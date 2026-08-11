Part 1 — Skin Cancer Testimonial

A young woman in Latin America.

(Translated from Spanish)

Experimental treatment for 3 carcinomas:

“I had 3 hard, very heavy tumours, so big that they almost prevented me from breathing. At night, while sleeping, I had blood that would get me into my nose and choked me.

After 2 weeks of CDS [protocols C and D], I felt that the tumours were drying up more and more. After 3 days, my tumours were gone like sand and my new nose appeared.

I had an appointment with the doctor who told me that my tumours should be reduced before I intervened on my nose (no details of what the doctor had planned). I went to my appointment at the medical office to do a biopsy and the secretary, who had seen the pictures of my sick nose, after I removed my mask screamed - it was a miracle, it’s a miracle! - Fortunately, my aunt who accompanied me was able to confirm my remarks by testifying.”

Part 2 — Protocol Link

Given the reported use of “protocols C and D” for cutaneous carcinomas on the nose:

Protocol C

Protocol D

Part 3 — Possible Mechanisms of Action

The mechanisms of action of ClO2 for this reported carcinoma likely converge on reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated cytotoxicity and apoptosis as chlorine dioxide’s proposed anticancer mechanism. Kim et al. showed ClO₂ induces significant, dose-dependent cytotoxicity in breast and colorectal cancer cell lines, with vitamin E (an antioxidant) partially rescuing cell viability — indicating ROS as the causal cytotoxic agent, since cancer cells reportedly carry a higher baseline ROS burden than normal cells and are therefore more vulnerable to further oxidative push. [1] Yıldız et al. extended this to small-cell lung cancer cells, showing ClO₂ triggers apoptosis via nuclear blebbing, vacuolar formation, and G2/M cell-cycle arrest, with markedly less toxicity toward normal endothelial (HUVEC) cells. [2] A separate patent document proposes ClO₂-based formulations (topical, injectable, or oral) as apoptosis inducers for a long list of cancers, including skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma, framing the mechanism as selective induction of programmed cell death in aberrant/senescent cells while sparing normal tissue. Chlorine dioxide’s “size-selective” oxidative action is proposed to destroy microorganisms and abnormal cells more readily than large, antioxidant-defended human cells, and separately notes ClO₂ can accelerate wound healing via cGMP/guanylate cyclase induction. [3, 4]

References