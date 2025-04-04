(Editor’s note: I have been taking Mule Team Borax daily for about 3 years.)

Recently, boron and borax have come up in conversations in the private chat group that I run. I decided that it was time to make a post about the subject. This article summarizes the article titled “The Borax Conspiracy” and provides details on how to make your own boron supplement, using Mule Team Borax.

The article titled "The Borax Conspiracy" explores the controversial claims surrounding borax, a naturally occurring mineral, and its potential health benefits, particularly in treating arthritis and other health conditions. Authored by Walter Last, the document discusses borax's role in human health, its suppression by regulatory authorities, and its therapeutic applications.

Key Points from the Document

What is Borax?

- Borax is a naturally mined mineral composed of sodium tetraborate decahydrate. It is alkaline with a pH of 9-10 and reacts with stomach acid to form boric acid and sodium chloride.

(Editors note: About three years ago when I first started taking borax, I called the company that makes it. I spoke extensively with someone in customer service and I was reassured that the only ingredient in mule team borax is the naturally mined mineral sodium tetraborate decahydrate. One box should supply you with a lifetime of elemental boron.)

- Boron, the active component in borax, is essential for plants and animals. It regulates calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus metabolism and supports bone and joint health.

Health Benefits of Boron

Bone and Joint Health

- Boron deficiency leads to conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and tooth decay. It influences the parathyroid gland, which regulates calcium levels.

- Supplementation improves bone density, accelerates fracture healing, and alleviates arthritis symptoms.

2. Hormonal Regulation:

- Boron boosts testosterone in men and estrogen in postmenopausal women. It aids in converting vitamin D into its active form, enhancing calcium absorption into bones.

3. Anti-inflammatory and Antimicrobial Properties:

- Borax has antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties. It is effective against Candida infections and biofilm formation associated with autoimmune diseases.

4. Cancer Prevention:

- Boron’s role in maintaining cell membrane integrity may prevent tumor growth. It has anti-tumor properties.

5. Other Benefits:

- Improved heart health, memory, cognition, psoriasis relief, and detoxification of fluoride and heavy metals.

The Arthritis Cure by Rex Newnham

- Dr. Rex Newnham discovered borax’s efficacy in treating arthritis in the 1960s after personal experimentation.

- His findings showed significant improvement in arthritis symptoms with borax supplementation.

- Despite scientific support (e.g., double-blind trials), regulatory bodies banned borax as a health supplement due to pressure from pharmaceutical companies.

Suppression of Borax

- Regulatory agencies have classified borax as a poison despite its low toxicity compared to common substances like table salt.

- In Europe, borax is banned for public use due to alleged reproductive toxicity concerns. However, studies show these effects occur only at extremely high doses far beyond typical human exposure.

Borax Applications

1. Dosage Recommendations:

- A standard dose involves dissolving 5-6 grams (1 rounded TEAspoon) of borax in 1 liter of water to create a concentrated solution.

- For general health maintenance: 5 milliliters (1 teaspoon) is taken 1 or 2 times daily (each dose contains approximately 3 mg boron)

(Editor’s note: I take the Mule Team borax a little bit differently. I just take a couple of pinches of the powder and throw it in my homemade mineral drinking water, my morning coffee, or my homemade green drink. )

- For specific conditions (e.g., arthritis): Higher doses for extended periods are recommended.

2. Candida Treatment:

- A diluted solution of borax can be consumed daily to combat fungal infections like Candida or used topically for conditions like athlete’s foot or vaginal thrush.

3. Fluoride Detoxification:

- Borax binds with fluoride ions to remove them from the body.

(detailed instructions are provided in the source reference at the bottom of the article)

Safety Concerns

- Toxicity studies indicate that borax is relatively safe at recommended doses but can be harmful at very high levels (e.g., >5 grams/day for prolonged periods).

- Side effects are typically healing reactions such as temporary aggravation of symptoms due to detoxification or calcium redistribution.

Conclusion

The document argues that borax has significant therapeutic potential but has been suppressed due to economic interests tied to pharmaceutical companies. It advocates for its use as a natural remedy for various ailments while emphasizing proper dosage and caution regarding toxicity risks.

Sources

The Borax Conspiracy PDF 👈🏻 There are some good references at the end of this PDF

Dr. Robert Yoho Borax Article is also a good reference.