About 15 years ago, I discovered my calling. I had already been living out my calling, but I couldn’t, in words, explain what my calling was.

It was around that time that I read an article about calling, which asked a series of questions to help identify what your calling is. The article defined calling as “the most important thing you can do in which you would be the most difficult to replace.” The same author, in a later article, said that once you identify your calling, your goal is to make yourself replaceable. This ensures a legacy: A legacy defined as work you do while you are alive that will be carried on by others after you are gone.

It is my hope that others will carry on the same calling that I have been called to, or that they will recognize their own calling and passionately pursue it. My two callings in life are to help people know God and to help people get well. This Substack is primarily devoted to the second calling: helping people get well. I have laid out what I would like to accomplish on this Substack on my about page.

Over the past 18 years, I have started and continue to run a successful online business, produced three documentaries (and am working on a fourth), created a free online training course, compiled several instructional manuals, and written one book. I have written hundreds of posts and articles and volunteered my time to help an online Christian ministry that is reaching millions in closed nations with the gospel through online media. All of this was done to fulfill and fund my calling, and all of it was done while working a day job. The three documentaries, training course, instruction manuals, and book are all freely available online. Everything related to my calling I give away for free. I am grateful for the generous Substack paid subscribers who help fund my calling, and it is my desire to equip you so that you can carry on with the calling and perhaps begin your own unique calling.

Up to this point, I have been providing you with knowledge and educational tools to help you with your own health and to equip you to help others. You may not know how you might be able to help others get well, or it may seem daunting to influence others with this calling of helping people get well, or perhaps with another calling in your own life that you have identified.

I will be introducing a new series of articles focused on equipping you to help others. In these articles, I will share my 20+ years of experience with media and communication, including methods, tools, and practices that I have found helpful for advancing and spreading information. Some of this knowledge comes from my professional experience as both a nurse and an online entrepreneur. Some comes from mentors who have taught me important concepts regarding human behavior, marketing, mentorship, and much more.

Today, with the benefit of artificial intelligence, you have a massive advantage in overcoming the learning curve of many important subjects. With this, it’s truly a matter of knowing what questions to ask and how to ask them in order to get the most out of AI. One significant challenge of artificial intelligence is the overwhelming amount of information that can be compiled very rapidly. This can make it difficult to filter what will provide the greatest benefit for the least cost—whether in time, money, or both.

The information I will share with you on these subjects has been fully vetted through over 15 years of online experience and 30 years as a professional nurse and communicator. I hope these articles will inspire you to take up a calling and create a legacy. They may help you in running your own business or in your current job, and perhaps even inspire you to start a business of your own.

Prior to starting my own business and discovering my calling, I had an online mentor who taught me much about business, calling, economics, marketing, and more. Even though he is no longer alive, I still subscribe to his website and still learn. For over 15 years until his death at age 80, I absorbed as much as I could from the emails he sent, the articles he wrote, and interactions with him and others on his private forum. He was prolific—publishing 2-3 articles per day for at least three decades until he got cancer at age 75. He continued writing until he was 79 and died just after his 80th birthday. This man had a passion and calling and left quite a legacy. In the midst of mentoring thousands through his website and forum, he wrote over 50 books (which are free and available online), published a complete 30-volume economic commentary on the entire Bible that took nearly 40 years to write, and funded and coordinated a still-running, very inexpensive, and robust homeschool curriculum, which costs a mere $250 per year. When I say “robust,” I mean that he found experts in every field of elementary and secondary education and produced high-quality videos in every subject, along with curriculum guides for independent study.

Although he and I had very different personalities, and I did not agree with about 20% of what he wrote, I saw enormous value in what he was offering to those willing to listen. He inspired me to a calling, and I can say that without his mentorship, I would never have tried or been able to accomplish the things mentioned above.

I, too, want to help others develop a calling, find true success, and leave a legacy. That’s why I will be writing articles to share what I have learned with others. This section is titled “Armed for Success,” so keep an eye out for them.

As you read and learn, I hope you are inspired to love God, love others, and fulfill your calling and purpose in life. It’s my privilege to pass on what I have learned to other faithful people. I hope you will see and appreciate the enormous value in what I am offering, and that you are willing to listen and take action.