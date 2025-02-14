Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

I will address three lines of evidence in this article: 1. Published and unpublished studies on the effect of CLO2 on cancer cells; 2. Physician-based case reports; and 3. anecdotal patient-reported testimonials.

Published and Unpublished Studies

To answer the question that is the topic of this post, we need first to examine whether Chlorine Dioxide has been able to eliminate/neutralize cancer in experimental studies. To my knowledge, only two published in vitro studies have been carried out on the effectiveness of Chlorine Dioxide against cancer cells. One was from 2016, and the other was from 2022. Both studies demonstrated that chlorine dioxide was highly effective in neutralizing cancer. Let’s look at those two studies.

Study 1

In the first study, the anticancer activity of chlorine dioxide was assessed on lung cancer cells. [1] As a control, they used normal umbilical vein endothelial cells to determine toxicity in healthy cells compared to the cancer cells. The viability of lung cancer cells was significantly reduced, with the highest reduction seen in the 5 ppm and 10 ppm solutions (diagram red labeled “Cancer Cells”). The 5 ppm solution yielded the best results, as shown in the image below. 5 ppm resulted in a 49.6% apoptotic death rate for the lung cancer cells at 48 hours.”

In contrast, according to the study, the chlorine dioxide treatment “did not result in any significant toxic effects” on human umbilical vein endothelial cells (diagram red labeled “Normal Cells”). The five ppm normal control cells showed a 27.6% apoptotic death rate at 48 hours, with the 10 ppm slightly higher.

The study concluded that chlorine dioxide has anticancer effects on lung cancer cells and less toxicity in normal umbilical endothelial cells.

Study 2

The second in vivo study evaluated the cytotoxicity of chlorine dioxide against five different human cancer cell lines, including two breast cancer cell lines and three colorectal cancer cell lines. [2]

In the study, the “cancer cell lines showed an IC50 of less than 10 ppm concentration of chlorine dioxide, while the control cell groups all showed an IC50 of 100 ppm or more.”

Note: IC50 stands for the half-maximum inhibitory concentration. It represents the concentration of a substance required to inhibit a biological process or component by 50%. In this study, the cancer cell lines showed an IC50 of less than 10 ppm (parts per million), and the control cell groups Showed an IC50 of 100 ppm or more.

What is the bottom line that we can take away from this study?

Chlorine dioxide is effective. The lower IC50 value for cancer cell lines (< 10 ppm) indicates that a relatively low concentration of the substance is needed to inhibit 50% of cancer cell growth or viability. Chlorine dioxide is selective. The much higher IC50 value for control cell groups (≥ 100 ppm) suggests that the substance is less toxic to normal cells, requiring a much higher concentration to affect them. Chlorine dioxide has a potentially significant therapeutic window. The large difference (at least 10-fold) between the IC50 values of cancer cells and normal cells indicates this. This means the substance could effectively target cancer cells while minimally affecting healthy cells. Chlorine dioxide has the potential to be an effective cancer treatment. These results suggest it could be a promising candidate, as it selectively targets cancer cells at lower concentrations.

Study 3

The following study was an unpublished in vivo animal study conducted by Stoney Brook Medicine, Division of Laboratory Animal Resources, for Frontier Pharmaceutical, a family-owned small pharmaceutical company that produces chlorine dioxide products. [3]

Before 2017, Stony Brook Medicine conducted animal studies for Frontier Pharmaceuticals and performed multiple experiments. The following is an excerpt from a letter from Stony Brook Medicine with images showing complete tumor regression.

Tumor experiments on mice were conducted for many months at Stony Brook's Division of Animal Resources (DLAR). INtume™ Tumor Treatment solution was provided by Frontier Pharmaceutical Inc., Melville, N.Y. In these studies, we injected tumor bearing mice and showed that INtume™ Solution dissolved tumors easily. Tumors treated were human brain, breast and prostate implanted in the flanks of athymic mice. Initially INtume™ injections were made at the center of the tumor resulting in portions of the tumor still remaining, leaving ridges and overhanging tumor tissue. In these cases it was necessary to inject remaining tumor tissue 3 times or more for complete removal of larger sized tumors. A variety of different formulations and injection techniques were tried. It became apparent that the concentration of the active ingredient as well as dose volume made a big difference in the treatment outcome. In the last series of experiments, tumors were removed and didn't recur after a single treatment. This was accomplished by injecting the tumor in multiple sites around the tumor edges. Lack of reappearance of the tumors appeared to be quite an accomplishment considering that the mice had no immune system to act on or help reduce the tumor. We haven't seen or heard about this sort of response before. Similar experiments should be repeated with many more mice, and larger animals also, to cement the present interesting findings.

