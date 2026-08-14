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Depalo's avatar
Depalo
5h

I went back and printed the piece on dosing. I've been toying with the idea of supplementing - my husband and son thinking it's nuts to consume Borax.

But I have a rather analytical mind and everything you're writing makes sense and is jiving with my own follow up.

And as I age and know that I'd rather bleed out from a paper cut than interact with the medical-industrial complex ever again, I should do what I can to optimize my health and then leave the rest to God whose plan is better than anything I can come up with anyway.

Cheers!

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Don's avatar
Don
6h

Curious thanks for giving us more encouragement on the benefits of boron!

I'm drinking my morning coffee with 1/4 tsp in it as I type this.

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