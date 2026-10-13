The Curious Substack

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PLXZTC's avatar
PLXZTC
Oct 13

Very interesting,thank you.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Oct 13

Thank you ! Love borax ! I have also driven through this area / town , personally I love the desert scenery… I feel like I’m in a film set from Breaking Bad . 🤣

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