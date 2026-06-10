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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
3dEdited

A small little pinch of original BORAX per day is all you need. Been doing it for years, and the only side effect is it seems to have really helped the arthritis in my fingers/hands.

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15 replies by Curious Outlier and others
helping hands's avatar
helping hands
3d

A pinch of 20 Mule Team in my freshly ground morning cuppa java hasn't harmed me any. At least not yet.

68 years old. Unjabbed. On zero prescriptions. So far so good. 😉

Thank you for being curious, outlier. ❤️

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