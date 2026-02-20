The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aznasimage's avatar
Aznasimage
11h

I have read (here?) about the benefit of topical magnesium V.S. oral. My cardiologist wants to throw 750 mg. time release tablets of magnesium and potassium at every symptom I have which makes me uncomfortable. I am taking a 35 mg dose of elemental potassium but even that can make me feel less than optimal. Potassium causes my husband to experience increased muscle cramps. He currently has a choline deficiency. These elements are difficult to balance.

Reply
Share
BonP's avatar
BonP
12h

I frequently wake up to strained calf muscles, and we all know it has to get worse before it subsides, which can feel like an eternity! Now I'm getting that in my feet and toes as well. I've noticed not only pins and needles, but almost a vibrational tingling as well.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture