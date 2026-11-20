What their historical records show, what they missed, and where that leaves a modern limit of 20 mg.

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe. If you feel that you need medical advice, you should consult with a well informed open-minded health practitioner or medical doctor that you trust.

The number everyone quotes: 20 milligrams

If you have read much about boron, you have met the number 20. In 2001 the U.S. Institute of Medicine set the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for boron at 20 milligrams a day for adults [1]. Europe later set its own adult limit at 10 mg.

A UL is not a goal. It is a ceiling: the highest daily intake that regulators believed would be safe for nearly everyone. Boron has no official daily requirement. Most Americans get about 1 to 1.5 mg a day from food [2], and common supplements supply 3 to 10 mg. So 20 sits well above both.

Here is the part that gets lost. That ceiling was not built from harm seen in people. The panel says it rests on animal data. In the major reviews, the deciding finding comes from a rat study: pregnant animals given boron had offspring with lower fetal weight. The highest dose with no such effect was 9.6 mg of boron per kilogram of body weight per day [2, 3, 4]. Regulators then divide that number by 60 to 100 to leave a wide margin.

This article follows that number in two directions. Backward, to a 1903 book full of physicians, researchers and patients who took borax and boric acid in amounts that would shock a modern label reader and a borax enthusiast. Forward, to a middle path I have settled on for myself: a modest step above today’s ceiling, and still far below what was once considered routine.

The label says poison. The studies say borax.

Pick up a box of 20 Mule Team Borax. The company’s own safety page says do not take it internally [5]. The manufacturing-grade label filed with the EPA says “not for food or drug use.” [6] It is a product label with rules and regulations that must be followed.

Yet when researchers wanted to test boron in people, borax was often what they used. Borax is cheap, it is about 11% boron by weight, and in the stomach it turns into boric acid, the same form of boron that your body absorbs from fruit, nuts and vegetables. The 1990 double-blind pilot by Travers, Rennie and Newnham gave arthritis patients 6 mg of boron a day for eight weeks as sodium tetraborate decahydrate [7]. That is borax. Later work compared sodium tetraborate with newer forms such as calcium fructoborate.

What “toxic” actually meant

The word “poison” suggests a substance that harms anyone who swallows it. The borax record is narrower than that. Reviews by ATSDR, the U.S. EPA, WHO and others agree on the most sensitive effect: reduced fetal body weight in rats, with skeletal changes at higher doses [3]. Testicular effects show up in some animal studies at higher doses still. In Europe, boric acid carries the reproductive toxicity label: may damage fertility, may damage the unborn child [8]. Every health-based limit I found, from 0.088 to 0.32 mg per kilogram per day, comes from dividing that reproductive or developmental number.

That is a real finding, and it is a specific one. It is not the same as saying borax wrecks the liver, the brain or the gut of an adult. Acute poisoning figures exist, but they are measured in many grams. The ATSDR review cites a minimal lethal dose of boron, as boric acid, of 15 to 20 grams in adults [3].

Somewhere between the lab bench and the box, a narrow result about lower birth weights in rats became a general message: borax is toxic. Whether people were misled on purpose or by accident, they were misled about what borax toxicity actually meant.

Now, I would like to step back in time and look at what borax consumption looked like to doctors in the late 1800s. As you know, I have been doing a deep dive into borax and boron for well over a year and a half now, and as this has continued, my backward movement in time has continued as well. What I have discovered has been most enlightening and has given me a more relaxed perspective on the testimonial I get from someone who has been taking 1/4 teaspoon (1.2 g) of borax daily.

Curious note: With that statement, I’m not saying that you need to take that much. There is a limit, and I want to stay well below it while making sure I optimize to get the benefits of boron.