Link to the original letter that Stony Brook Medicine provided to Frontier Pharmaceuticals

Frontier Pharmaceuticals filed patent applications for a chlorine dioxide intra-tumor injection as early as 2017. They received the patent for this intra-tumor injection in 2018. [7]

Physician Reported Case Studies

Case Report 1

In the first physician-reported case study, Dr. Manuel Aparicio highlights three cancers successfully treated with Chlorine Dioxide. [4] The first case involved a patient with metastatic prostate cancer. The patient was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in October 2019 and had a PSA > 1700 ng/ml. Starting in March 2020, the patient utilized chlorine dioxide by daily oral and rectal administration and monthly intravenous administration. [4, 5] The patient also used several other supplements, including zeolite and DMSO, and he also utilized intermittent fasting and the ketogenic diet. As of July 2023, at the time of publication, the patient was cancer-free and had a normal PSA.

The second case involved a patient with kidney cancer and lung metastasis who failed chemotherapy and immunotherapy. In December 2020, after deciding to discontinue standard therapies, the patient started oral and absorption enema chlorine dioxide protocol. As of 2023, the patient is in complete remission, with a fifty-eight-month follow-up.

The third case involved a patient with stage 4 metastatic non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The patient underwent chemotherapy and a ketogenic diet starting in November 2019. After the chemotherapy sessions, the patient had bone metastasis and refused future sessions of chemotherapy and subsequent radiation therapy.

In December 2020, the patient started the CDS oral protocol and 1 ml of the vehicle DMSO 70% solution. In 2021, when the tumor did not respond, CDS enemas were added to the regimen. Additionally, the patient practices intermittent fasting for 18-20 hours and consumes daily supplements at night of 5,000 IU vitamin D3, 1 g vitamin C, 1.1 g potassium, and 250 mg magnesium. The patient continues a thirty-eight-month follow-up, in which a significant reduction of the tumors in the invaded tissues was observed (Fig. 4), currently without metastatic activity (Fig. 5). The patient is in partial remission.

Case Report 2

French oncologist Dr. Laurent Schwartz published a 2017 case report. This paper reports on two patients. The first patient had unresectable metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, and the second had hormone-resistant metastatic prostate cancer. [6]

The patient with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas was diagnosed in June 2016. The patient subsequently refused chemotherapy and decided to start a treatment involving metabolic therapy in addition to orally administered chlorine dioxide.

As of 9/2017, the patient was living normally, the blood tests were normal, and the tumor mass, such as seen on the CT scan, had grown from 3 to 5 cm. No side effects were noted.

The second patient was diagnosed in August 2016 with Gleason 8 adenocarcinoma of the prostate metastatic cancer. At the start of the disease, PSA was 1320. Until December 2016, the patient had chemotherapy, but this had to be stopped due to poor tolerance. Metabolic therapy was started using supplements and a ketogenic diet with good success, and by March 2017, the PSA was 27. By June 2017, the PSA began to rise to 52, and metastatic pain significantly increased. Chlorine dioxide was added to the regimen at this time. The PSA dropped linearly for eight weeks to 26. The patient took, eight times a day, 344 micromoles of chlorine dioxide. After these eight weeks of decrease, the PSA increased from 26 to 39 in three weeks. At that stage, metastatic pain had almost completely disappeared but was responsible for insomnia. He started to take chlorine dioxide drops during the daytime and every 90 minutes at night. Nightly metastatic pain decreased drastically from day one, and the second part of the night was practically pain-free. The PSA decreased again linearly from 39 to 24. This was the patient’s condition at the time of publication of this report.

