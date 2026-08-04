The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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Susie's avatar
Susie
3d

Curious - Thank you for the very helpful article.

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Oakleaf's avatar
Oakleaf
2d

There is a gut - brain health connection which is seen most clearly in autism.

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