Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

This article was prompted by a recent interaction with a friend that deals with severe seasonal allergies which have a significant effect on his sleep and comfort due to sinus congestion and all of the other problems that come along with it. Before beginning, I want to share our three day back-and-forth text message conversation.

Sunday Sept. 11, 2026

Friend: “I hope things are going well for you and your family. I have a question if I may ask. I have severe allergies to ragweed each fall and it keeps me from sleeping very much. I try to lay down but it seems like my body goes into a cleanse mode or something. I sneeze and itch when laying down for a while. Is Benadryl the best thing to take so I can sleep? From what I have researched it says my body’s immune system is the problem but I can’t seem to change that. Thanks my friend.” CO: “Here is what I would do three times a day if I had that problem. I would start with half the strength of that recipe and then only increase to the higher concentration if it doesn’t cause any irritation. https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/chlorine-dioxide-nasal-spray-procedure That will neutralize the allergens and if you do it throughout the day, it will significantly help reduce inflammation and allergic symptoms.” Friend: “Thanks Jeff you are a great blessing!” CO: “Glad to help my friend. You have a blessed day and a blessed week.”

Monday Sept. 13, 2026

Friend: “I have felt so good today using your nose spray. Thank you again” CO: “Are you getting better sleep?” Friend: “Yes thank you so much! You don’t know how much this has helped me. My nose would buzz and itch and it wouldn’t let me sleep. I’m very thankful for your expertise!” CO: “I’m glad that it’s helping.”

If you have ever lived with chronic sinus trouble or have severe seasonal allergies, you know it is more than a stuffy nose. It is the pressure behind your eyes every morning. It is the allergy season that never seems to end. It is the round of antibiotics that helps for a week, and then the whole cycle starts over.

Over the past few years, I have heard a steady stream of reports from people who tried a low concentration chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) nasal spray, or nebulizer protocol, usually around 20 ppm using either a homemade nasal spray or a commercial version. Many describe fast drainage, easier breathing, and relief from allergy and sinus symptoms that had dragged on for months or years. Some of these people had no sign of a bacterial infection at all. At the end of this article, I have compiled 25 of these anecdotal reports. This was a compilation of well over 100 testimonials concerning relief from allergies, sinus infections, chronic sinus inflammation, and more.

That last point is what has really caught my attention. If chlorine dioxide were only a germ killer, why would it help someone whose problem is inflammation rather than infection? The answer, I believe, points to something much more interesting about this molecule. Let’s walk through the mechanisms.

A Patent That Said the Secret Out Loud

In 2019, the U.S. Patent Office granted US 10,201,563 B2, titled “Method of treating sinusitis, including chronic sinusitis.” [1] It belongs to an international patent family that includes WO 2011/090932. [2] What makes this patent stand out is that it does not stop at killing microbes. The inventor (Howard Alliger) proposed that chlorine dioxide may act directly on the body’s own inflammatory signals: cytokines, enzymes, and reactive oxygen species.

A patent is not a clinical trial. It is a record of observations and ideas. But good ideas have to start somewhere, and this one deserves a serious look. The patent lays out three main pathways, plus a fourth that is easy to overlook.

Mechanism 1: Turning Down the Neutrophil Alarm (IL-8)

Interleukin-8, also called IL-8 or CXCL8, is a chemical messenger that works like a fire alarm. When tissue is irritated, IL-8 calls neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, to the scene. Neutrophils are useful in a real emergency. But in chronic sinusitis, the alarm keeps ringing, and the neutrophils keep arriving, releasing more irritating chemicals each time.

The patent suggests that chlorine dioxide can oxidize IL-8 and reduce its activity. [1] This is chemically reasonable. IL-8 is a protein, and chlorine dioxide is known to react selectively with certain amino acids, especially cysteine, tyrosine, and tryptophan. [4] Change the shape of a signaling protein, and it may no longer fit its receptors, CXCR1 and CXCR2. Think of it like filing down the teeth on a key. The key still exists, but it no longer opens the lock.

