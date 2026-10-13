Borax reaches the market through a process that separates naturally occurring borate minerals from the rock and clay surrounding them. Rather than making borax from its basic elements, an ore-based refining process extracts borates and turns them into purified crystals. The key is solubility, which describes how readily a substance dissolves in a liquid. Hot water dissolves the useful minerals, insoluble material is removed, and cooling causes crystals to form. U.S. Borax’s operation in Boron, California, provides a well-documented example of this process. There is a video that 20 mule team borax put together at the end of this article. [1]

Finding and Mining the Ore

Before mining begins, geologists drill into the deposit and examine samples. These samples reveal where the borate minerals lie, how concentrated they are, and what other materials surround them. Engineers use this information to decide which sections to excavate. At the California operation, mining takes place in an open pit, where workers remove material from the surface downward. The deposit primarily contains tincal and kernite, two naturally occurring sodium borate minerals. [1]

The rock covering the ore is called overburden. Workers drill blast holes and use explosives to loosen the material. Large shovels load the broken rock and ore into haul trucks. The ore then travels to crushers, which reduce it to pieces about one inch across. Crushing exposes more surface area, allowing the liquid used in refining to reach and dissolve the borate minerals more efficiently. [1]

Dissolving the Useful Minerals

The crushed ore mixes with hot “liquor.” In industrial processing, liquor means a liquid solution, not an alcoholic drink. Here, it contains water and dissolved borates. Heating helps dissolve the borates, while much of the surrounding rock, sand, and clay remains solid. Screens remove larger pieces of insoluble material. [1]

This step works because water does not dissolve every mineral equally. Borax dissolves much more readily in hot water than in cold water, making temperature a useful tool for extraction. The result is a borate-rich liquid mixed with fine particles that still need to be removed. The refinery can therefore separate useful minerals from much of the unwanted material without dissolving the entire ore. [1, 2]

Why Many Metal-Bearing Impurities Stay Behind

It would be inaccurate to say that heavy metals never dissolve during refining. Their behavior depends on the chemical compounds containing them, the solution’s acidity or alkalinity, and other conditions. Some metal compounds dissolve readily, while others dissolve poorly. The important question is not simply which metal is present, but what chemical form it takes. [3, 4]

For example, many metal oxides and hydroxides have low water solubility. A metal atom held within one of these compounds does not automatically separate from it when water is added. If the compound remains insoluble under the processing conditions, it stays with the solid residue rather than traveling with the dissolved borates. Its solubility can also change with pH, the measure of acidity or alkalinity. [3, 4]

Borax produces a mildly alkaline solution. Under suitable alkaline conditions, many dissolved metal ions can combine with hydroxide ions to form poorly soluble solids. However, some metal compounds can dissolve again under sufficiently alkaline conditions. These principles help explain why certain impurities remain solid, but they do not establish that every metal impurity is removed, but it greatly increases the likelyhood. [1, 4, 5]

Settling and Recovering Valuable Material

After screening, the borate-rich liquid enters large settling tanks called thickeners. Fine clay particles settle toward the bottom, while clearer liquid remains above them. This adds another separation stage because screens cannot capture every tiny particle suspended in the liquid. The clarified solution then moves toward crystallization. [1]

The discarded solids can still carry valuable dissolved borates in the liquid surrounding them. Washing these solids helps recover material that would otherwise be lost. A federal description of related borate processing documents settlers and washers used to separate fine ore solids and recover mineral-rich liquid. The precise equipment and sequence depend on the product being manufactured. [6]

Growing Purified Crystals

The clarified liquor enters crystallizers, where its temperature drops. Because borax is less soluble in cooler water, the solution can no longer hold as much dissolved material. Crystals form, producing a slurry, which is a mixture of solids and liquid. At the California operation, cooling is the central crystallization step, rather than simply evaporating all the water. [1, 2]

Crystallization provides another opportunity for purification. Some impurities that dissolved earlier remain in the liquid while the desired material crystallizes. Chemists use the same general principle in laboratory recrystallization. The liquid left after collecting the crystals is called mother liquor. It can contain soluble impurities and some borates that have not crystallized. [7, 8]

This is why collecting crystals differs from evaporating a solution completely. Evaporation to dryness can leave dissolved impurities mixed with the desired product. Separating the crystals while liquid remains allows some impurities to leave with that liquid instead. [7, 8]

Why Purification Is Built Into the Process

An important feature of borax production is that extraction and purification happen together. Imagine trying to separate two kinds of fine grains mixed together. If neither dissolves, you must sort them using differences such as size, density, or settling speed, which can be difficult when the grains are similar. Borax refining provides another way to make the separation: the useful borates dissolve in hot liquid, while much of the surrounding rock, sand, and clay remains solid and can be removed. It is like moving the desired ingredient out of a mixed pile and into a liquid that can be separated from the debris.[1, 9]

