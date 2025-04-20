All of the work that I do here is done in order to express the great compassion and love that our Heavenly Father has for us. It is my hope that as you experience my work, you will experience the great compassion and love of God for you. It was for you and me that God paid the ultimate price for the absolution of our sins through Jesus Christ and His death on the cross. Jesus Christ was crucified, dead, and buried, and then raised to life. He is the firstborn from the dead, and He is LIFE. That event occurred so that you and I could have the real life that we were meant for… Eternal Life.

“And this is the testimony, that God gave us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.”

‭‭1 John‬ ‭5:11-12‬ ‭ESV‬

https://bible.com/bible/59/1jn.5.11-12.ESV

🙏🏻 CHOOSE LIFE 🙏🏻

How to Receive Eternal Life (If you click on this link and read it, make sure you read it all. It's good news, but there are some things that have to be cleared up before the good news can be understood.)

Blessings in Jesus’ Name,

The Curious Outlier