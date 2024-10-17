Discover what modern medicine often overlooks in textbooks and medical school curricula. Our mission is to provide you with comprehensive, accessible knowledge that empowers you to take control of your health.

Mission

This Substack is dedicated to creating simple, free educational resources that will:

• Help you achieve optimal health

• Guide you in eliminating disease

• Liberate you from the constraints of the pharmaceutical industrial complex

Curious Human Productions: Empowering Health Education

The goal is to publish free, exhaustive courses on human nutrition and disease prevention using the 80/20 Principle. As we develop these courses, we will:

1. Preview content for subscribers on this Substack

2. Gather valuable feedback and questions to enhance course completeness

3. Ultimately release finalized courses on a dedicated website (coming soon)

Course Development Process

1. Initial release of course scripts on Substack

2. Refinement based on subscriber feedback

3. Video production as time and resources allow

Philosophy

We view this work as a ministry, aiming to provide finished courses free of charge to anyone seeking knowledge. While this endeavor involves expenses, your subscriptions directly contribute to its completion and success.

Join Us on This Journey

By subscribing, you’re not just gaining access to cutting-edge health information – you’re actively supporting the creation and dissemination of vital knowledge that can transform lives. Together, we can build a healthier, more informed world.