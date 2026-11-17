Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

For the record, I have experienced two to three respiratory illnesses per year for more than 30 years—as long as I can remember. Before I began using chlorine dioxide in 2017, at least one, and sometimes two, of those illnesses each year would worsen over about two weeks, progressing to bronchitis or pneumonia and requiring antibiotic treatment.

Since I began using chlorine dioxide through various methods in 2017, I have not needed antibiotics to treat any respiratory illness. Every respiratory illness I have had during that time has resolved within one to five days, and I have had no need to go to a doctor for any of them.

The following is an account of my most recent respiratory illness, which began late last week.

Wednesday, November 11

Developed a stuffy nose after dinner, which I didn’t think much about.

Thursday, November 12

AM: Woke up and felt a slight irritation in my nasopharynx/sinus area. It felt like that telltale sign of an oncoming cold or respiratory illness. Performed the nasal spray procedure.

PM: Felt fine until after lunch, when I developed severe sinus congestion. Performed the nasal spray procedure again and also followed the nebulizer protocol for 15 minutes. By 3 PM, I felt very fatigued and still had severe sinus congestion.

Left work early and took a one-hour nap. Took the kids to karate and felt OK, but still had a lot of sinus congestion and fatigue at bedtime.

Slept on the couch and ran the humidifier protocol all night.

Friday, November 13

AM: Sinus congestion was much better, but I had lost all sense of taste and smell. Still felt very fatigued and pretty much just wanted to sleep.

Skipped breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Slept most of the day and followed Protocol 1 (unactivated) whenever I woke up throughout the day. Consumed a total of 10 drops of unactivated sodium chlorite over approximately 10 hours.

In the afternoon, I got up for about 10 minutes. Still had no sense of taste or smell and was feeling extremely fatigued. My sinuses felt much better, with no pressure, and I could breathe clearly.

PM: Remained very fatigued. Slept through the night apart from two episodes of light diarrhea.

Saturday, November 14

AM: My sinuses still felt much better. I had not had any fevers. Ate breakfast this morning and still had no sense of taste or smell. Slept off and on throughout the morning. I felt like I had turned the corner and was on the mend.

PM: Got out of bed in the afternoon and felt good enough to work outside for about one hour. Still felt very fatigued, but my sinuses were much better, and I thought my sense of taste and smell was coming back.

Slept soundly all night.

Sunday, November 15

AM: Felt 90% back to normal, with a slight runny nose. My sense of taste and smell had completely recovered. Ate breakfast this morning, and everything tasted normal. No fatigue.

Went to church today and felt fine. The only remaining symptom was a slight runny nose.

By the afternoon, I felt 100% better. Felt good all day. Played badminton with the family in the afternoon and did some outside work with no fatigue.

Protocols used:

Nasal Spray Protocol

Humidifier protocol

Nebulizer protocol

Protocol 1 without activating sodium chlorite

Curious note: If I was new and just starting out on this journey of learning self-care instead of healthcare, I would learn everything I could about chlorine dioxide before I got sick. I would watch the free documentary and I would take the free training course that is available for anyone to become an experienced user of chlorine dioxide. That's what I would do if it was me.

There is also a useful protocol archive here on Substack for your reference ⬇️