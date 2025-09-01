Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

What Is Chlorine Dioxide?

Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidizer often used as a water purifier. Still, it has gained widespread recognition for its effectiveness in treating a range of diseases, from the simplest to the most complex. It is activated by mixing a sodium chlorite solution (often labeled as MMS: Miracle Mineral Solution) with an acid activator, such as HCl or citric acid, producing MMS1 (chlorine dioxide solution) for consumption.

Chlorine Dioxide Testimonial Archives

Archive 1: Thousands of testimonials in the telegram archive

Archive 2: Thousands of testimonials in MMS Testimonies archive

Archive 3: Small but growing archive here on Substack

Key Principles for Beginners

When starting with chlorine dioxide, beginners should adhere to the Low and Slow Principle, which involves administering very small doses at first and gradually increasing the dose. This approach aims to minimize detox reactions—or Herxheimer reaction—that can cause headaches, nausea, and flu-like symptoms as toxins are eliminated from the body. Jim Humble, the man who popularized chlorine dioxide, developed an effective method for limiting the detox reactions. The method is called the Three Golden Rules of MMS.

Three Golden Rules

No Change Rule: If there is an improvement in the illness, maintain the current regimen. Reduce Rule: If prolonged discomfort happens (e.g., nausea or diarrhea), cut the dose in half but continue. Increase Rule: If there is no change in illness (i.e., no improvement or worsening), cautiously increase the dosage or protocol level, not exceeding three drops per hour in most cases.

Simple Step-by-Step Starting Procedure For Beginners

The recommended starting protocol introduces chlorine dioxide gently:

Day 1: ¼ drop hourly doses for 8 hours (total 2 drops).

Days 2 & 3: ½ drop every hour for 8 hours.

Day 4: ¾ drop hourly for 8 hours.

Day 5: Transition to Protocol 1000, with 1 drop hourly for 8 hours.

Always monitor bodily responses—if side effects are strong, slow the progression and reduce the dose as needed. Prepare doses by activating drops with equal amounts of acid drops in a clean glass. Wait 30 seconds, then add at least 150 mL of water before drinking.

How to Make an All-Day Bottle

For convenience, mix the total number of drops for the day in a one-liter bottle of filtered, bottled, or distilled water (never use metal containers). Shake to distribute, then use a marker to segment the bottle into eight equal parts (~120 mL per dose for eight hours). Adjust the number of total drops daily according to the starting regimen.

Starting Procedure Video

Where to Buy Chlorine Dioxide Kits

Chlorine dioxide is sold legally for water purification. Kits are widely available online—Amazon search for “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” yields options. Ensure the kit includes:

One bottle with 25–28% sodium chlorite

One bottle with 4–5% HCL (or 50% citric acid)

Reputable supplier lists are available in guides such as “The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide” (check mobile-friendly PDFs from reliable sources). You'll also find a review of reputable online suppliers here.

Expert Tips and Precautions

Always use glass or specific plastic bottles—not metal—for mixing chlorine dioxide.

Make a fresh bottle daily to prevent ClO₂ evaporation.

Track doses using lines on a one-liter bottle for accurate hourly divisions.

Dosing is based on the sodium chlorite drop count; match the number of activator drops, but only count MMS drops for the regimen.

Familiarize yourself with possible detox symptoms and adjust dosing accordingly.

Additional Resources

For a deeper understanding, new users are encouraged to watch documentaries such as “The Universal Antidote,” review in-depth protocols, take the free training course, and consult the free downloadable guidebook before proceeding.