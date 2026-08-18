The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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István's avatar
István
17h

Let's just say that after the second photo, taken on February 13, it took a lot of mental strength and determination to continue the ClO2+DMSO treatment. But the end result was worth every bit of that mental effort!

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István's avatar
István
17h

If a pharmaceutical product were to produce such spectacular results, this series of images would be displayed on giant billboards along highways all over the world!

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