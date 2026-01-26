The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aegeandreams's avatar
Aegeandreams
17h

I bought a Chlorine Dioxide wound gel from Frontier Pharmaceutical. Works great too. Can use on humans and pets. Thank you for your article and getting the word out to help our world heal themselves. It is a shame most docs refuse to keep an open mind, including veterinarians.

Reply
Share
LINCOLN LOVER's avatar
LINCOLN LOVER
19h

THank you for this article. I am going to try cds spray on my skin now. Hopeful.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture