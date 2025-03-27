Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Introduction

This is the second article in a series about CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). The first article, an Introduction to CDS, explained the differences between CDS and MMS1 (Miracle Mineral Solution), and instructions were provided for producing your own concentrated CDS 3000 ppm solution which requires dilution prior to use.

We have already covered the basic MMS protocols for curing illness and disease, and following articles will cover basic protocols used for CDS. While there is a complete list of CDS protocols labeled A through Z, this series will focus on just a few essential protocols for basic use.

Although there are numerous CDS protocols available, understanding a few key protocols is sufficient for most basic applications. This article series will concentrate on these fundamental protocols to provide a clear and concise guide for beginners.

In the upcoming articles, we will explore these essential CDS protocols in detail, offering step-by-step instructions and important considerations for their use.

Protocol C (Classic)

Protocol C is a treatment method designed to address various conditions and illnesses and facilitate detoxification. The protocol involves consuming a diluted solution of Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) throughout the day. The standard dosage consists of 10 ml of CDS (3000 ppm) mixed with 1 liter of drinking water, which is then divided into 10 doses of 100 ml each, to be consumed hourly. This dilution results in a safe concentration of 30mg/liter. This is equivalent to 3 mg of ClO2 per dose with 10 daily doses. This results in a daily total of 30 mg of Chlorine Dioxide taken by mouth. [1]

The protocol is considered safe and versatile, as it can be combined with other non-oral protocols. In cases of severe illness, the dosage can be progressively increased up to 15 ml CDS (3000 ppm) per liter of drinking water taken in the ten separate doses throughout the day. However, it is important not to exceed the concentration of 30 ml CDS (3000 ppm) per liter of water to avoid potential side effects such as dryness and a scratchy throat. For severe cases, it is recommended to use two bottles of 25 ml CDS (3000 ppm) per liter of drinking water rather than exceeding 30 ml CDS (3000 ppm) per liter of drinking water. [2]

While taking protocol C, some people do experience minor temporary issues, known as Herxheimer reactions as the body detoxifies. These reactions may include symptoms such as tiredness, dry mouth, runny nose, flatulence, or other minor discomforts, which typically subside after 5-7 days. The duration of the protocol depends on the individual's needs and continues until the patient feels recovered. For acute illness this protocol is typically used From 3 days to 3 weeks. For general detoxification, two or three weeks is typically necessary.

If taking other medications, it is advised to wait one hour before consuming the CDS solution. As with any treatment protocol, if unsure about use, it is wise to consult with a well informed and unbiased healthcare professional before starting Protocol C to ensure it is appropriate for individual circumstances.

Protocol C presents a potentially effective and safe approach for treating various conditions and supporting detoxification. Its simplicity of administration, combined with the ability to adjust dosage based on individual needs, makes it an attractive option for those seeking alternative treatments. The protocol’s compatibility with other non-oral methods further enhances its versatility.

Protocol S (Sensitive)

A Gentle Approach to Chlorine Dioxide Solution Treatment

Protocol S, also known as the Sensitive Protocol, is a specialized approach designed for individuals who exhibit sensitivity, slow detoxification, or multiple chemical allergies, making them unable to tolerate conventional chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) ingestion methods. This protocol emphasizes a gradual dose escalation strategy to minimize the potential for adverse effects while allowing the body to acclimate to CDS treatment. I personally think it is wise for anyone new to Chlorine Dioxide to use protocol S when introducing Chlorine Dioxide to the body. This is the equivalent of the starting procedure in Jim Humble's MMS protocols.

Understanding Protocol S

The core principle of Protocol S is the slow and methodical introduction of CDS to the body. This approach is particularly beneficial for those who have previously experienced difficulties with standard CDS protocols or who have a history of reacting strongly to various chemical substances. By starting with a minimal dose and incrementally increasing it over time, Protocol S aims to build tolerance and reduce the likelihood of uncomfortable or adverse or Herxheimer reactions.

Implementation and Progression

Protocol S begins with an extremely dilute solution and progressively increases the concentration over several days. The initial dose on Day 1 consists of just 1 ml of CDS mixed into 1000 ml of water. This conservative starting point allows even the most sensitive individuals to begin the treatment with minimal risk.

As the protocol progresses, both the CDS volume and the water volume are adjusted:

- Day 2 sees an increase to 2 ml of CDS in 1 liter of water

- Day 3 escalates to 3 ml of CDS in 1 liter of water

- Day 4 further increases to 4 ml of CDS in 1 liter of water

This pattern of daily 1 ml increases continues until reaching the target dose of 10 ml of CDS per liter of water, which aligns with standard protocol C for CDS administration as discussed above.

Flexibility and Personalization

A key feature of Protocol S is its built-in flexibility. If at any point during the dose escalation an individual experiences discomfort or adverse effects, the protocol advises reverting to the previous, well-tolerated dose level. This adaptive approach ensures that the treatment remains within each person's comfort zone, allowing for a truly personalized experience.

Objectives and Benefits

The primary objective of Protocol S is to enable highly sensitive individuals to gradually acclimatize to CDS treatment. By doing so, it opens up the potential benefits of CDS therapy to a broader range of people who might otherwise be unable to tolerate it. This gentle introduction method can help mitigate initial reactions and build confidence in the treatment process.

Moreover, the slow escalation allows for careful observation of any bodily responses, providing valuable information for both the individual and their healthcare provider about tolerance levels and optimal dosing strategies.

Protocol S represents a thoughtful and patient-centered approach to CDS administration. Its design reflects an understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with heightened sensitivities and offers a structured yet flexible path to incorporating CDS into their health regimen. While it may require more time to reach therapeutic doses compared to standard protocols, Protocol S prioritizes comfort and safety, potentially making CDS treatment accessible to a wider range of individuals who might benefit from its effects. [3]

In the next article of this series, we will review a topical protocol utilizing CDS and a topical protocol utilizing CDS in combination with DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide).

References:

The Universal Antidote Free Training Course Lesson 4 https://theuniversalantidote.com/the-universal-antidote-course/

Andreas Kalcker, Protocol C. https://andreaskalcker.com/en/cds-protocols/protocolo-c/