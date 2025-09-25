1× 0:00 -17:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Anecdotal testimonials and practitioner reports indicate that chlorine dioxide therapy has been used to prevent and even reverse dementia. In this article, I will share some of these anecdotal reports along with details about the theoretical mechanisms of action that may explain these observations.

The reported neurological improvements are believed to be related to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective mechanisms. Research on chlorine dioxide, an oxidative therapy, has been suppressed by the current medical establishment, and information about its potential beneficial effects for treating human disease is sparse. Fortunately, another oxidative therapy, ozone, has been more extensively studied, and its mechanisms of action have been explored. Like chlorine dioxide, ozone therapy has faced suppression in the United States; however, despite this, it has gained traction within certain international medical communities, and many practitioners have published studies on it over the last four decades. [1, 2, 3]

We will begin by reviewing a collection of testimonials and anecdotal reports describing the reversal of cognitive decline and dementia through self-administered chlorine dioxide. Following this review, we will examine the proposed theoretical mechanisms by which oxidative therapies may contribute to the reversal of dementia.

Personal Testimonials & Anecdotal Reports

To begin, I will present 10 testimonials that I have collected over the past four years. These accounts suggest that chlorine dioxide can provide meaningful benefits for individuals experiencing cognitive decline, neurodegenerative conditions, or advanced dementia. Following the testimonials, I will review both established and theoretical mechanisms that could account for the physical improvements described. (Note: the testimonials are reproduced verbatim and have not been corrected for grammar or spelling.)

Testimonial 1: Cognitive Decline and Dementia

Extracted from an Italian Audio Testimonial, voice-to-text, then translated from Italian to English.

“Regarding my 81 year old mother, a strong clinical picture of Cognitive Degeneration and Parkinson's Disease.

Until a month ago mother was as if closed in a world of her own, very mute, completely devoid of any emotion, devoid of expression. After the first week of taking CDS eight times a day in a little water with a very low dosage, I think 5 ml, after the first week my son and I have already noticed the first incredible improvements, precisely regarding speech. That is mother who didn't speak, began to make long speeches, remembering things from 50 years ago.

Today after just over a month of treatment, we have reached 10 ml of CDS a day, and mother is a completely different person. She walks in a much more upright position, she no longer rubs her feet, and she helps me do the housework.

Two months ago, she was completely non-self-sufficient and today, for example, she empties and loads the whole dishwasher for me.

She gets up every hour to get herself the CDS. Another aspect that was absolutely unthinkable a month ago because mother was in bed all day. So for me it was unthinkable that she could get up, go to the kitchen, take the CDS out of the fridge, pour it into the cup, add water... unthinkable.

I bought her an album of mandalas, she colors them.

And the other incredible aspect is that I am slowly reducing her medicines, the triptych, the one for depression that she took in the evening... as well as the Sinemet which is a medicine for muscle stiffness.

So I am shocked after only a month by the incredible miraculous results and she is very happy, and we will take CDS for life, that's for sure.”

Protocol Used: Protocol C

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 2: Cognitive Decline and Toxic Chemical Exposure

"An elderly guy (in his 80-90's), who claimed he was the last survivor of the chemical company (since closed), that use to operate in New Plymouth, and made Agent Orange, and many other toxic sprays. After 50 odd years working there, he said that he was so full of toxins that he couldn't remember things that he had done the day before, along with other health effects relating to a build up of toxins in the body. Someone told him about MMS, which he tried. He phoned me on the second day all excited, saying that he remembered all he had done the day before. He claimed to be 100% better within about a week on MMS. He is now an advocate for MMS, telling everyone who is willing to listen."

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 3: Cognitive Decline and Dementia Halted, Continued Use Needed to Prevent Decline

"I have been using CDS for 3 years on my husband he has been diagnosed with dementia and it brings him out of the dementia to where he can think on his own. I started him on 5cc units I did this for 2 weeks then I would add 5 cc more that makes 10cc per drink we use a 16 oz bottle he does this once a day. I have tested this over time to see if this works by taking him off and he goes back to what he was getting all mixed up and forgetting. Then I would start him back on the 10cc again and within 2days he would be remembering again."

