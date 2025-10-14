Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Introduction

In this article, we’ll explore how chlorine dioxide (MMS1) can cure and prevent acne. We will first examine the scientific mechanisms behind how it works, and I will provide you with instructions for how you can make your own chlorine dioxide (MMS1) as a spray or rub on solution for treating acne. Finally, I’ll share testimonials from people who have successfully used chlorine dioxide to eliminate severe acne and the associated inflammation. As an added bonus at the end, I will also highlight one commercial chlorine Dioxide product that I am not affiliated with, but have used and know that it works well.

What Causes Acne

To understand how chlorine dioxide can eliminate and prevent acne and other skin blemishes, you need to first understand the cause. Acne and similar inflammatory blemishes are primarily caused by a combination of excess sebum (oil) production, clogged hair follicles with oil and dead skin cells, bacterial growth (especially Cutibacterium acnes), and inflammation. Hormonal changes, such as those in puberty, pregnancy, or endocrine disorders, can trigger excess oil production, while additional factors like genetics, certain medications, diet (especially high-glycemic foods), stress, and some cosmetic products can worsen or trigger flare-ups. When pores become clogged, they form whiteheads or blackheads; bacterial overgrowth and subsequent immune response then cause redness, swelling, and sometimes cysts or nodules beneath the skin. [1]

How Does Chlorine Dioxide Help

Topical chlorine dioxide can effectively eliminate acne because of its unique combination of antimicrobial, keratolytic, anti-inflammatory, and tissue-healing properties.

Potent Antimicrobial Action

Chlorine dioxide is a powerful oxidizing agent that rapidly kills a broad spectrum of pathogenic microorganisms, including the bacteria responsible for acne, such as Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus aureus. When applied to the skin in appropriate formulations, chlorine dioxide efficiently penetrates pores and oxidizes the protein structures and lipid components of bacterial membranes, leading to their destruction. Unlike traditional antibiotics, chlorine dioxide is highly effective even at low concentrations, and bacteria do not develop resistance to it, making it effective for eliminating recurrent and stubborn acne lesions.[2, 3, 4]

It also dissolves biofilms, tough barriers that some bacteria use to evade eradication, so it can disinfect pores more thoroughly and swiftly eliminate sources of chronic infection. This comprehensive antimicrobial activity allows the skin to recover without the persistent inflammation that infected pores usually cause.[5]

Keratolytic and Pore-Clearing Properties

One of the most distinctive features of chlorine dioxide as a topical acne treatment is its keratolytic action. Keratolytics are substances that break down the hardened proteins (keratin) that contribute to clogged pores and comedone formation. Chlorine dioxide specifically dissolves inter- and intramolecular bonds within keratin and sebum, softening and dispersing the plug in acne-prone follicles. By loosening and removing this obstructive material, chlorine dioxide not only helps clear existing comedones but also prevents new blockages from occurring.[2, 6]

This mechanism is fundamental in stopping the acne cycle: as chlorine dioxide unblocks pores, it also maximizes the efficacy of subsequent skin treatments and enables better absorption of moisturizers and other topically applied medications and remedies.[7]

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Beyond its germicidal and pore-clearing actions, chlorine dioxide provides significant anti-inflammatory benefits. Oxidative processes neutralize pro-inflammatory molecules (such as cytokines and free radicals) released by both bacteria and immune cells during acne outbreaks. By curbing these signals that trigger redness and swelling, chlorine dioxide swiftly reduces visible inflammation and pain in affected areas.[2, 7, 8]

Moreover, preclinical data suggests that chlorine dioxide may inhibit the influx of neutrophils (a type of inflammatory white blood cell) and decrease oxidative markers in inflamed tissue, directly contributing to a calmer skin environment. This means fewer flare-ups, less irritation, and a faster return to baseline skin tone and texture. [8, 9]

Promotion of Wound Healing and Skin Regeneration

A newer, promising aspect of topical chlorine dioxide therapy is its role in tissue healing and regeneration. Formulations designed for dermatological use are not cytotoxic; rather, they stimulate repair processes and enhance cellular clearance of debris, promoting faster recovery of acne-damaged skin. Users typically observe a quicker resolution of post-inflammatory marks and see improved outcomes in scars, ulcers, and other lesions where bacterial biofilms had stalled the healing process. [4, 8, 9, 10]