If this happens in nasal mucus, it could explain why some people report relief within minutes rather than days.

Mechanism 2: Calming the Allergy Cells (Eosinophils)

Allergic sinusitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps are often driven by eosinophils. These are white blood cells tied to allergies and what scientists call type 2 inflammation. Eosinophils release a powerful enzyme called eosinophil peroxidase, along with other proteins that can damage tissue, thicken mucus, and keep inflammation going.

The patent proposes three ways chlorine dioxide may quiet this process. [1] It may oxidize the trigger that activates eosinophils. It may modify the cytokines that recruit them. And it may chemically alter eosinophil peroxidase itself.

This lines up with what Rubio Casillas and Campra describe for a closely related enzyme. In their review, they explain that chlorite, the main breakdown product of chlorine dioxide, can inhibit myeloperoxidase, the heme enzyme in neutrophils that produces hypochlorous acid. [5] Eosinophil peroxidase belongs to the same peroxidase family and also contains heme. It is reasonable to ask whether the same kind of inhibition happens in the inflamed sinus.

Mechanism 3: Resetting the Redox Balance

Here is where my background in redox science gets me excited. The patent states that chlorine dioxide can neutralize hydrogen peroxide, free radicals, and other reactive species tied to inflammation. [1]

Now, chlorine dioxide is an oxidant, not a classic antioxidant. So how could an oxidant calm oxidative stress? The answer is the same one we see with ozone therapy, fasting, hard exercise, and remote ischemic conditioning. It is called hormesis. A small, controlled stress tells the body to build up its defenses.

Rubio Casillas and Campra describe exactly this kind of process. [5] When chlorite meets the inflammatory chemistry of white blood cells, it can lead to the formation of taurine chloramine. This molecule activates Nrf2, the master switch for the body’s antioxidant genes. It raises heme oxygenase-1 and boosts superoxide dismutase, catalase, and glutathione peroxidase. Taurine chloramine also turns down NF-κB, one of the main drivers of inflammation. [5] In plain terms, a gentle oxidative nudge may tell the tissue to stop panicking and start repairing.

This is also why dose matters so much. As I explained in my first mechanisms article, chlorine dioxide is size selective. [3] It acts quickly on tiny organisms and small molecules, but it cannot easily harm larger, complex tissues protected by their own antioxidant systems. [6] At 20 ppm, a nasal spray sits in a range designed to nudge, not overwhelm.

Mechanism 4: Physically Washing Out the Fire

One of the most practical passages in the patent has little to do with chemistry. It cites research by Georgitis showing that simple nasal irrigation can remove inflammatory mediators and improve symptoms. [1, 7] A spray may wash away mucus loaded with cytokines, immune cells, pollen, and debris.

So the picture may look like this. The spray physically clears out inflammatory material. Then chlorine dioxide chemically modifies the signals that stay behind. Saline cleans the floor. Chlorine dioxide may also unplug the alarm. The patent also describes helpful formulation ingredients, such as sodium bicarbonate to loosen mucus, and glycerin to coat the membranes. [1] These parts likely work together.

What About the Germs?

We should not forget the obvious. Many chronic sinus problems involve biofilms, which are slimy colonies of bacteria and fungi that resist antibiotics. Chlorine dioxide at very low levels has been shown to work against biofilm bacteria and to inactivate viruses within seconds. [3] Howard Alliger, a pioneer of topical chlorine dioxide, noted that it reacts with fewer organic molecules than chlorine. That means more of it stays available to do its job instead of being used up. [8] He also pointed out its long record of use going back to the early 1900s. [8] Clearing hidden microbes would remove one of the main reasons the inflammation keeps coming back.

