His Mission: Saving Lives and Souls
Jesus & Chlorine Dioxide
I am reposting this interview with the bravest and most adventurous Missionary that I have ever met. Dan has helped hundreds of thousands of people recover from disease in Africa. He goes to the most hostile places, and he uses chlorine dioxide to help people get well and spreads the good news of Jesus Christ and salvation through his death and resurrection. This guy has seen miracles! I interviewed Dan for, The Universal Antidote Documentary and Dan is the reason why I even looked into Chlorine Dioxide.
This guy is in the business of saving lives and helping to save souls. Such a great interview. Thank you, Mary Beth for interviewing him.
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While every morning news is filled with doom and gloom, this article was a bright light.
Let it shine! Something positive to share.
Glory to God!