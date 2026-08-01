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Brent Rice's avatar
Brent Rice
7h

Add this to your list of benefits:

Increased groundwater boron concentrations, across the state of Texas, correlate with reduced risk of prostate cancer incidence and mortality.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17186423/#:~:text=Results%3A%20Groundwater%20boron%20levels%20correlated,0.1%3B%20R%20%3D%200.2).

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marc borgman's avatar
marc borgman
5h

This piece does something rare and valuable: it refuses to treat a high-dose rodent finding as the final word on a mineral that the body interacts with in a clearly hormetic, context-dependent way. The animal data you assembled—improved sperm parameters, testosterone support, follicular development, hatchability, and multi-generational safety at moderate intakes—alongside the human occupational studies showing no reproductive harm, make the Category 1B classification look less like settled toxicology and more like a framing decision that has been allowed to harden into institutional fact.

That decision is a concrete instance of a larger unspoken paradigm: the default assumption (human beings are by design defective) that natural processes, developmental norms, and biologically active substances are defective or inherently hazardous until externally managed or restricted. Once that premise is locked in, language (“reproductive toxin”), concentration limits, product bans, and risk messaging all branch outward from it. The original assumption is considered foundational fact and is rarely reopened, so questioning any downstream rule can feel like rejecting science itself.

Unbekoming examined the same root dynamic across the life course—newborn “physiologic deficiency,” childhood immune “incompetence,” MTHFR “mutations,” and cholesterol thresholds—in the essay You Are Born Defective™ - Lies are Unbekoming. The diagnostic question used there maps directly onto the regulatory story you tell here: what dose, species, and exposure scenario had to be declared representative of real-world risk in order for this classification and the resulting restrictions to exist? Surface that premise, test it against the full dose-response curve and human evidence, and many of the rules that feel inevitable begin to look optional or inverted.

Thank you for doing the careful work of assembling the literature that makes this re-examination possible.

For those that are interested here is the link to the Unbekoming article. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/you-are-born-defective

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