Cooling then causes new borax crystals to form, while some dissolved impurities remain in the leftover liquid. Separating and washing those crystals provides another stage of purification. The process therefore has two important opportunities to remove unwanted material: first, when insoluble particles are separated from the solution, and second, when crystals are separated from the remaining liquid. These successive separations can produce highly refined borax, rather than merely finely ground ore, although testing is still needed to establish the finished product’s purity.[1, 7]

Washing, Drying, and Different Forms

The slurry passes over special fabric filters. A vacuum draws liquid through the fabric while retaining the crystals. The crystals are washed to improve purity and then enter large rotating dryers, where hot air removes residual moisture. Conveyor belts carry the dried product to storage or packaging.[1]

Borax crystals can also contain water as part of their structure. Borax decahydrate contains ten waters of crystallization per sodium tetraborate formula unit. This structural water differs from moisture clinging to the outside of a crystal. Decahydrate contains about 47 percent water of crystallization by weight, yet remains a solid crystalline product. The California operation also produces pentahydrate, which contains five waters of crystallization per formula unit, and anhydrous borates, which contain no water of crystallization.[1, 5, 10]

Packaging, Storage, and Quality Control

Household borax is often sold in cardboard cartons, but cardboard is not chemically required. U.S. Borax commonly supplies industrial products in multiwall kraft-paper bags containing a polyethylene barrier layer. The paper provides part of the package structure, while the plastic barrier helps protect against moisture. [11, 12]

U.S. Borax describes its borates as chemically stable indefinitely when stored in their original, intact packaging in a dry, covered warehouse. Chemical stability does not mean the powder will always remain loose. Humidity can cause particles to partially dissolve at their surfaces and then stick together as moisture evaporates, creating lumps. Keeping packages dry helps preserve both the packaging and the product’s handling qualities. Samples are tested throughout production, allowing operators to check quality before the finished borax is shipped.[1, 12, 13]

Conclusion

Borax refining does more than turn mined ore into a fine powder. Dissolving, settling, crystallizing, and washing create successive opportunities to separate useful borates from unwanted material. Purification is therefore built into the extraction process, producing crystals that are substantially different from the original ore. These steps explain how highly refined borax is obtained, while testing establishes the purity of the finished product.

References

1. U.S. Borax. (n.d.). Boron operations. https://www.borax.com/about/borax-operations/boron-california

2. Kähler, K. N. (2020). Borax (mineral). In EBSCO Research Starters. https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/chemistry/borax-mineral/

3. Scholz, F., & Kahlert, H. (2015). The calculation of the solubility of metal hydroxides, oxide-hydroxides, and oxides, and their visualisation in logarithmic diagrams. ChemTexts, 1, Article 7. https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s40828-015-0006-0.pdf

4. Chieh, C. (2023, January 30). Solubility of metal hydroxides. Chemistry LibreTexts. https://chem.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry_Textbook_Maps/Supplemental_Modules_(Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry)/Equilibria/Heterogeneous_Equilibria/Solubility_of_Metal_Hydroxides

5. U.S. Borax. (n.d.). Borax decahydrate. https://www.borax.com/products/borax-decahydrate

6. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (2000, August). Boric acid listing background document for the inorganic chemical listing determination https://archive.epa.gov/epawaste/hazard/web/pdf/boricacd.pdf

7. Barich, A. (2023, January 30). Recrystallization. Chemistry LibreTexts. https://chem.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry_Textbook_Maps/Supplemental_Modules_(Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry)/Physical_Properties_of_Matter/Solutions_and_Mixtures/Case_Studies/RECRYSTALLIZATION

8. University of York, Department of Chemistry. (n.d.). Mother liquors. Chemistry Teaching Labs. https://chemtl.york.ac.uk/techniques/purification/recrystallisation/mother-liquors

9. Ciftci, H. (2021). An Introduction to Montmorillonite Purification. In Montmorillonite Clay. IntechOpen. https://doi.org/10.5772/intechopen.98188

10. Sinopeakchem. (n.d.). Borax decahydrate vs pentahydrate vs anhydrous: Complete comparison. https://sinopeakchem.com/en/blog/borax-comparison-guide/

11. Henkel Corporation. (n.d.). 20 Mule Team Borax. https://www.20muleteamlaundry.com/

12. U.S. Borax. (n.d.). Delivery and storage. https://www.borax.com/customer-support/delivery-to-storage

13. Laval, E. (2021, August 3). Borate caking: Understanding and prevention. U.S. Borax. https://www.borax.com/resources/articles/borate-caking-prevention