Why Scientists Should Look Closer

Put these mechanisms together, and you have a coherent theory. Chlorine dioxide may quiet IL-8, calm eosinophil activity, reset redox balance through hormesis, assist physical clearance, and remove biofilm microbes, all from one inexpensive molecule.

None of this is proven yet in controlled human trials, and that is exactly the point. These are clear, testable questions. Does the spray reduce IL-8 activity in nasal fluid? Does it lower eosinophil peroxidase activity? Which species is doing the work: chlorine dioxide, chlorite, or taurine chloramine? Does the nasal lining stay healthy over time? What concentrations work best? The patent itself notes that the rapid effects could make clinical studies simpler to run. [1]

Researchers have the tools to answer these questions. The anecdotal reports keep piling up. What we need now is curiosity and the willingness to look.

If you have used a low concentration chlorine dioxide nasal spray, I would love to hear your experience in the comments.

25 Anecdotal Reports

Testimony 1 — CHRONIC SINUS ISSUES

“I had a sinus problem myself , my nose was blocked for over 8 months , spray bottles I get from my GP , didn’t work.

Since I started taking MMS protocol 1000 and spraying CDS ( mix of 1 part CDS + 2parts water) , my nose is totally clear. In a space of a couple of days.

Also no more heartburns ( stomach ) .”

Testimony 2 — ASTHMA, SINUS ISSUES, AND MORE

“It’s amazing my son and myself are definitely healed from asthma with Chlorine Dioxide. We have experienced so much healing. I breath with ease now through my nose when I sleep. Sinus cavity is super clear. So much more energy, clarity, peace, and all around pain free. I had tennis elbow and tendonitis and some arthritis in my hands and Achilles. Absolutely zero pain and I continue to work an extremely physical job. It feels good to feel good!!”

Link to original message.

Testimony 3 — HAY FEVER / ALLERGIES

“Gott another affidavit from one of my recipients:

“3 days of taking CDS and my hay-fever is almost completely gone - has been chronic for weeks now and I’m currently camping on our family land that has always crippled me with the grasses here they are the longest they’ve ever been and mowing has done nothing but had me blow my nose just a handful of times - honest a miracle 🤩 has always been such a stupid but debilitating annoyance - so such a relieving and unexpected but now obvious side effect 🥲 thanks guys, you’re legends”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 4 — SINUS AND BRONCHIAL INFECTION

I’ve been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has been in remission for almost 6 years. I recently developed a respiratory infection with sinus and bronchial involvement, and was worried about developing pneumonia.

I watched Curious Outliers video on nebulizing CDS, and mixed the solution. I added 5 ml to the cup, and used the mask. I did this once, two days in a row, and when I woke up today I feel 100% better! My nose has 85% stopped running, and my chest feels normal. I can’t thank you enough for showing me how to help myself with CDS! God bless you and the UA community!

Link to original message

Testimony 5 — CHRONIC SINUS PROBLEMS

(editors note: I would use saline as the base solution for this if it was me)

“Hello everyone. I would like to encourage everyone who struggles with the sinus infection to try MMS. I used 1 drop of activated solution in a 30 ml bottle, 3 times a day, 4 drops in each nostril. It took me 2 weeks to be able to breathe through the nose and atm my body is re-learning nostril breathing. I don’t remember when was the last time I was able to breathe through my nose. I will also try protocols for asthma and allergies. Blessings to everyone!”

(How she used in nose: “I lay on my back withouth pillow support and using glass pipette gently squeeze 4 drops in left nostril. I wait for 5 minutes and then repeat the procedure for the right nostril.”)

Link to original message

Testimony 6 — ASTHMA AND HAY FEVER

(Translated from German)

“I’m 45 and came across CDS about two years ago.

I have had allergic hay fever with acute asthma since I was 6 years old

Over the years everything has been tried to change this situation and nothing has really helped permanently and the side effects of the drug have become unbearable.

Now I tried the CDS, taking into account the parameters when taking.

I chose the dosage freely based on my body sensation and tolerable taste.