Borax Boric Acid As Medicinal And Preservative Agents 1903 Translation Red Page Markers 559KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The 1903 book I will describe next [9] (you can download the English translation above to read each report yourself; look for the red bracketed page numbers in it, like [p. 63]. They match the page numbers cited in this article, not the page counter in your PDF viewer) reports that physicians reached for borax for centuries to treat infections, rinse wounds, bring on menstruation, to speed labor and to expel the fetus. It says a 1512 text first suggested borax to promote labor contractions and stimulate menstruation (p. 7). By the early 1600s, famous physicians called it “a divine remedy” for expelling the living or dead fetus (p. 7). In the early 1800s, one doctor gave 1.25 g, then two further half-doses 15 minutes apart, to promote labor (p. 8). Across four centuries, the reproductive tract was where borax earned its oldest and best-known reputation, though the book itself disputes whether it worked. It says one physician concluded borax could only strengthen contractions already underway, and it states that borax is now generally recognized as ineffective at inducing labor (p. 9). Physicians also gave borax for bladder stones and gravel (p. 8), diarrhea in teething children (p. 9), bleeding after childbirth (p. 9), epilepsy (pp. 9–13) and bladder infections (p. 24). And when the book reports reactions to borax, the skin appears again and again (pp. 10, 17–19).

A 1903 book, and what doctors actually gave

Borax and Boric Acid as Medicinal and Preservative Agents was published in Heidelberg in 1903 and scanned by the University of Illinois. I had this German document translated to English and have spent the last couple of weeks reading through its contents.

The League of German Food Manufacturers and Dealers edited it, and it was written in the middle of a fight over a 1902 ban on food preservatives. So it leans toward the view that borax and boric acid are harmless, and it argues with doctors who said otherwise. It also reports the bad outcomes it could find, often with sharp commentary. I read it as a primary source: who took what, how much, for how long, and what happened.

One gap matters, and I am pointing it out right here. The book makes no mention of fetal development or fertility. The endpoint that sets today’s limits is simply not in its pages.

Curious Note: I want to make clear that I am not recommending or even suggesting that doses as high as the ones discussed here should be considered. They shouldn’t, because doses that high aren’t necessary for optimization and can have consequences. I have discussed optimization in detail and will cover it more in a bit. I’ve also discussed the cis-diol chemistry, which is now well understood, and the reasons not to take too much.

To compare then and now, I convert every dose to milligrams of boron. Borax is about 11.3% boron. Boric acid is about 17.5%. That means 1 gram of borax carries about 113 mg of boron, and 1 gram of boric acid carries about 175 mg.

By that yardstick, the doctors in this book worked on a different scale:

Epilepsy. Patients took about 3 to 3.75 g of borax a day for almost a year, and in one case nearly two years. That is roughly 340 to 425 mg of boron daily (p. 10).

Eight people. Polli gave eight people 2 g of boric acid a day for 45 days, and 4 g a day for 23 days, mixed into milk. That is 350 and 700 mg of boron a day. He saw no abnormal symptoms (p. 62).

A 10-patient epilepsy trial. Jones gave 2 to 4 g of borax three times a day for 34 days, or about 680 to 1,360 mg of boron a day (p. 13).

Single doses. One physician swallowed 22.5 g of borax at once (p. 61). Another took 15 g in two and a half hours (p. 61). That is 1.7 to 2.5 g of boron at a single sitting.

Next to these, the 20 mg ceiling looks like a drop in the bucket.

Doctors who tested it on themselves

Self-experiment is the cleanest window into a substance, because the person taking it also knows exactly how they feel. The book reports about a dozen physicians and researchers who dosed themselves. I sorted them by dose.

The low end (around 500 mg of borax a day or less). No self-experimenter in the book reports symptoms at a total daily dose this low. The closest reports are at or just above that line, and they are quiet:

Binswanger (1847) took borax in five-grain doses (about 0.32 g each), four times in four hours, each morning for two days. That is 1.2 g a day. He wrote that there was no effect whatever (p. 61).

Hutchison (UK committee, 1901) took 0.6 g of boric acid twice a day for 14 days, and also 0.3 g of boric acid plus 0.3 g of borax twice a day. He felt no discomfort (p. 65). He added that his stomach was “perhaps more irritable than the average.”

MacNaughton took a single 0.5 g of boric acid in an excretion test. No symptoms were mentioned (p. 46). Wildner took about 0.5 to 1.0 g of boric acid for several days and found it indifferent (p. 63).

Tubb-Thomas began with five-grain doses (about 0.32 g) of boric acid, then raised the dose. He describes no effect at the first step (p. 64).

The middle (about 1 to 2 g of boric acid). Here the first mild signals appear.