In summary, topical chlorine dioxide treats acne via simultaneous antimicrobial, keratolytic, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative mechanisms, making it an advanced option for clearing infections, soothing inflammation, opening pores, and supporting skin recovery, all with proven safety when used appropriately. [11]

MMS1 Skin and Spray Protocol:

This protocol can be used for acne as well as superficial wounds (e.g., small cuts, insect stings, and bites), skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis), and infections (e.g., impetigo, athlete’s foot, and ringworm)

Step 1:

Add 10 activated drops of MMS (MMS1) to 1 ounce (30 ml) of water**

See previous post to understand basic activation of MMS

**Only use filtered, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

Step 2:

Spray or rub on with a gauze or cotton ball to affected area at least three times per day. After applying, let the area air dry.

Notes:

Always follow the three golden rules and adhere to the low and slow principle discussed in a previous post. Link to previous post HERE.

In my experience, it is wise to try a weaker solution, like five activated drops to 30 mL of water, to ensure that your skin is not sensitive.

Do not use tap water for any MMS mixture, as it is not safe to risk getting impurities in the solution. Use only bottled drinking water, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

In most places, 2-ounce or 4-ounce size spray bottles are available at the pharmacy or in health food stores. Food or medical grade plastic is okay for the diluted solution. Glass is also acceptable. I prefer using a 2-4 ounce spray bottle since I replace the solution every week or two.

If a smaller or larger volume is needed, use this reference:

2 drops MMS1 to 1/4 oz (10 ml) of water

5 drops MMS1 to 1/2 oz (15 ml) of water

10 drops MMS1 to 1 oz (30 ml) of water

15 drops MMS1 to 1.5 oz (45 ml) of water

20 drops MMS1 to 2 oz (60 ml) of water

30 drops MMS1 to 2.5 oz (75 ml) of water

40 drops of MMS1 to 4 oz (80 ml) of water

It is better to keep the solution in the refrigerator if possible, as this will prevent the Chlorine Dioxide from evaporating out of the solution.

In general, this mixture will last up to a week if not refrigerated. It will last 2-3 weeks if refrigerated. You will know that it has lost its potency when the original color begins to noticeably fade.

Anecdotal Testimonials

In the testimonials listed below, there are some people that used MMS1 and there are others that used CDS. They both will have the same effect with regard to the treatment of acne. Whether somebody used CDS or MMS1 mainly depends on where they are located. The use of CDS has been significantly popularized in Mexico and South America, and in the United States the use of MMS1 has been more widely popularized. For a full review of both protocols, you can read the following article: Chlorine Dioxide For Skin Diseases and Skin Conditions

Testimonial 1

Testimonial 2

40 days from picture #1 to picture #4

Testimonial 3

2 weeks from first image to last

Testimonial 4

Testimonial 5

Testimonial 6

2 weeks between before and after images

Testimonial 7

Testimonial 8

Commercial Chlorine Dioxide Product For Acne

Family owned, Frontier Pharmaceuticals produces a Chlorine Dioxide acne product called Simply Clear. Below are a compilation of testimonials that customers who have used simply clear have provided. I have no financial interest in this company or product and I am providing this information for the readers's benefit only.

My senior acne was horrible. Now I have none at all. This product is s lifesaver. - Nancy T

My daughter uses this for her facial care routine, and really appreciates how well it keeps blemishes at bay. We didn’t want her taking antibiotics to clear her skin and this was the answer! - DS

I use it every day on my entire face to get rid of rosacea and community aquired MRSA, in conjuction with Ciderm that I use specifically on the trouble spots. I have been using it for a month with great success. My face has never been better. I get compliments all the time. - Anna

My daughter has trouble with teenage breakouts. When she uses this product her skin clears up within 1-2 days. It’s amazing! - Carrie P

Works as well if not better than retin-a for a lot less money and no prescription needed. One bottle goes a long way. My skin’s texture is much improved with fewer clogged pores, absolutely no skin irritation. I would highly recommend this product. - Annette J

Cant believe the results we see in our sons acne in 7 days. Applying 2x day, some days he forgets and does 1. Less red, less swelling, and clearer skin. Thank you for making such a wonderful product! - Brian

This has been working well on my cystic acne breakouts. I have sensitive skin so I worry about using new products but this has been great on periodic cystic breakouts when I need something to get the swelling down quickly and get it to healing. Highly recommend. - HRoush

