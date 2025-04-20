All of the work that I do here is done in order to express the great compassion and love that our Heavenly Father has for us. It is my hope that as you experience my work, you will experience the great compassion and love of God for you. It was for you and me that God paid the ultimate price for the absolution of our sins through Jesus Christ and His death on the cross. Jesus Christ was crucified, dead, and buried, and then raised to life. He is the firstborn from the dead, and He is LIFE. That event occurred so that you and I could have the real life that we were meant for… Eternal Life.
“And this is the testimony, that God gave us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.”
1 John 5:11-12 ESV
https://bible.com/bible/59/1jn.5.11-12.ESV
🙏🏻 CHOOSE LIFE 🙏🏻
How to Receive Eternal Life (If you click on this link and read it, make sure you read it all. It's good news, but there are some things that have to be cleared up before the good news can be understood.)
Blessings in Jesus’ Name,
The Curious Outlier
Our Heavenly Father loves us so much he had a plan to help us come home. Our Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ taught us the way and then literally made it possible with His sacrifice and atonement for our sins. Because of Him we are able to return to the presence of the Father. All if us can follow the path back home. It is a gift that must received by us individually. I remember as a small child living for a year in Guadalajara Mexico I saw the parade. A volunteer was dressed as Jesus, wearing only a loin clothes and carrying an impossibly heavy wooden cross was being whipped and scourged by someone dressed as a Roman soldier. Blood was running down his face from the crown of thorns. His flesh was torn on his back. It was real not cosmetic. The crowd was silent. I was around 8 years old. I was overwhelmed by the site. When he was whipped in front of my mother and siblings I cried out STOP. No one said anything. But I expressed what probably everyone wanted to say. It made me realize how much our Savior sacrificed and loves us. He could have made it stop. He chose to pay the price for our sins. And every time I sin, I add to the pain he endured also on the Garden of Gethsemane. I love my Savior and seek to follow him. I share my testimony that He is real. He knows and loves each of us. He wants to help us receive the greatest gift, which is Eternal Life with Him and our Heavenly Father. Amen.
Happy Easter - and my gratitude to you for all that you do and share so freely to help us all, and enabling us to in turn aid others. Many ripples.