Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

At the outset, I’d like to clarify that this post is not intended to debate or argue about the nature or existence of viruses. Numerous scientists are investigating this topic, and we hope their research will lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the underlying causes behind various symptoms and signs we currently attribute to viral infections. With this in mind, I kindly request that any comments below remain focused on the main topic of discussion.

To answer the question that is the topic of this post, we need first to examine whether or not Chlorine Dioxide has been able to eliminate/neutralize HIV in experimental studies. Several studies demonstrate chlorine dioxide's effectiveness in neutralizing HIV on surfaces and in biohazard situations.

Effectiveness Against HIV

Chlorine dioxide has shown significant efficacy in inactivating HIV-1 under various conditions:

In Culture Medium: Treatment with chlorine dioxide resulted in a 5.25 log10 reduction in HIV-1 infectivity. [1]

In the Presence of Blood:

With 25% blood, chlorine dioxide caused a 6.25 log10 reduction in HIV-1 infectivity. [1]

In a solution containing 30 ppm chlorine dioxide and 25% whole blood, HIV-1 reduction was greater than 4 log. [2]

With Medical Supplies: Treatment of HIV-1 with chlorine dioxide in the presence of medical supplies (plastic and paper materials) resulted in a 4.75 log10 reduction in infectivity. [1]

What does Log10 Reduction mean??

In layman’s terms, a 5.25 log10 reduction in infectivity means that treatment with chlorine dioxide was highly effective at “killing” or inactivating HIV-1 viruses.

To break it down further:

A “log reduction” refers to the percentage of microorganisms eliminated by a disinfection process.

Each “log” represents a 10-fold reduction or a 90% decrease.

A 5.25 log reduction is equivalent to killing or inactivating 99.99944% of the HIV-1 viruses present.

To put this in perspective, if you started with 1,000,000 HIV-1 viruses, only about 6 viruses would remain viable after treatment with chlorine dioxide. This is an extremely high level of disinfection, leaving very few viruses able to cause infection.

Mechanism of Action

Chlorine dioxide’s effectiveness against HIV is attributed to its ability to damage the viral genome and/or destroy viral proteins through oxidation. Specifically, it has been found to damage the 5′-nontranslated region (5′NTR) of the genome, blocking replication and interfering with the virus’s ability to interact with host cells. [2]

So now to the grand question….

Can Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) Cure HIV in People?

According to the FDA, I cannot tell you chlorine dioxide can cure anything, but I can share anecdotal reports and testimonials. Then, you can decide whether Chlorine Dioxide can cure HIV and people.

Testimonial 1

Video Interview with Dr. Vivian Burnett

(The discussion about the HIV patient who became HIV-negative starts at the 15-minute mark)

https://rumble.com/vf048d-physician-cures-hiv-patient-her-own-diabetes-and-high-blood-pressure.html

I spoke with Dr. Vivian Burnett from Monterey, Mexico in the interview linked above. Dr. Burnett was introduced to chlorine dioxide in 2020 after learning about its successful use by other local physicians in treating COVID-19 patients. She then began incorporating chlorine dioxide into her medical practice.

During our conversation, Dr. Burnett shared her experiences using chlorine dioxide to treat COVID-19. She also described several unexpected secondary benefits observed in her patients, including:

A patient who reportedly became HIV-negative after treatment The improvement of her own type 2 diabetes A reduction in her high blood pressure

Dr. Burnett is a highly experienced medical professional with an extensive 37-year career in Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Testimonial 2

This is a testimonial from a contact in an undisclosed country in Africa who helps sick people, and his primary medicine is MMS1 (chlorine dioxide)

"She was HIV positive and after completion of 8 months that is her picture."

"After 8 month the viral load was undetectable."

"She took 3 drops of MMS+3 drops of Activator and put that in 100 mls of bottled water of 100. Every hour for 8 hours per day.”

Testimonial 3

I received this in an email from a CLO2 advocate who helps those on the ground in Uganda.

"Hi. I have blood tests from a patient in Uganda showing her HIV went down to less than 49 copies in about 4 months. (I have to look to see if it was four mo or six mo) and is still less than 49 copies after more than a year

I can send you the blood tests if you want to see them.

(They sent images of HIV tests in an email at my request.)

Private info is obscured gray and notations are in the blue box and read and blue text.

HIV Viral Load Lab Images

Testimonial 4

Genesis II Church cofounder Mark Grenon produced this video testimonial. He interviews a man from South Africa who was sick in the hospital with HIV and is now doing well taking only MMS1.

Testimonial 5

Here are several quotes from Jim Humble’s book “The Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century” published in 2006. [3]

Pg. 71 “After I returned home, I kept in close contact with this doctor as he treated 390 AIDS patients over a period of 8 months. They were patients that had been sent home from the local Kampala Hospital assuming that they would die soon. His emails showed that 6 out of 10 AIDS cases were feeling good and anxious to go back to work or back to their lives within three days. The other 40% recovered within 30 days. None of the cases that he was able to keep track of had a relapse. Two out of the 390 cases died. The ones that were well in 3 days needed time to recover, but it seemed that they were only recovering from an extreme case of weakness.”

Pg. 72 “My friend in Malawi, who runs a business there, has been treating several employees who were too sick from AIDS infection to come to work. They are now all back to work.”

I’ve spoken directly with Jim Humble’s associate in Malawi, who confirmed the accounts in Jim’s book. This businessman continues to assist locals when sodium chlorite is available, though importing it remains a significant challenge.

Regarding chlorine dioxide and HIV, my observations suggest it may be effective in some cases. However, I’ve also encountered individuals with HIV who showed no apparent response to chlorine dioxide treatment. It’s crucial to recognize that numerous factors can influence the outcome of chlorine dioxide use. Those not achieving their desired results should carefully consider these variables.

Wishing you blessings in Jesus’ name until my next post,

Curious Outlier

