Every now and then, I hear a story that stops me in my tracks (one that reminds me why I keep sharing what I’ve learned about chlorine dioxide). These testimonials aren’t just theories or abstract ideas, they’re about real people experiencing life-changing results.

Over the years, I’ve seen chlorine dioxide help with alcohol detox, melt away the agony of gout pain, clear up stubborn sinus infections, and so much more. But one of the most remarkable things I’ve noticed is how it can take the edge off drug and alcohol withdrawal—something many people dread when they commit to addiction recovery.

In the testimonial below, you’ll read about Matt’s friend, who used chlorine dioxide during alcohol detox. His results were striking—far fewer withdrawal symptoms and a much smoother, more hopeful start to recovery. And his story isn’t unique. Others facing drug addictions have shared that they, too, felt same relief, as though a weight had been lifted at one of the hardest moments in their journey.

At the bottom of this article, you’ll find a link to Matt’s original comment, where he talks about his friend’s experience. If his story speaks to you, or if you have questions, you can reach out directly.

Because sometimes, hearing from someone who’s been there, or has seen it firsthand, makes all the difference.

Dear Curious and others, especially alcohol drinkers, depression/bipolar sufferers and chronic sinus infection sufferers, I have a fantastic success story of a friend of mine I've known for 47 years, since we were 11 years old. He's physically and mentally been an absolute wreck his whole life. He's had a chronic sinus infection which swells up his head and turns it red and plugs up his ears and gives him painful sinus pressure in his eyes and head - non-stop since we were kids. Had the worst acne as a kid you ever saw, to boot. It even effected his hearing. He also had chronic gout infections in his feet his whole life, making it impossible for him to walk at times due to the pain. It's been this way for decades for him. He's uses alcohol to medicate his pains and bipolar disorder for 40 years and can drink 30 ounces of vodka in a day. Quite impressive. He's downed almost an entire 1.75 liter bottle on bad days, he said. He has an IQ of 160 which probably made it all worse for him, since he remembers everything in life and can masterfully justify why there was no hope for him and he might as well just keep drinking, else not waking up seems easier. So I suggest everyone reads this who thinks they have no hope....

Today is my lifelong friends 20th day of Protocol C. He's been doing a strict daily fast - no food or coffee until his doses are done each day. He lives in another state but he came to visit me right when I finished my 21 day Protocol C with CDS. I had lost 20 pounds on the protocol and was suddenly doing pushups and pullups daily, lying in the sun daily and had white teeth and no joint pain. Life was good again. He could tell things were different suddenly for me. He was 50 pounds over weight and in pain always like I used to be. While he was visiting, I couldn't stop telling him every 5 minutes how CDS may help with his sinus infection, his alcohol cravings, plus he'd lose weight fasting. To my shock, he actually ordered the chlorine dioxide kit on amazon after 4 days of my non-stop pestering to try it, so I gave him the jars and lids to make CDS and he went home. Once he got home he drank alcohol for 3 weeks straight (to prepare for the cleanse, LOL) because this is how he rolls. I thought he wouldn't do it after all. He finally texted me one morning out of the blue with a pic of a jar full of 30 PPM CDS and said, "is it supposed to be green???" LOL, so the adventure began! He had made his first CDS batch which does look kinda green.

As of today, he's 20 days into Protocol C. He lost 20 pounds, he has white teeth now and pink gums and no gross dark sticky crap on his tongue scraper when he uses it (as usual with CDS, the same thing happened to me) but the amazing news is as follows... he has eliminated for the first time in his life his sinus infection! He can now breathe through his nose and has no sinus, ear or eye pressure! His gout attack on his toes and ankle was gone which he'd had for the last couple weeks AND, the greatest part of all is he just wrote to me this morning and said this: "Today is 3 weeks without a drink. Tomorrow is the last day of the 21 day cleanse. I'm going to continue the doses but not as strict." (meaning he's not going to fast every day with no food until the daily doses are finished.

The first 17 days of his Protocol C, he had a balloon like splitting headache 24/7 (an expected Hex reaction, while CDS was clearing out his chronic sinus infection, plus clearing out his kidneys, liver, gut, viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, all the crap sprayed on our GMO'd food and god knows what else) and it was non-stop day and night, he said. He was convinced it wasn't going to work for him, nothing else ever did in the past he kept saying. All this while his feet hurt him every day from his recent gout attack, to boot. Then finally, over the last 3 days while talking to him, his feet and ankle were fine, his voice changed (no sinus infection and swelling was effecting his voice, which he said was getting better finally and his headache was getting less severe by the day) but I could also tell his attitude was changing as he started to have hope since it finally started to show results for him. His demeanor started to become cheerful and curious about doing new things. He actually drove to the library and got a library card!?!?!? All I can say is how many depressed alcoholics with swollen balloon heads and chronic gout infections do you know that just went and got a library card?”