Anecdotal Self-Reported Testimonials

Over the past four years, I have collected many cancer testimonials. In this section, I will review ten of them. If you would like to see all of them, you can go to The Universal Antidote Videos Telegram Channel and search for the word “cancer.” You can also go to the website https://mmstestimonials.co and search for “cancer.”

Testimonial 1

STAGE 4 LYMPHOMA CURED

Gary was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. His grown children had previously heard of chlorine dioxide (MMS). In three months, Gary was cancer-free. No chemo, no surgery, and no radiation. Below is a link to a video about Gary’s story.

Link to original video: https://rumble.com/v1hi1gh-overcoming-cancer-our-story.html

Testimonial 2

OVARIAN CANCER CURED

First post:

"I know! MMS healed my ovarian cancer 12 years ago… well that and lots of things I threw at it… been clear even since. I’m with you!"

I asked her to elaborate on the testimony.

2nd post:

"What happened was an emergency partial hysterectomy, after pathology of uterus, 3x, 2 weeks apart, the labs showed spread and they wanted to biopsy and remove my ovaries… I said no… and I started with 5 drops each in 4 Oz water… it got to the point where I was doing it too much and has to pull back… a month later nothing showed up on the labs. That’s all I know. I didn’t know what I was doing… I started with 20 drops each and I was SO SICK… but super cleaned out and in bed two days after. I didn’t have help or a book just a friend who said use this and gave it to me… and I used it… it always healed my bladder and Chronic UTI’s. Haven’t had one since until very recently… I didn’t follow a protocol because I didn’t know anything about it… or a book. That’s why when. I saw this page I was so exited to LEARN… because I know it works… it’s good to not overdo it though. Will never forget that first night into the morning. Never want to experience that again. Slow and steady wins the race. Wasn’t always that way, especially when terrified. ❤️🙏 I hope that helps. But I really was shooting in the dark back then… and now, I want to have the arrow pointed correctly."

Third post:

"I used 5 drops each activated in a dry glass and added 4oz water every half hour for over a month. My uterus was stage 3… never biopsied my ovaries but labs showed existence elsewhere… likely ovaries… so I did it for close to two months total… and when it hurt my tummy, I pulled back… did less drops… took a few hours off with regular water and soothing tummy teas… start with 3 drops and work up, depending on your level of cleansing, this could clean you out and cause a HERX response… lots of toxins releasing at once can make you feel worse before you feel better. If you’re not on your last days, go slow, build up and look through the protocols… and try to follow… my friend gave it to me 12 years ago without instruction… so I fumbled through it but had great success. I still have my ovaries and I’ll be 54… crazier even that my health has improved so much over the years, that even though I don’t get my period, as I have no uterus… my ovaries are working beautifully and I’m not even premenopausal yet."

Testimonial 3

STAGE 4 PANCREATIC CANCER AND PATIENT THRIVING FOR OVER 3 YEARS

Noel’s story goes deep, and this is a recent update.

"Here is my present supplement protocol which I am using for my stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The dosage is one tablet per day unless otherwise stated.

I take 2,000 mg of fenbendazole per day (4 X 500 mg tablets),

45 mls of chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) (5 X 9 mls) per day each dose mixed with 1 ml of DMSO diluted in half a cup of soya milk or water.

About 16 grams of taurine also diluted with fruit juice per day (2 X 8 grams).

Vitamins

A 10,000 IU

B12 1,000 mcg

D 4,000 IU

E 400 IU softgels

K 2,600 mcg

Turmeric X 2 tablets per day (each tablet contains 1,260 mg turmeric, organic ginger 100 mg, organic black pepper 20 mg).

high strength melatonin 60 mg every night and two 60 mg tablets during the day.

turkey tail mushroom 10,000 mg

berberine 1,000 mg

milk thistle (for liver protection) 2,000 mg

omega 3 800 mg

alpha lipoic acid 500 mg

magnesium 100 mg

Ivermectin 12 mg per day

serrapeptase 2 X 120,000 SPU tablets per day.

Tudca 500 mg

I also drink green tea and ginger tea as they are both known to kill cancer stem cells which is the Holy Grail of any cancer treatment.