I started with 1.5ml in 200ml of water 3 times a day up to 3ml in 200ml of water.

Since then, that pesky hay fever is history and so is asthma.

This new quality of life is priceless.”

Link to original message

Testimony 7 — CHRONIC SINUSITIS

“I have chronic sinusitis in but once I started using CDS in the first days to a week my face felt like its burning inside but after some very sick days my sinusitis is gone ! You have no idea how glad I am ! Now I produce CDS to help others.”

Protocols to use:

Sinus spray protocol (you can make your own spray or you can purchase Snoot Spray)

Protocol 1000 or Protocol C

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 8 — STUFFY SINUSES

“I had the beginnings of stuffy sinuses in my forehead. (For some reason I get sinus issues but not colds.) Took my nebulizer out. Mixed saline solution with four drops CDS and gave myself a 20 mins breathing treatment. Totally cleared my sinuses within the hour. So exciting!

Had been ingesting CDS 3-4 drops daily (with filtered water) swishing in my mouth for 30 seconds for oral health.

Have a neighbor with COPD. He and his wife think I’m nuts due to choosing not to take C19 vax. 🤦🏼‍♀️. One day I’ll present him with testimonies of ppl with COPD that benefited from CDS. My mom and brother both died from emphysema. I know where this man is headed. Maybe he’ll get desperate enough to try nebulizing CDS.”

Protocol Used: Nebulizer Protocol

Link to original Testimonial

Testimony 9 — ALLERGIES AND ARTHRITIS

“Did Humble protocol 1000 in 2020, haven’t had allergies since, amazing. Also got rid of my arthritis - 100%.”

Protocol Used: Protocol 1000

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 10 — SINUS INFECTION

“After having some MMS on hands for months, I finally tried it for the first time for a disgusting sinus infection that was going on the 10th day. I took 2 activated drops (AD) before bed then 3 AD in the morning and again before bed for 3 days. Hallelujah! Clear mucous end of 3rd day.

I can’t ever imagine taking antibiotics again for anything!”

Protocol used is mentioned in the testimonial. If it was me and I had a sinus fiction, I would use the following:

Protocol 1000 and Sinus Spray Protocol

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 11 — PNEUMONIA AND SINUS INFECTION

“I took CDS through a vaporizer during covid.

Had pneumonia and a severe sinus/ chest infection... I couldn’t get an antibiotic or expectorant from the Dr, because I wouldn’t take the shot or swabs. He refused to treat me.

I honestly believe it saved my life.

That illness was tough- really tough, but CDS saved my life.”

Protocol used: Humidifier Protocol

Link to original testimony

Testimony 12 — SINUS PRESSURE AND SINUS INFECTION

“I’ve nebulized MMS1 , 1-2 activated drops in 4 oz normal saline, with great success in helping sinus pressure, sinus infection, bronchitis, sore throat. I’ve been amazed at how well it works.”

Protocol used: Nebulizer Protocol

Link to original testimony

Testimony 13 — ALLERGY SYMPTOMS ELIMINATED

“I use straight cds 3000 ppm, spray 3 to 4 times in my face, eyes open and breathing through my nose. It helps my itchy eyes and tickling nose from kissing kitties good night. I am allergic to them. I used to have white ash and ragweed allergies, but haven’t had symptoms for years, I think, because of cds.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 14 — SINUSES CLEAR LIKE WHEN I WAS A KID

Editors note: This was a commercial Chlorine Dioxide product that they used called Snoot Spray.

“ Since I started using it (Snoot Spray) 3 times a day, it feels like after the doctors took the packing out of my nose when I had 2 deviated septum operations when I was a kid—-I can actually breathe so freely. Less biofilm that builds up in one spot from the surgeries. I ordered some more so I don’t run out. Thank you, Michelle, for offering these free gifts so that we could give it a try.

