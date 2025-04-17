Chlorine Dioxide Destroys Glyphosate Weedkiller
Greater than 70% of the Glyphosate was destroyed by chlorine dioxide
FASCINATING demonstration by Mike Adams and results showing how Chlorine Dioxide DESTROYS glyphosate!
There’s a longer version of this video on Mike Adam’s channel on Brighteon and also on Rumble.
Check out Stephanie on this and more on Glyphosate in general:
Toxic Legacy How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment
The Silent Spring of our time From an MIT scientist, mounting evidence that the active ingredient in the world’s most commonly used weedkiller is responsible for debilitating chronic diseases, including autism, liver disease, and more.
https://stephanieseneff.net
https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Legacy-Weedkiller-Glyphosate-Environment-ebook/dp/B0971R287S
MIT RESEARCHER EXPLAINS HOW CHLORINE DIOXIDE/ MMS DESTROYS THE TOXICITY OF GLYPHOSATE POISON. G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know, May 31, 2023
Summary by JW WIlliams
Kerri Rivera, a mother an autistic child, a doctor of homeopathy, and author of Healing the Symptoms Known As Autism, has been successful in helping parents reverse autism in children. She interviewed Stephanie Seneff, who holds a doctoral degree (PhD) in computer science and electrical engineering and is a a senior research scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).
Glyphosate is a poison that is used as a weed killer; it was patented by Monsanto and called RoundUp Ready for use on patented GMO crops. It is also sprayed on many crops after harvest as a desiccant. Glyphosate has been potentially linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, thyroid problems, adverse effects on reproduction, fatty liver disease and negative effects on gut microbiome.
Stephanie Seneff said that she believes glyphosate substitutes for glycine in protein synthesis, which she said explains the increase in so many diseases, including autism and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Dr. Seneff stated that MMS neutralizes glyphosate toxicity. She said that MMS provides chlorine and and also provides super oxide that is needed to produce sulfate.
https://needtoknow.news/2023/05/mit-researcher-explains-how-chlorine-dioxide-mms-destroys-the-toxicity-of-glyphosate-poison/
Video. 40:33