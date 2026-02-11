The Curious Substack

Te Reagan
13h

My husband has vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s, and front brain is shrinking.

I’ve had him on carnivore diet for over a year. I think it has slowed it down. I’ve tried methane blue. I don’t it works. It does stimulate his brain, but I don’t think it’s in a good way.

I may try CDS. We really nothing else to lose. I keep coming back to. I don’t know what I’m afraid of, but that it’s very stressful taking care of someone you love, and trying to do the right thing.

The family already questioning carnivore diet. They insist he needs sugar for the brain. I ignore them. Just don’t argue with them. I’d def have to hide CDS.

Laura Kasner
11h

Curious - I’m about to start reading your chapter in Pierre’s book.

This book is mindblowing.

