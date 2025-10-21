Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

How to Make The Acid Activator For MMS

In my previous article, I provided you with instructions for making the homemade sodium chlorite 22.4% solution. Now let's make the acid activator.

When making chlorine dioxide at home, you need a two-part kit. The first part (A) is sodium chlorite (NOT sodium chloride!), and the second part (B) is an acid activator. There are three common acid activators you can use: hydrochloric acid (HCl), citric acid, and phosphoric acid. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to prepare each one safely at home, explain their pros and cons, and leave you with some practical tips learned from my own experience. At the end, you’ll find a demonstration video showing each solution being made at the correct concentration.

Why Acid Activators?

Sodium chlorite by itself isn’t enough to produce active chlorine dioxide. Adding an acid activator starts a chemical reaction that releases chlorine dioxide, which is widely used for water purification and disinfection. The process is simple, but safety and accuracy are important for both effectiveness and your own protection.

Safety First

No matter which acid activator you choose, always make safety your top priority:

Wear safety glasses and rubber gloves throughout the process.

Work in a well-ventilated area or outdoors—some acids release irritating fumes. In this case only HCL releases irritating fumes.

Always add acid to water (never the other way); this minimizes the risk of splashing and dangerous reactions.

Label all solutions clearly and store them in opaque amber bottles, away from sunlight and out of reach of children.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Different Activators

There are several advantages and disadvantages to each of these acid activators and I’m going to cover the basics so that you can make your own decision regarding which acid activator you would like to use. This is not a comprehensive list of the advantages and disadvantages, but covers the advantages and disadvantages that I have encountered with each. Please understand that not one of these different acid activators is superior to the other. Any one of them will give you the same result and that is the generation of chlorine dioxide.

Note: Please watch the demonstration in the video below before performing any of these mixing procedures.

Acid Activator Options

Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) 4–5%

Many people prefer HCL For their activator. It’s easily available (often sold at pool supply or hardware stores as “muriatic acid”), inexpensive, and the taste of the resulting chlorine dioxide is comparatively mild.

Pros:

Readily accessible and low-cost

Produces a less bitter solution

Cons:

Sold in highly concentrated form (around 31–32%), which is very caustic and requires careful dilution

Even at 4–5%, it can damage fabrics if spilled

Requires personal protection and a ventilated workspace

How to Make a 5% Hydrochloric Acid Solution

Use a digital scale to measure ingredients.

Add the calculated amount of distilled water to a glass container first.

Slowly pour the measured concentrated HCl into the water (never the other way!).

Stir gently with a non-metal utensil.

Store in a labeled amber bottle.

Example for 5% solution:

• 300 ml distilled water

• 50 ml 35% HCl

• Add acid to water, mix, store as above.

There are online calculators (and math formulas) you can use to get the exact dilution you need for your starting materials. If you are using a different percentage for the starting solution of HCL like 31% then you will need to use an online calculator to calculate the amounts needed.

HCL Dilution Tables

Dilution Table for 31% HCL to 5%

Dilution Table for 35% HCL to 5%

Citric Acid 50%

For many years, citric acid was the main activator in use. It comes as a pure (food-grade) crystalline powder and is straightforward to mix.

Pros:

Safe and easy to handle; no fumes and won’t damage fabrics

Still affordable, especially if purchased online

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other options in some places

Finished solution can taste bitter

How to Make 50% Citric Acid Solution:

Combine 150 grams (or ml by weight) of distilled water and 150 grams of citric acid crystals in a glass container.

Stir gently with a non-metal utensil until dissolved.

Store in an amber bottle, labeled properly.

For making different volumes the mix is 1:1 by weight in grams

Phosphoric Acid 12.5%

Phosphoric acid is my current favorite, especially for water purification kits. It’s the same acid used in many sodas and is gentle compared to HCl.

Pros:

Clean, mild taste; less harsh on materials and containers

Commonly used in commercial products

Safer to store and handle when properly diluted

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than citric acid

Still requires gloves and eye protection for mixing

How to Make 12.5% Phosphoric Acid Solution:

Measure 266 ml distilled water into a glass container.

Slowly add 34 ml of 75% phosphoric acid to the water (never water into acid).

Stir gently with a non-metal utensil.

Allow to cool, then transfer to a labeled amber bottle.

For different concentrations or volumes, phosphoric acid calculators are handy and available online. To make different amounts and different percentages, download and use the Phosphoric Acid Dilution Calculator. It can be opened with Excel or a free spreadsheet program like Open Office.

Dilution Table for 75% Phosphoric Acid to 12.5%

Dilution Table for 85% Phosphoric Acid to 12.5%

Note: Please watch the video demonstration in the video below before performing any of these mixing procedures.

Conclusion

The three acid activators—hydrochloric acid, citric acid, and phosphoric acid—each offer safe and effective ways to generate chlorine dioxide when properly prepared and handled. Every option carries distinct advantages and minor trade‑offs, allowing users to select the method that best fits their needs and comfort level. While these are three of the simplest and most reliable approaches presented here, it’s worth noting that there are several other methods for generating chlorine dioxide. However, the procedures described in this article provide straightforward, accessible options that anyone can follow successfully when using the clearly laid‑out instructions provided. Feel free to ask questions in the comments section of this article.

(The section below provides added details for making the HCL with some graphics.)

Detailed Instructions For HCL

How to Make 4% HCL Detailed

Ensure all items listed in table 1 are available.

Warning: Diluting high concentrations of Hydrochloric Acid can be dangerous due to its low pH and fumes. Wear eye protection and protective gloves before any dilution and mixing begins. Make sure all diluting and mixing is done outdoors and or in a well ventilated area. Hydrochloric Acid can be purchased at a pool supply store or Home Depot/Lowes. However, ensure that the Hydrochloric Acid only contains Hydrochloric Acid and water. DO NOT USE any Hydrochloric Acid with additional ingredients. All manufacturers are required to provide a Safety Data Sheet (SDS) which will list all product ingredients. The manufacturer can also be contacted if additional information is required.

Math will be required to properly dilute the concentrated Hydrochloric Acid to a 4% solution. To avoid math, use the “How to Dilute Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) with Distilled Water (H₂O)” calculator by clinking the hyperlink(s). See math formulas and calculator examples below for details. You can also use online calculators to calculate for you.

Math Formulas for Diluting Concentrated Hydrochloric Acid

Perform dilution equations below to find X

Next, subtract V₁ from V₂

Answer shows how much Distilled Water is needed to dilute V₁ to 4%

How to Use Calculator

Preparation Of The Concentrated Hydrochloric Acid

Ensure the working area is clean and clear. Place digital scale on table and check batteries. Place the following item on table: Hydrochloric Acid concentrate, Distilled Water, glass bowl or beaker, glass measuring cup, plastic mixing spoon and glass amber bottle.

Steps to Dilute Concentrated Hydrochloric Acid