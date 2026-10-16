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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Oct 17

Such useful information! Great post - thank you very much!

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Alina
Oct 16Edited

My husband who thought I was insane using “bleach” to drink, was literally at the end of the rope with his seasonal allergies. Tried his inactivated sodium chlorite solution daily bottle (without acid) and can’t do without it anymore. This season, he was allergy free.

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