Wild felt nothing at 0.6 g. At 1 to 1.3 g a day, repeated for a week or a little longer, he noticed a little stomach disturbance, some discomfort after food, a little loss of appetite, a little flushing of the skin, and “a feeling of not being quite so well.” It faded in a day or two after he stopped (pp. 63–64).

Rosenthal took 1 to 1.5 g and noted no unpleasant sensations (p. 63). Heffter took 1 g and 2 g over four days with no ill effects noticed. On a milk-and-egg diet, his boric acid raised the dry weight and nitrogen content of his stool (p. 72).

Binswanger took 0.9 g, then 1.2 g more, of boric acid. Apart from somewhat more urine, nothing (p. 61).

The high end (3 g and up). The doses climb, and the picture changes.

Neumann took 3 g of borax a day for 10 days, then 5 g a day for 3 days (pp. 68, 72). He reported “the best of health.”

Rost took 3 g of boric acid at breakfast and noted belching and slight nausea at half an hour, again at 8 hours and again at 16, plus a sensation in the kidney region that lasted some hours (p. 65).

Binswanger took 3.75 g of boric acid, then the same dose an hour later. Nausea and vomiting came suddenly, then relief. Another time he took 15 g of borax in 2.5 hours. Nausea and an urge to vomit came after the last dose, and it had passed by the second day (pp. 61–62).

Wibmer swallowed 22.5 g of borax at once and felt only a passing heaviness in the stomach (p. 61). — Curious note: Today this would be considered a potentially lethal dose.

Wild took 8 g of boric acid in 4 hours. He had nausea and colicky pains, then diarrhea 7 hours later and again the next day, with headache, a low mood and no appetite (p. 63).

Tubb-Thomas worked up to 15 grains (about 1 g) of boric acid three times a day. His digestion was “absolutely upset”: heartburn, then sickness with diarrhea and some headache. Later his urine fell sharply, to near suppression. He said he has an idiosyncrasy to boric acid. The book’s author notes that this urine finding runs against the known effects of the drug (p. 64).

The longest runs. Two reports reach three months. Prossor, a bacon-company manager rather than a physician, took half a teaspoon of a boric acid and borax preservative nearly every morning for three months, and said he found no ill effects and thought it gave him a better appetite (p. 65). Virchow, who treated his own kidney-related uric acid problem, kept up an alkaline regimen that began with a strong dose of sodium borate for three months, and wrote that his urine stayed clear (p. 11).

Patients and test subjects at low doses

The book also reports what happened when physicians gave small amounts to other people. I kept to two rules: a total of about 0.5 g of borax a day or less, or any single dose of 0.5 g or less, even if repeated through the day.

The cleanest low-dose experiment. Liebreich gave boric acid or borax to 12 hospital patients in milk, with urine tested every day (pp. 69–72). Several started in the low range:

Two patients took boric acid at 0.2 g a day for a few days and then 0.3 g a day for seven days, before moving up to 1 g and then 3 g.

Three patients took borax from 0.2 g up to 0.5 g a day. One stayed at 0.5 g for 13 days, one for 6 days and one for 8, before moving to 1 g and higher.

No protein showed up in the urine of the boric acid patients. No one had diarrhea. The one exception to the clean urine was Marie G., who showed protein on day 12, at the 0.5 g a day stage. Liebreich read it as a bladder catarrh. He kept giving borax, and the protein was gone by day 14 and stayed gone, even after 8.5 g more over 15 days. Otto Pa. had protein for one day, and it cleared while borax continued (pp. 70–71).

Other complaints were small. A patient with an angina had nausea that stopped as the angina cleared. A patient with acne rosacea worsened, but he also had a cold.

Weight-loss cures. Gerhardt gave a 29-year-old man 0.5 g of borax three times a day, and it was “well tolerated.” Nausea and stomach pressure came only when he moved up to 1 g three times a day (p. 21). Senz gave boric acid or borax at 0.5 g two or three times a day. Some patients had no discomfort over four weeks. Others reported head pressure, palpitations, trouble sleeping, slight diarrhea or increased urination (pp. 21–22). One woman had headache, dizziness, palpitations and vomiting on borax, and the same complaints returned on boric acid. The book’s author concludes that boric acid did not succeed against obesity in any of Senz’s cases.