I have discovered the huge benefits of fasting regarding autophagy and cancer cell death. Autophagy is a natural process that occurs in the body when it cleans out damaged cells and generates new ones. Fasting is one way to force your body into autophagy.....It’s a way for your body to clean and detox itself. I am on a 7/17 intermittent fasting protocol, that is only eating between 1pm to 8 pm......

Contact:

Facebook home page. https://www.facebook.com/malcolm.n.watso"

Testimonial 4

METASTASIZED NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER CURED

(Translated from Spanish)

"Good evening. I attach images of the process that I carried out with a 55-year-old woman diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer in 2019 and received chemo and radio treatment.

In 2021, after receiving the vaccines, the cancer resurfaced, this time in the brain. They have already sent her to palliative care, weight 34kg. She came to my therapy in 2022 and we started with deworming, colon and liver cleansing with extreme measures and later a special protocol with oral, intravenous, rectal, dermal chlorine dioxide with DMSO."

Testimonial 5

BONE MARROW CANCER WITH METASTASIS CURED

(Translated from Italian)

"My particular experience with an uncle who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer with metastases affecting 80% of his body, was given 6 to 8 months to live and was already in a wheelchair.

We treated him with CDS and DMSO, life-threatening protocol (protocol C, protocol F, foot bath with CDS+DMSO and sea salt), as well as the typical approach to the affected area, and today he is cancer-free.

We applied it strictly for 3 months with a healthy, meat-free, sugar-free diet. A week after starting treatment he was walking with a walker and after 15 days he no longer needed it to walk and he also received chemo during that time.

I hope my testimony is useful to you.

Testimonial 6

BRAIN TUMOR, LUNG CANCER, AND SMALL-CELL LUNG CARCINOMA CURED

“An anonymous physician sent this message to the Andreas Kalcker Institute.

(Translated from Spanish)

"I would like to highlight some of the cases that have been cured by CDS:

A young man who was diagnosed with a brain tumour... He received radiotherapy but refused chemotherapy. Radiotherapy resulted in a 20% reduction in the size of the tumour, but his condition did not improve.

The patient then started to take 30 ml of CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) orally daily. After five to six months, he was essentially asymptomatic. His physical strength and stability were restored.

A year has passed since then and the patient is now completely healthy.

---

A middle-aged female patient diagnosed with lung cancer after two Pfizer vax. The tumour was surgically removed and the patient received chemotherapy. Shortly afterwards, she experienced symptoms again and a new CT scan revealed tumour in her lung...

She started to consume 30 ml of CDS per day. After two weeks, the coughing and pain stopped. After one month, the PET-CT scan showed no lesions in her lungs.

She is still asymptomatic after one year and has been consuming CDS in small maintenance doses.

---

A 67-year-old female patient, smoker for 50 years, was diagnosed with small cell lung carcinoma in November 2023. At the time of diagnosis, there was almost no intact area on her entire lung lobe. Since 23 December 2023, the patient has been consuming CDS... At the time of diagnosis her results were very poor stage 3...

Received chemotherapy treatment prescribed by her oncologist...During the chemotherapy, the patient consumed CDS continuously, which was increased to 40 ml per day in the period of chemotherapy and in the following week...

The patient consumed the CDS for 5 months. On 17 May 2024, her oncologist telephoned to inform her that the tumor had completely disappeared from her lungs.

Regards, B

info@andreaskalcker.com 29.05.2024 09:04”

Testimonial 7

METASTASIZED BRAIN MELANOMA CURED

This is a compilation of messages from a person in the private chat group chronicling the reversal of melanoma that had metastasized throughout the body and brain.

Treatment started in September 2022

Message from October 9 2022: (original full message) https://t.me/c/1496488601/296834

"Question for the group. A family member is treating with protocol 1000 and a spray treatment on the scalp for a skin cancer on his head that has spread to his bone and eye. We had it seemingly going very well and improving everything including appetite, energy etc.. Suddenly about 3 weeks in he started having what can be described as excruciating lightning bolt pain behind the eye and down the scalp into the neck. It was 3 random times a day and now has increased to 5 or 6....

