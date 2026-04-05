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Ken Wright's avatar
Ken Wright
1d

Happy Ressurection Day! He is risen! What a glorious savior we have in Jesus

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
yeah no's avatar
yeah no
1d

He is risen indeed! Thank you for sharing

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