Other repeated small doses. Rinehart gave 0.3 g of boric acid every four hours, along with bladder irrigation, and two patients developed a rash that cleared when it was stopped and returned when it restarted (p. 20). Atkinson gave 0.3 to 0.6 g of boric acid several times a day in serious infections and praised it for childbed fever (p. 9). Davreux used borax lozenges of 0.15 g each, five to ten a day, for mouth and throat disease in children (p. 30). Another physician described single doses of 0.3 to 0.5 g, up to 1.2 to 2 g a day, as very popular in the 1880s for bladder infections, with favorable results (p. 24).

One patient took it for years. A senior officer had chronic cystitis for 13 years. He took boric acid in 0.5 g doses for weeks at a stretch, stopped when he improved, and started again at every flare-up. His general health stayed excellent, and he never noticed an unpleasant effect (pp. 24–25). This was self-treatment rather than an experiment. It is the longest span of use in the book, though on and off.

A patient who ran his own experiment. The book’s one clearly labeled patient self-experiment comes from Mankiewicz. A man being treated for prostatitis developed blisters on his hands and feet after his second borax course. He later took 5 g of borax a day for eight days “for the sake of experiment,” and the blisters came back, with ridging of the nails and two fingernails lost. That dose is ten times the range I am discussing, but it shows what a skin reaction looked like when it happened (p. 25).

Children. Two reports point in opposite directions. Tunnicliffe and Rosenheim fed three children 0.5, 0.66 and then 1.0 g of boric acid a day for a week, and then 1.5 g of borax a day for five days. They concluded that neither affected general health, and body weight rose in every child (pp. 78–80). Tubb-Thomas reported that small children given 1 to 5 grains of boric acid with food got worse, with more diarrhea and some deaths, but he also found their milk contained boric acid (p. 20). The book’s author criticizes that account as uncritical.

What the symptoms looked like

Put the self-reports and the patient reports side by side and a pattern shows up. It follows dose.

Around 0.5 g of borax a day or less. Mostly nothing. The exceptions are small: Marie G.’s few days of protein in the urine, which cleared while dosing continued, and a rash in two patients who were taking 0.3 g of boric acid every four hours while also getting bladder irrigation.

About 1 to 2 g. Mild stomach discomfort after meals, a drop in appetite, a flushed face, more urine, and a vague feeling of being a little off. Wild noticed these after about a week of daily dosing, and they faded within one to two days of stopping.

3 g and up. Belching, nausea and, at larger single doses on an empty stomach, vomiting that passed within hours. The book’s author blamed the salty, unpleasant taste for some of the vomiting. Diarrhea, headache and a low mood showed up around 8 g taken in a few hours.

Months on end at high doses. Skin. Gowers described epilepsy patients on 3 to 3.75 g of borax a day who developed a psoriasis-like rash after months of use. One of them had been taking it for nearly two years (p. 10). Hall, Evans and Wild each saw rashes, peeling or hair loss in a few patients on 0.6 to 1.8 g of boric acid or borax a day over days to weeks (pp. 17–18). In several cases the rash cleared when the drug stopped and returned when it restarted. Bond, who treated hundreds of patients with boric acid, saw skin problems in only about half a dozen, mostly elderly people with kidney disease (p. 19).

Two cautions come from the book itself. First, almost none of these reports had a control group, and many of the patients were sick for other reasons, so a headache or nausea is hard to pin on the dose. Second, a handful of people reacted far more than others at the same dose. Tubb-Thomas is the clearest example. The old doctors called it idiosyncrasy: a personal sensitivity that the average person does not share.

The overall picture is of a substance that, at the doses doctors used, mostly caused short, mild and reversible problems in the stomach and skin. What the old doctors did not track is the thing the modern limits are built on: pregnancy and fertility.

The modern arithmetic

My recent article [10] started from a plain observation. Boron studies in animals report their doses in milligrams per kilogram of the animal. Almost none say what that dose would be for a person. Each paper leaves the math to the reader.

So I did the math. I used the method the FDA publishes for choosing starting doses in first-in-human drug trials. It scales by body surface area. A rat factor of 6 divided by a human factor of 37 means you multiply a rat dose by about 0.16.