Protocol Used: Protocol C

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 4: Dementia Progression Halted

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000

Link to source video

Testimonial 5: Dementia Symptoms and Cognative Decline Reversed

"I am familiar with Alzheimer's, so when I had symptoms occur, they were familiar to me. I noticed I was not coping socially, and starting to have total gaps in my memory (and thus withdrawing). Because I had heard of mms being used to cure dementia I decided I had nothing to loose. I followed the protocl 1 for one month, slowly building up to the full dose of 3 drops every hour for 8 hours, and staying with the regime, for the full period, (it is important to note that if the dose is causing you to feel unwell, cut back on the doses per day and keep it low for 2 days then start to increase to the level you can tolerate, but do not stop all together). By the end of the treatment I noticed a remarkable change in my cognition, and as time goes on my condition continues to improve. I feel like a new person, I am social again, happy, and look forward to each new day. "

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 6: Rapid Onset Dementia After Anesthesia Halted

"My father had a very serious back operation and was under anesthesia for approximately 5 hours. In post-op he was confused. As his stay in the hospital progressed he regressed. He was experiencing significant dementia. The doctors claimed that the surgery just brought forth and underlying problem that was already there. My dad, being 78 at the time was very healthy, ran a ranch, prior to surgery.

One day I got I remembered the MMS1 and decided to give it a try on my dad. By this time he was in assisted care. I did Clare's combination on him and by the time I left that day he was much clearer. I came back the next day and did the same with even greater improvement. By the third day, after the doses, he was back to himself and able to go home.

If not for the MMS I don't think he would of ever been able to leave assisted living. He was getting worse and worse, not knowing where he was or who we were. I was so excited!!! The MMS really works!!

Thanks you for your commitment to help others! Dianne G

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 7: Alzheimer’s Symptoms Disappeared Almost Overnight

"After my mother was diognosed with Alzheimers she hated the effects of the pill so much that she was willing to try MMS. Her symptoms disapeared almost over night the next morning after only drinking 6 drops 3 times she told me the story of how she met my father some 60 years before which was impossable the day before. She continued taking it for a week and then felt so good she stopped taking it within 1 month the symptoms returned after taking MMS again the symptoms went away again. she had to take a daily maintanence dose to keep it at bay.

Thank you Jim Humble you are my Hero,

Keith Pace"

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 8: Dementia Halted, Improved Self-Care and Social Interaction

"I can tell you our experience with dementia. My 83 yr young MIL has it. She has been on MMS since December 18th. She is doing 3 drops with DMSO now. She was unable to dress herself, clean up after an accident, and there were many. She couldn’t hold any conversations. She wasn’t reading etc… She now makes her bed, folds her clothes, dresses her self. No more accidents. She is reading and doing her word searches. She is able to remember what day it is sometimes plus bits and pieces from previous conversations. She can carry a small 10/15 minute conversation now. All of this in just 3 months. Not to mention she is off her dementia medication, her high blood pressure medication, her diabetes is getting closer to pre diabetes vs. type 1. She has come a very long way."

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 9: Cognitive Decline from Traumatic Brain Injury Cured

"Let's use my TBI brain as an example as I'm sure I went through a phase for years, that truly mimic dementia and Alzheimer's.

The neurologist said I'd never get better so I should go on compensating, instead of trying to heal. But I serve a living God.

My personality had changed and I was very difficult to get along with. I couldn't understand speech and I had a very difficult time understanding written words.

This was due to a traumatic brain injury from a roll over accident. Someone deliberately fishtailed me one night on the highway, and my car rolled over. It had to be a professional, as they drove around me while my car was flipping several times, and made it seemed like a one car accident.