January 12: original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/340346

"We personally only needed the protocol directions in the free book downloads on the Universal Antidote. Website. You probably should consider being on a 100% alkaline diet as well. This isn’t a quick fix and it’s not easy but it works for my brother with melanoma that spread to his brain then eye then body. You simply need to follow the directions from the start.."

January 31: original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/349373

"DMSO is not a must…. Using just ClO2 to heal stage 4 brain cancer in a family member with a 100% alkaline diet as well. 4.5 months in. He’s doing excellent. It truly is a miracle cure for him."

These messages following are a series of answers to my questions in the chat.

March 6:

original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/364778

"CLO2 for the cancer. He went from death bed to a vibrant healed man."

Original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/364808

"I have shared it in here prior twice. It’s pretty amazing. He would not see a doctor for radiation or chemo as he knows and watched what they have done to the World over the last 3 years. I had discovered a universal antidote video about 5 months earlier after another brother died of a turbo cancer from the clot shots. I was just digging for alternative cures.

The brother now just happened to have a fast acting cancer develop in Sept of 22. He was on his death bed. God placed me in the right place at the right time to discover the chlorine dioxide and we’d both researched it heavily. We ordered the chemicals and I went to be with him to set him up on the mixture/doses. I’m addition we established a great start to his new nutrition program.

He’s still currently taking 8 doses a day each hour. He’s still eating an alkaline diet and feels better than he has in years. From death bed to shoveling snow in just a short few months."

original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/364894

"It was September 15th or 16th I want to say. He started with 1 drop of each chemical in 4 ounces of clean water for approximately a month. Then we bumped it up to 2 drops. He’s been at 3 drops for about 2 months. His vision is back to 20/20 and he feels incredible. A side note, when I arrived at his home his right eye was swollen shut and very painful. He hadn’t been able to see correctly out of it for a few weeks. The white was nearly blood red. I wish I would’ve thought to take pictures but quite honestly we didn’t think he was going to make it another 2 weeks."

Original message

https://t.me/c/1496488601/364899

"Correct. Yes it spread throughout. He literally stopped going to any doctor at this point. We don’t trust any of them. They’ve literally been making us sick for life. He hasn’t had any repeat scans. He refuses to."

Testimonial 8

CHEMO FAILED STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER WITH METASTASIS CURED

(French Video with English subtitles)

"You have a summary of my story and what I did in this video:

https://odysee.com/@SigoleneM:9/Interview-Sophie-cancer-du-sein:0

Lately, before exams I took a lot of oral CDS, baths, drip enemas every night at bedtime 250ml of saline and 20ml of CDS, fenbendazole, and plasmathron 2 times a week + biotrohn at home (acidosis, malignancy, BX cancer virus, and alternating inflammation).

It’s just a battle to be won, I know I have to be persistent if I want it to stay that way 😉"

This was shared by Sophia in a French chat group that is private.

Sophia later direct messaged me said this:

"Thank you Curious Outlier! Your documentary was the first thing I saw regarding CDS; it gave me the motivation to go forward. Thanks a lot for what you are doing ❤️”

Testimonial 9

STAGE 4 LUNG CANCER WITH METASTASIS CURED

(Translated from German. In Germany Chlorine dioxide is called CDL)

"Sister of a friend - lung cancer with metastases in the head - stage 4. I pointed out CDL to her in February.

————————————-

I had an MRI (head) appointment on Thursday.

11 tumor sites in my head have disappeared and 3 sites are still there but small..

I cried with happiness.

Since the end of February I stopped chemotherapy and the hospital as a whole and only took CDL...

I can not believe it.

I was predicted to die in the near future. My friend Simone died on May 8th. Our cancer was discovered at the same time, but chemotherapy was right for her"

Original message on telegram

Testimonial 10

LEUKEMIA CURED

(This healing testimony was in the comments on The Universal Antidote Documentary before YouTube banned the video from the channel.)