Here is a worked example. A 2015 rat study of boron against a pesticide used 5, 10 and 20 mg per kilogram per day. At 5 mg/kg, the human equivalent is 0.81 mg/kg/day. For a 70 kg adult, that is about 57 mg a day.

I repeated that for nine animal studies across different body systems. The human-equivalent doses ran from 9.6 to 113.5 mg elemental boron per day, with a median of 51.1 mg a day, or 0.73 mg/kg/day. Typical Western intake, 1 to 1.35 mg a day, is only about 2 to 3 percent of those effective doses. And the 20 mg ceiling sits below the human-equivalent effective dose in eight of the nine systems.

These are animal results, translated with a method built for starting doses rather than for supplements, and the benefits remain to be confirmed in people. But the gap it shows is wide enough that the question deserves an answer.

What was, what is, and a middle path

Here is my proposal. Raise the working ceiling for boron to 0.81 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. For a 70 kg adult, that is about 57 mg of boron, which is roughly 500 mg of borax. It is nearly three times the current U.S. limit of 20 mg, and well above Europe’s 10 mg. Compared with what physicians once gave, it is small.

Here is the ladder, in milligrams of boron per day for a 70 kg adult:

1903 epilepsy patients, 3 to 3.75 g of borax: 340 to 425, for up to two years (p. 10)

Polli’s eight subjects, 2 to 4 g of boric acid: 350 to 700, for 3 to 6 weeks (p. 62)

Jones’s patients, 6 to 12 g of borax a day: 680 to 1,360, for 34 days (p. 13)

Single doses of 15 to 22.5 g of borax: about 1,700 to 2,500 (p. 61)

That is the contrast. In 1903, a physician who gave 3 g of borax a day for a year was ordinary. Today, a person who takes about one-sixth of that amount and reports benefits gets warned off in the comments. Both are seeing the same substance through different filters.

I chose this middle ground for four reasons.

It sits where the scaled animal studies start to show effects. The median in my arithmetic was 51 mg a day, and 57 is close. It is six to twenty-four times lower than courses the book describes, and in those courses the reported problems were mostly mild and reversible: stomach upset, flushing, some skin rashes. It stays about half of the scaled rat no-effect dose. Regulators leave a margin of 60 or more. I am choosing a narrower margin, and I know it, which is what the word “compromise” means here. It honors the one thing the old record cannot tell us. The old doctors measured symptoms. The modern limits were built around very conservative pregnancy and fertility endpoints. Every number in this article sits on top of that gap, and it is the reason I stop where I do instead of going toward the doses in the old reports.

What I am asking for

I am not asking you to trust a 1903 book, or a rat study, or me. I am asking for three things.

First, ask what a warning is made of. “Toxic” can mean a stomach ache at 20 grams, or it can mean a lighter fetus in a pregnant rat at a dose that, scaled to a person, is more than a hundred milligrams of boron. The public sees “Toxic” and then thinks “Dangerous, stay away.”

Second, notice what the human record already holds. Physicians and researchers took gram doses of borax and boric acid for weeks, months, and, in one case, years, and wrote down what happened. The reports are old, uncontrolled, and often written by people with a stake in the answer, and they are still evidence. The low-dose end, around half a gram of borax a day, is quiet.

Third, ask for the study nobody has run: human dose-escalation trials in adults, long-term safety data, and pregnancy outcomes tracked in people taking known doses. Human data exist, but they point in different directions. Studies of male borate workers found no reduction in fertility, including a large study in China [11, 12]. A study of women in Turkey found no effect on birth weight or other pregnancy outcomes [13]. But research in the Argentine Andes, where drinking water is naturally high in boron, linked higher maternal boron levels to smaller babies at birth [14]. That study may be confounded, because the same water also contained elevated levels of arsenic and lithium, so boron may not have been the cause. None of these studies gave people known doses of boron and followed their pregnancies. That is the study nobody has run. Until it exists, I’ll keep doing arithmetic.

Mine ends at 0.81 mg per kilogram per day. It is neither the 1903 amount nor the label’s silence. It is the middle path I have chosen for myself, and I have tried to show you every step of how I got there. I have created a calculator that does the arithmetic for you if you would like to know your middle path. (11/20/26 @ 0800: The server where the calculator is hosted is currently experiencing technical issues. Should be fixed within 24 hours.)

References