co/dementia/memory-came-back

COMPILATION OF CANCER CURED TESTIMONIES WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE)

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1744

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1784

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1785

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1846

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1850

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1903

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1910

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2006

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2026

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2029

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2058

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2064

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2066

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2067

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2171

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2199

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2206

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2216

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2219

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2220

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2240

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2259

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2326

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2333

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2367

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2381

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2384

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2413

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2419

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2423

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1677

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1663

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1661

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1637

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1616

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1595

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1573

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1545

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1405

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1389

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1349

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1315

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1289

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1243

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1225

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1191

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1188

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1180

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1157

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1156

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1077

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/881

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/874

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/670

COMPILATION OF CHRONIC FATIGUE TESTIMONIALS

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2372

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2362

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/2249

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1832

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/1215

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/992

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/898

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/738

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/624

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/537

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/428

https://mmstestimonials.co/component/search/?searchword=Chronic%20fatigue&searchphrase=all&Itemid=114