Nothing medicine tried worked to help me heal. I knew I always tried to be a good person, so I was adamant that God would heal me.

The neurologist said I was delusional, because she had never seen anyone come back fully from a brain trauma as severe.

But I persisted in prayer and I found info about MMS online. I could barely stay online for 5 minutes due to my symptoms and getting so overwhelmed and triggered.

I had a friend order a kit as I tried but kept messing up. It came from Australia with Citric Acid. I couldn't drink it so I went looking again and found videos on YouTube. I saw Jim do a video with himself in a garbage bag and I made my friend made one for me from kitchen garbage bags.

It was the bag protocol and I felt better the first time I tried it. I thought staying longer would work even better and I did, but learned pretty quickly to stay no longer than Jim said.

I did that for a few days and one day I got in the car and drove to Walmart. I wasn't thinking, I just felt better and thought it was OK. I couldn't get back home. After walking around in that huge place, I was disoriented and I forgot how to drive the car 😂

I didn't remember how I got home, but my friend told me I called her and she and her daughter came and she drove my car home.

That was the first time of many that I got stuck at Walmart and had to call for help.

But I kept getting in the bag every day, several times each day.

One day I felt good so I decided to cook. My daughter came home from school and I was cooking, but I fell asleep and everything was burning. I almost burnt the house down.

More time in the bag. I was obsessed. I couldn't drink it but the bag was working so I got in it everyday. I got better and better and my mind got clearer. I began to answer the phone and my speech got better.

I never told anyone what I was doing except that God is healing me.

My daughter saw me get in one day and questioned me. I showed her Jim's video. She thought it was crazy, but she humored me and began helping so I got better daily.

I wasn't a nurse yet. I finished school at the top of my class, but the accident happened 2 weeks before graduation. They took me to graduation, but I don't remember any of it. Years later, I went to my daughter's nursing school graduation from my same school and acted like I was graduating.

It's a very long story....

How did I pass nursing boards with such a profound TBI? How did I overcome what felt like dementia/Alzheimer's?Only God and Chlorine Dioxide. 🙏

If Chlorine Dioxide helped my TBI brain so much that I could pass state boards, it can help dementia patients too. It can help stroke patients too.

My story with Chlorine Dioxide is not a sexy one, but my God is faithful and I believe He led me to chlorine dioxide.

I have many more healing miracles because God put Chlorine Dioxide in my path. This is just a small part of my story with Chlorine Dioxide.

If it helped my brain heal, it will help yours too.

P.S. I never talked about my escapades with the Bag Protocol in such details before.

My faith helped me be persistent. If you can drink it, and use other protocols, you'll heal even faster than I did, just using the Bag Protocol.

Protocol Used: Bag Protocol

Testimonial 10: Dementia Progression Stopped

"Drs say my husband has dementia I have been using CDS it works great it pulls him out to back to normal in know time. So with brain fog 👍🏻"

Link to Source Testimonial

How Does Chlorine Dioxide Prevent and Potentially Reverse Dementia

Given all these powerful stories, it’s hard not to notice how the benefits people report with chlorine dioxide sound almost identical to the results many see with ozone therapy. While ozone therapy has a much bigger scientific “paper trail,” both therapies are rooted in similar oxidative processes and have sparked hope, and some controversy, among practitioners and patients worldwide. It’s easy to see why some people start asking, “Are these two therapies really so different?” Let’s take a closer look at how ozone and chlorine dioxide therapies work, side by side, comparing the science behind ozone’s well-documented effects with the everyday improvements people are experiencing and describing with chlorine dioxide.

Mechanisms of Action of Oxidative Therapies Against Dementia and Cognitive Decline

Ozone (O₃) is a molecule composed of three oxygen atoms. When used medically (often via autologous blood infusion or insufflation), ozone therapy aims to harness its unique bioactive properties to modulate disease pathways.

