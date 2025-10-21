The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
3d

I find chlorine dioxide just so much easier and it isn’t hurting my digestive tract the way the MMS does. So that’s all I’m using these days. Thanks for your great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
3d

The advantage of citric acid is it is readily available, often from the grocery or speciality grocery store. I think it is probably safer as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture