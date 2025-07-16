A little over a year ago, I came across a series of articles on A Midwestern Doctor’s Substack examining the history of vaccines used for sterilization and population control. While I was familiar with some aspects of this topic, these articles stood out for their thorough research and clarity and provided the most comprehensive overview I had seen.

Impressed by the depth and significance of the material, I believed it deserved preservation and broader accessibility. I reached out to A Midwestern Doctor for permission to compile the articles into a single, freely available book.

After dedicating approximately 20 hours to compiling and formatting these articles, I created a digital PDF with a fully clickable index for easy navigation. I am pleased to make this collection available here at no cost, with the hope that more people can access and consider this important information.

Thank you to A Midwestern Doctor for making this information available to the public.

Download: VACCINES: THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF STERILIZATION, DEPOPULATION, AND , HEALTH DANGERS