Antioxidant Effects: Ozone therapy and other oxidative therapies activate the Nrf2 pathway, leading to increased production of endogenous antioxidants like superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, and glutathione peroxidase. Since oxidative stress is a key factor in neurodegenerative disorders, this antioxidant upregulation could theoretically delay neurodegeneration. [1, 2, 4, 5]

Anti-inflammatory Action: Ozone therapy reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1, IL-6), which play a role in brain inflammation implicated in dementia. It has also been suggested to balance nitric oxide (NO) levels, modulating synaptic function and neuronal signaling [1, 3, 5].

Blood Circulation and Oxygen Delivery: Ozone can enhance tissue oxygenation and is hypothesized to improve cerebral blood flow, potentially ameliorating hypoxic conditions in the brain, another factor in dementia pathogenesis. [2, 4]

Modulation of Brain Immune Cells: Down-regulation of harmful microglial activation may help prevent chronic neuroinflammation. Animal studies report modulation of microglia and improved amyloid clearance. [6]

Mechanistic Evidence in the Literature

Researchers have linked ozone’s biological effects to several molecular pathways central to dementia :

Nrf2 Pathway Activation: Ozone triggers the transcription of Nrf2-dependent antioxidant genes, mitigating oxidative damage and apoptosis seen in Alzheimer's and other dementias. [1] Chlorine Dioxide triggers the same effects. [5]

Reduction of Amyloid Pathology: In animal studies, ozone therapy has reduced amyloid proteins in the brain, improving learning and memory in rodent models of Alzheimer’s disease. [7]

Inflammatory Modulation: By reducing excess nitric oxide and inflammatory cytokines, ozone may protect vulnerable synapses and support neuronal survival. [1]

Autophagy Promotion: Enhanced autophagy aids in clearing misfolded proteins, important in neurodegenerative pathology. [1]

Evidence from Animal Trials

Most controlled research examining ozone therapy’s impact on dementia has been conducted in animal models.

Rodent Alzheimer’s Models: Studies show ozone therapy can decrease amyloid plaque formation, reduce oxidative markers, and restore mitochondrial function, leading to improvements in cognitive tests such as maze navigation and memory tasks. [7]

Modulation of Immune Biomarkers: In mouse studies, ozone exposure altered microglial function and reduced neuroinflammation, with beneficial effects on neurodegenerative phenotypes.[6, 8, 9]

Evidence from Human Trials

Human research on ozone therapy for dementia is sparse, with mostly small case studies, pilot trials, and observational reports.

Clinical Observations: Dr. Menendez reported that "73–90% of ozone-treated patients showed marked improvement without any adverse effect." Treatment was associated with improved memory, reduced inflammatory markers, better blood flow, and high patient-reported improvements in quality of life. [10]

Ongoing Clinical Trials: A 5-week randomized controlled trial in Italy is evaluating oxygen-ozone therapy in older adults at risk of cognitive decline (cognitive frailty). The study includes comprehensive neuropsychological and biomarker assessments. Results are pending, but the project’s rationale is based on ozone’s regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties. [11]

Conclusion

In conclusion, the testimonials and case stories presented in this article highlight the compelling experiences of those who have used chlorine dioxide protocols to address symptoms of dementia and cognitive decline, often reporting striking improvements and restored quality of life. These anecdotal accounts, while not substitutes for rigorous clinical trials, point to patterns of benefit that echo those seen in better-studied oxidative therapies like ozone, which have documented antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects relevant to neurodegenerative processes. The potential parallels in mechanisms such as Nrf2 pathway activation, reduction of inflammatory cytokines, and support for mitochondrial function suggest that both therapies may interface with fundamental biological pathways critical for brain health.

While formal scientific evidence for chlorine dioxide in dementia remains limited, the consistency and depth of personal reports cannot be easily dismissed, especially when mirrored by mechanistic plausibility and the strong clinical rationale developed for related oxidative interventions. Given the urgent need for new, effective strategies against dementia, these findings merit open-minded scientific exploration rather than blanket dismissal. In light of this, exploring chlorine dioxide within ethically designed research could help determine whether the promising experiences of so many can be substantiated and, perhaps, translate into new hope for those facing one of the most daunting challenges of aging.