Testimony 15 — SINUSES CLEARING

“So I made this on Thursday and have used a handful of times since then. Been able to breathe through both nostrils continuously for two days straight now. This is huge. Thank you to whoever shared this spray recipe and all the guidance here. I’ve always taken the ability to breathe for granted. Never again.”

Sinus spray protocol

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 16 — OFF ALLERGY MEDICATIONS AND ALLERGY SYMPTOMS GONE

“I’ve been using one activated drop in 3 fl. ozs. of filtered or distilled water, mixed with 3/4 packet of NeilMed Sinus Rinse in a clean 3 oz spray bottle. I spray each nostril and blow my nose. Then lay back and fill both nostrils and hold it for 1 to 2 minutes, then blow my nose again. I do this once every couple of weeks. Every week in allergy season. I haven’t had allergy problems for the last 2 years. Before I started the CDS treatments I was using 1.5 Zertecs per day and getting 2 sinus cocktail shots per year along with sinus rinse and decongestant spray, and I still couldn’t breath at night. This stuff works. And it’s more effective while using an oral protocol. I’m a little sensitive to the activated solution. So I use 6 drops of Sodium Chlorite in filtered water in my thermos over the course of the day, as needed. I haven’t had any illnesses in 2 years. And I’ve managed to lose 52 lbs this past year with diet and exercise and CDS.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 17 — HEADACHES GONE, SINUSES CLEAR, CHRONIC PAIN GONE, FATIGUE GONE AND MORE

(Letter that a person in the private chat received from somebody they helped.)

Hello Amy,

Just wanted to send you a note telling you of all the improvements MMS is amazing!

*Sinuses cleared up

*Headaches went away

*Cough is gone

*No difficulties swallowing anymore

*Only taking half of my blood pressure medication!

*Shoulder pain is 90% gone

*Full mobility with my shoulders again

*Swelling in my knuckles on right hand - gone

*Back pain is much better

*Numbness and tingling in left leg/foot going away

*Fatigue is totally gone

*Sleep for 8-9 hrs. at night feel good all day. No naps

*Not having all the stomach problems

Figured it was easier to send a note rather than trying to remember all the improvements in a phone conversation. Speaking of memory, that also has improved, brain fog is going away. Thanks again for thinking of me and allowing me to try MMS. You and St--- are amazing people. Thanks again!!!

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 18 — SINUS PRESSURE & CONGESTION

“Just wanted to Thank @CuriousOutlier for posting the Sinus Spray Protocol🙏

Had the usual Sinus congestion, blocked & runny nose with Sinus pressure for 3 days. Found the Sinus Spray Protocol on here and mixed up a solution of 0.5ml CDS 3000ppm + 50ml Saline Solution (as per protocol) and started using 2 sprays in each nostril every hour.

Day 1 - Got relief within 3 hours. Used for 5 hours. Could breath properly again, runny nose stopped and sinus pressure relieved.

Days 2 - Post Nasal drip started so had some congestion and coughing. Started Spraying in nostrils again every hour (for 5 hrs) and included spraying in the back of my throat with CDS 3000pm.

Day 3 - congestion has eased and coughing has reduced atleast 90%

Will continue Protocol until 100%

Surprisingly didn’t have the sting or burning sensation sometimes experienced spraying CDS in the nose.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 19 — LIFE LONG SINUS PROBLEMS

“Snoot (chlorine dioxide) has ended my father’s years of constant sinus issues & coughing associated to drainage! Life changing.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 20 — ALLERGIES ELIMINATED

Comment 1:

“I used to take 3 allergy meds a day. I could only wear gold or silers earrings, now 7 months later, I take NO allergy meds! And can wear any earrings i want!

Started with protocol 1000 and mms nasal spray, and once a week 10 drop dose of mms.

How wonderful to be off medications!

Comment 2:

“It was about 2 months for full allergy relief.

