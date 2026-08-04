Part 1 — Testimonial

...I got sick, with what the doctors assumed was Covid. They said this because after the week of me being ill I suddenly developed extreme anxiety out of nowhere... I also developed GI issues which the doctors said is caused by anxiety...Doctors gave me a bunch of meds and basically said “this is your new life”. I knew of MMS before because I had really bad psoriasis and I was messaged by quite a few people with information on it...After my anxiety issues I decided I’d put full commitment into it... ...overtime my anxiety and GI symptoms got less and less... ...going from a point of being terrified to go into a store or being away from my car to feeling fine most the time, is something that I didn’t think would happen again. ...Also, my psoriasis has also been pretty much gone too. And this is winter so usually this is when it’s at its worst.

Part 2 — Relevant Protocols

Starting Procedure

Protocol 1000

Protocol D

The general oral protocols (Starting Procedure, Protocol 1000) align with the “full commitment” internal use described, while Protocol D addresses the topical/skin dimension of the psoriasis.

Part 3 — Mechanistic Critique

In my previous articles on the Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide Series, I review all of the known and theoretical mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide. Those articles are fully referenced. I will be using this body of work to help provide an explanation regarding the mechanisms of action for the outcomes of the testimonial above.

Psoriasis — anti-inflammatory ROS effects — The anti-inflammatory effects reactive oxygen species, such as ozone, have been researched in psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions. The proposed mechanism is cytokine modulation: in an experimental rheumatoid arthritis model, ozone reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-12 and TNF-alpha while increasing the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. Since psoriasis is a TNF-alpha and IL-driven inflammatory skin condition, this is a plausible pathway. This same ROS exposure can result in NRF2 activation by mild oxidative stress, which upregulates antioxidant defense enzymes (SOD, catalase, glutathione peroxidase) and could theoretically dampen the oxidative component of psoriatic inflammation.

Anxiety — I have received quite a few other testimonials regarding improvement in anxiety while taking chlorine dioxide, but the literature provides no mechanism connecting chlorine dioxide to central nervous system function, neurotransmitter activity, HPA-axis regulation, or anxiety symptoms specifically. There are quite a few environmental toxins which can be involved in psoriasis conditions like this, I have a hunch that their elimination from the body using chlorine dioxide could potentially improve anxiety symptoms. Also, I think that some underlying undiagnosed infections can cause anxiety, and perhaps an underlying infection was eliminated, resulting in the elimination of anxiety.

GI symptoms — The antimicrobial and biofilm-disruption mechanisms of chlorine dioxide (effective against E. coli, Streptococcus, and biofilm-associated bacteria) could theoretically be invoked if the person’s GI symptoms stemmed from bacterial dysbiosis, since ClO2’s size-selective oxidative action is described as capable of killing micron-scale pathogens while sparing host tissue via the body’s antioxidant defenses.

For a full review of the mechanisms of action of Chlorine Dioxide, please access the Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide Series

To review all of the protocols for Chlorine Dioxide please visit the CLO2 Protocol Archive