Want to get started with Chlorine Dioxide? Read this: Chlorine Dioxide for Beginners

Chlorine Dioxide for Beginners: Curious Outlier · Sep 1 Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe. Read full story

References

1. Scassellati C, Galoforo AC, Bonvicini C, Esposito C, Ricevuti G. Ozone: a natural bioactive molecule with antioxidant property as potential new strategy in aging and in neurodegenerative disorders. Ageing Res Rev. 2020 Nov;63:101138. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7428719/

2. Clavo B, Borrelli E. Editorial: Ozone in medicine: Biochemical background, physiological modulation and clinical applications. Front Physiol. 2023 Feb 6;14:1112860. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.840623/full

3. Bocci, V. (2011). Ozone: A New Medical Drug (2nd ed.). Springer Science+Business Media. https://ipscines.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ozono-una-nueva-droga-médica.pdf

4 . Woods CG, Fu J, Xue P, Hou Y, Pluta LJ, Yang L, Zhang Q, Thomas RS, Andersen ME, Pi J. Dose-dependent transitions in Nrf2-mediated adaptive response and related stress responses to hypochlorous acid in mouse macrophages. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol. 2009 Jul 1;238(1):27-36. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2697450/

5. Rubio-Casillas, A., & Campra Madrid, P. (2021). Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Chlorine Dioxide. Retrieved from https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Pharmacokinetics-and-Pharmacodynamics-of-Chlorine-Dioxide.pdf https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Pharmacokinetics-and-Pharmacodynamics-of-Chlorine-Dioxide.pdf (original spanish version: http://e-cucba.cucba.udg.mx/index.php/e-Cucba/article/view/202)

6. Lacavalla MA, Inguscio CR, Cisterna B, Bernardi P, Costanzo M, Galiè M, Scambi I, Angelini O, Tabaracci G, Malatesta M. Ozone at low concentration modulates microglial activity in vitro: A multimodal microscopy and biomolecular study. Microsc Res Tech. 2022 Dec;85(12):3777-3792. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9826497/

7. Lin SY, Ma J, An JX, Qian XY, Wang Y, Cope DK, Williams JP. Ozone Inhibits APP/Aβ Production and Improves Cognition in an APP/PS1 Transgenic Mouse Model. Neuroscience. 2019 Oct 15;418:110-121. https://www.ibroneuroscience.org/article/S0306-4522(19)30511-1/abstract

8 . Ruan S, Jia R, Hu L, Liu Y, Tian Q, Jiang K, Xia X, Tao X, Liu WT, Pan Y, Hu F. Ozone promotes macrophage efferocytosis and alleviates neuropathic pain by activating the AMPK/Gas6-MerTK/SOCS3 signaling pathway. Front Immunol. 2024 Nov 19;15:1455771.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11611719/

9 . Bette M, Cors E, Kresse C, Schütz B. Therapeutic Treatment of Superoxide Dismutase 1 (G93A) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Model Mice with Medical Ozone Decelerates Trigeminal Motor Neuron Degeneration, Attenuates Microglial Proliferation, and Preserves Monocyte Levels in Mesenteric Lymph Nodes. Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Mar 21;23(6):3403. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8950555/

10 . Bocci V. The Clinical Application of Ozonetherapy. OZONE. 2010 Sep 24:97–232. doi: 10.1007/978-90-481-9234-2_9. PMCID: PMC7498916. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7498916/

11. Scassellati C, et al. Cognitive, Neuropsychological and Biological Effects of Oxygen-Ozone Therapy on Frailty: A Study Protocol for a 5-Week, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial. J Pers Med. 2024 Jul 27;14(8):795. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11355685/