I took protocol 1000 for cL a week. Then the once a week. I take the nasal spray at least once a day, unless runny nose then I take that several times a day. My family thinks im nuts, but this really works.

I had a bout of a-fib and that really pushed me to mms. It has been pretty awesome.”

Comment 3:

This is what she uses for a continued maintenance protocol to keep the allergies away.

“1 liter of water with 10 activated drops once a week, usually on the weekends

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 21 — SINUS INFECTION

“Testimony here...my husband and I came down with nasty sinus infection...I know it was a sinus infection because I’ve been plagued by them for years.. anyhow..I started doing the nose protocol drops several times a day...my sinuses were completely congested and I couldn’t breathe out my nose..after a few days of the nose drops MMS1 my sinuses drained and the gross stuff came out...since then my nasal passages are clear and I can breathe again...MMS was a true life saver for me.. without antibiotics.”

Link to original message

Testimony 22 — CHRONIC SINUS INFECTIONS

“I had two to three sinus infections every year for 15 years. So annoying 🙄When I started mms1 and then CDS my nose ran like a fountain for 2-3 months. Annoying to say the least BUT I have not had a sinus infection in the past 8 months and I can breathe through my nose now!!!!! Always was a mouth breather 😲 It is so liberating! Your body is detoxing all the junk. Be happy you’re getting it all out. The nose faucet does stop eventually and you’ll be so glad you didn’t quit your daily dosing! I know I sure am!”

Link to original message

Testimony 23 — SEVERE ALLERGIES CURED IN 3 WEEKS

**See note below for the backstory of this testimony.

“My son suffer from severe allergy for 23 years and no any doctors could help him. I learn the basic of MMS and I cured my son within three weeks. It is already four years and my son still remain free of allergy 100%.

I started use it for other diseases (on me and my family) and we are remain 100% healthy. No more antibiotics – PERIOD.

I cured my arthritis within a days – no doctors can cure for 12 years.

ANY COMMENTS Dr. Sircus???

Are you get paid like other doctors by “BIG PHARMA”???

Open your eyes, do not be blind and do not bull ……. us please !!!!!”

**Note**

There is a backstory to this testimonial and some of the testimonials that I will be sharing in the upcoming days.

Dr. Mark Sircus as you may know is now a Chlorine Dioxide advocate because Chlorine Dioxide saved his life several years ago.

Dr. Sircus used to believe that Chlorine Dioxide was a poison and he had written several scathing articles about it. The following testimonial is from the comments section of a scathing article that he wrote about it and that article is no longer on his website but I found it on archive.org and I will be sharing some testimonials that people put in the comments section.

The original article link is on archive.org and is at the bottom of this testimonial.

‼️➡️ archive.org source

Testimony 24 — 10 YEARS OF CHRONIC SINUS CONGESTION

“My left nostril has been congested for almost 10 yrs. A week and a half ago I started putting it in both nostrils and for the last 4 days my nose has not been plugged up once! This is unbelievable I can’t even believe this is real! It’s literally a gift from God and you should see how good my skin looks 🤗🙏🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Link to original message

Testimonial 25 — ASTHMA RELIEF, SINUSES CLEARING AND MORE

“I don’t know where else to post a testimonial, but I have had amazing and wonderful success with CDS as well.

I have had chronic allergies and allergy induced asthma since childhood. I have learned to live with less than 40% lung/sinus capacity (on a good day).

I started with Protocol A and within four days my sinuses were the clearest I have ever felt in my life. I never knew the full capacity of breathing until now. Even my lungs are clear and I can get a 100% full breath. This is a first for me in my memory (I am 42). I have even been able to go running without taking puffs from my inhaler!! What??

I also have extensive food sensitivities, which one of the not-so-pleasant side effects is painful GI gas and bloating.

Also on day four I noticed that the bloating and painful gas didn’t make its daily appearance and has subsided almost entirely.

This is truly a Miracle substance.

I am truly a believer.”

Link to original message

References