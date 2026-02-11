Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Over the past five years, I’ve gathered thousands of chlorine dioxide testimonials through my Telegram channel. Several other Telegram channels collect similar reports, and I regularly review them to add noteworthy ones to my archive. A friend of mine from Italy, Nazarena, runs an Italian-language channel dedicated to the same purpose.

During my routine check of these channels today, I noticed that Nazarena had posted a new testimonial borrowed from one of the Italian private chat groups.

Over the past few years, I’ve received quite a number of accounts describing people who used chlorine dioxide to reverse dementia or improve dementia-related symptoms. The testimonial Nazarena shared today is a strong example—one I consider worthy of inclusion in my Favorite Testimonials Substack series.

ADVANCED DEMENTIA REVERSED WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE)

Translated from Italian

“Good morning everyone, I’m Silvia from Verona. I wanted to share a testimony about my 78-year-old mother who has advanced dementia. We visited several specialists who didn’t give us much hope about her future. Mom was confused, didn’t recognize family members, couldn’t do even basic things, and had forgotten how to cook and wash herself. Through a friend, we were suggested to try a substance we didn’t know about, CDS. We had nothing to lose, so we started giving her the minimum dose (6 ml) and gradually increased it to today’s 18 ml. She has been using PROTOCOL C since May 2025. The results have been amazing - mom is now independent, clear-headed, able to do all household chores, cook, and even make shopping lists. Moreover, she had been taking high doses of cortisone for arthritis-related pain for years, but since starting CDS, she no longer experiences joint pain and has stopped taking Deltacortene. Therefore, based on our experience, we can definitely recommend trying this extraordinary substance. Thank you for your attention. Greetings. Silvia”

Testimonial Source Link

Protocol Used: Protocol C

