CLO2 Testimonial Series — Incurable Skin Lesion Eliminated
Part 1 — Testimonial
54 days to cure what the doctor said was incurable. Here is an image of the full sequence with the dates. The doctor said, “Think of it as a barnacle on a ship and just deal with it.”
Part 2 — Relevant Protocol
Twice a day he would activate three drops of Sodium Chlorite (MMS). He would then add 10 mL of water and three drops of DMSO to this and then he would use a small paint brush to paint the liquid onto the affected area of his ear.
This was a modification of the skin and spray protocol. The gas protocol could've also been used.
Part 3 — Mechanistic Critique
Plausible mechanism for the CD and DMSO. Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is a broad-spectrum oxidizing antimicrobial that acts by oxidizing membrane lipids and proteins, denaturing aromatic amino acids, and generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage pathogen structures and nucleic acids. ClO₂ has been described as a “size-selective antimicrobial agent,” with low-concentration ClO₂ oxidatively destroying micron-scale pathogens (bacteria, biofilms, fungi) while sparing larger host cells because of the host’s antioxidant defenses. If the ear condition described was bacterial of fungal
This oxidative/antimicrobial mechanism for ClO₂ provides a plausible rationale for why chlorine dioxide might disrupt bacterial or fungal pathogens if present on the ear. The DMSO used in the protocol provided a penetration component aiding the ClO2 to penetrate deeper into the lesion. This testimonial provides an anecdote consistent with the literature concerning the selective and oxidative nature of chlorine dioxide.
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Let's just say that after the second photo, taken on February 13, it took a lot of mental strength and determination to continue the ClO2+DMSO treatment. But the end result was worth every bit of that mental effort!
If a pharmaceutical product were to produce such spectacular results, this series of images would be displayed on giant billboards along highways all over the world!