"When I first learned about Chlorine Dioxide, I was 6 years into my rare leukemia diagnosis, which the oncologist stated would kill me in 10 years. When I was first diagnosed, I did what most fearful people would do, try and find the best oncologist available. He came with the highest of recommendations. I felt some security initially, even though the "targeted" chemo drugs had such a negative effect on my body, that at one point I needed to hospitalized because it was too painful to walk. The RN stated she had never seen anyone need as much pain medication in her 20 + year career. I was only 29 years old when this happened. For the first six years I took the prescribed medication which would cost the uninsured, $7,000-$10,000 a month. The "meds" made me feel like I was dying, more than the cancer. The doctors response when I would describe how the drugs made me feel, was to inform me that I'm alive and this is "cutting edge medicine." I was faithful to big pharma's scheme the entire time, however I always questioned the goal of oncology. See its not to cure you, but to get you into remission. There is a limited belief system an oncologist has about healing. To be precise, they are the only modality. My oncologist told me that if I was lucky enough for the drugs to put me into "remission" that I would likely be reliant upon them for the rest of my life....however little amount of time that would be. Over those six years I became more Intune with my body. There were two occasions in years 5 and 6 where I actually felt the leukemia "come out of remission." I scheduled an appointment with the doctor, told him how I felt, and he replied, "it's not something you are going to feel unfortunately." I persuaded him to run a FISH test PCR, etc. and he was wrong. It was back. Both times. After the second time I lost all faith in "oncology." I was listening to a podcast on MMS (chlorine dioxide), it was Jim Humble being interviewed. The way he described chlorine dioxide working, and the endless testimonials of those who have overcome similar illnesses was enough. Besides, if one of the foremost experts on Leukemia, someone who helped get toxic gleevec on the market, and on the front page of Time Magazine told me I couldn't feel what I felt, how intelligent can this person actually be. It turns out we have an entire profession of over educated, over paid, over praised numb skulls making pathetic decisions from a playbook with only one remedy: poison. The goal of oncology is to keep you alive, but still sick. Curing disease is not an oncologist's product offering.

Spoiler alert: YOUR BODY IS OF AMAZING DESIGN. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME PRACTICALY ANY ILLNESS. Your body DOES NOT completely recoup from chemotherapy. The damage from chemotherapy is typically irreversible. I CURED MY CANCER FOR ABOUT $40. When the two bottles arrived, I began the protocol. In two days, I felt "the feeling" (of the cancer) go completely away. I finished the protocol, and to be sure, I reran the protocol for an additional two weeks. Its been 8 years, and I am grateful for everyday. It has been an amazing healing experience, one that I owe nearly exclusively to MMS (Chlorine Dioxide.) There is a moment when you realize that you have information that could help save the world. Its very impowering. I have personally helped a stage four pancreatic cancer patient, completely recover from their illness. A life long diabetic who no longer has diabetes. Chlorine Dioxide is a true miracle. We are constantly bombarded with media claims of new "miracle meds," none of which cure anything, instead, they focus on symptoms instead of the underlying disease, a very lucrative position. The truth is, if you are waiting for Big pharma to cure cancer, you need give that hope up. Curing cancer would actually put oncology and some of big pharmas biggest money makers out of business. I DARE YOU TO HEAL YOURSELF. Much LOVE, RGt"

Conclusion

In conclusion, let us revisit the original question posed in this article: Can chlorine dioxide cure cancer? The answer is clear—yes, chlorine dioxide has the potential to cure certain cancers. However, a more important question arises: Can chlorine dioxide cure all cancers? The unequivocal answer to that is no. Chlorine dioxide cannot cure all types of cancer.

I have personally observed cases where individuals with cancer did not respond to chlorine dioxide treatment. There are likely numerous factors influencing these outcomes, which could be explored in greater detail in another discussion.

Given this complexity, I believe the most effective approach to treating cancer is a multifaceted one—an approach that acknowledges cancer for what it truly is: a complex metabolic disease. Cancer employs multiple metabolic pathways to survive, adapt, and grow, making it necessary to address it from various angles.

This type of disease often requires a combination of therapies designed to target its diverse mechanisms. Chlorine dioxide should be considered a valuable tool in the arsenal of treatments available to cancer practitioners. When used as part of a comprehensive strategy, it can play a significant role in helping individuals on their journey to recovery.

