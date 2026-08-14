Curious Note: A few months ago, comments on one of my earlier boron articles caught my attention. One reader mentioned borax’s long history as a welding and metalworking flux. Another brought up its role in glassmaking, the same chemistry behind shatter-resistant Pyrex and laboratory glassware. That got me wondering whether the chemistry behind these industrial uses might mirror how boron behaves biochemically inside the human body. What I found surprised me. Along the way, my research also led me to an unexpected third field: nuclear reactor engineering.

What follows is the result of that investigation: three very different fields, one mineral, and a set of parallels that run far deeper than I expected.

Picture a steel foundry at full roar. The furnace blazes at over 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit. A worker ladles molten iron into a casting mold, then sprinkles a fine white powder across the glowing surface. Within seconds, the powder melts, flows, and begins pulling a dark film of contaminating oxides away from the metal. The worker knows what will happen without it: a weak, brittle casting riddled with flaws. The white powder is borax, and it has been doing this job for centuries.

Walk into a glass manufacturing plant and you find something equally remarkable. Glass engineers add boron compounds to the molten silica batch, not as a filler or a colorant, but as a structural participant that weaves itself into the molecular architecture of the finished glass. The result is Pyrex cookware that does not shatter when you pour cold water into a hot pan, laboratory glassware that resists the most corrosive chemicals, and fiber optic cables that carry data across continents.

Now walk into the control room of a nuclear power plant. The reactor operators carefully monitor the concentration of boric acid dissolved in the coolant water that flows around the uranium fuel rods. Too little boron, and the chain reaction accelerates beyond safe limits. Too much, and it slows to a halt. The boric acid is also doing something else, something less obvious: managing the hydroxyl radicals generated when intense radiation splits the coolant water molecules apart.

Three industries. Three very different processes. One mineral doing essential work in all of them. Now ask yourself this: what if the same chemistry that stabilizes your borosilicate cookware, cleans forged steel joints, and controls radical damage inside nuclear reactors is also working inside every cell of your body? The evidence says it is, and the parallel runs deeper than metaphor.

Section 1: Borax in Glassmaking — The Structural Former

When glassmakers add borax to a silica melt, the borax breaks down and contributes boron trioxide (B₂O₃) to the batch. This compound does not simply dissolve into the glass the way a pinch of salt dissolves into water. It participates structurally. At the atomic level, boron atoms form covalent bonds with oxygen atoms inside the silica lattice, creating a hybrid structure in which boron and silicon share the load of holding the material together. [1] Chemists call this role a structural “network former” because boron does not sit passively within the glass structure. It becomes part of the architecture itself.

This structural integration produces a cascade of improved properties. First, it lowers the viscosity of the molten glass, making it easier and cheaper to work at lower furnace temperatures. [1] Second, it dramatically reduces the coefficient of thermal expansion, which is the tendency of a material to expand when heated and contract when cooled. Ordinary soda-lime glass expands and contracts significantly with temperature swings, which is why it cracks so easily. Borosilicate glass, containing roughly 12 to 13 percent B₂O₃ by weight, expands and contracts at about one-third the rate of regular glass. [1] A Pyrex baking dish can go from a cold refrigerator to a hot oven without fracturing because boron has fundamentally changed how the silica structure responds to thermal stress.

Third, boron’s presence in the glass structure inhibits devitrification, which is the spontaneous tendency of glass to crystallize and become cloudy and brittle over time. [1] Without boron, glass under thermal or chemical stress can begin reverting toward a crystalline structure, losing its transparency and mechanical strength. Boron disrupts this process by occupying structural positions that would otherwise allow crystalline order to develop.

These properties explain why borosilicate glass shows up in heat resist vials, laboratory beakers and flasks, fiber optic cables, and telescope mirror substrates. [1] In every case, the lesson is the same: boron does not merely improve glass. It transforms the fundamental nature of the material from the inside out by becoming part of its molecular framework.

Section 2: Borax as Flux — The Purifier

A forge weld is one of the oldest metalworking techniques known to humanity. A blacksmith heats two pieces of iron or steel to near-melting temperature, then hammers them together. At those temperatures, the metal surface oxidizes almost instantly. Iron oxides are chemically incompatible with iron metal, so if the oxide film is not removed, the weld will contain contamination layers that prevent true metallurgical bonding. The joint will look solid but will fail under stress.

This is where borax earns its place in the forge. When sprinkled onto hot metal, borax melts at approximately 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit, well below iron’s welding temperature. [2] The molten borax flows across the metal surface and immediately begins reacting with the iron oxides. The mechanism that drives this reaction is boron’s identity as a Lewis acid, meaning it possesses an electron-deficient orbital that aggressively attracts electron-pair donors. Metal oxides are electron-rich at their oxygen atoms, so borate ions strip those oxides away from the metal surface by forming low-melting borate-oxide complexes. [2] Those complexes are fluid at forge temperatures and float away from the weld zone as slag when the pieces are hammered together. The result is a clean, oxide-free metal interface that bonds completely.

This principle extends far beyond the blacksmith’s shop. In brazing and soldering, borax-based flux pastes prevent oxide formation on copper, brass, and silver components during torch work, allowing filler metals to flow freely into clean joints. [2] In precious metal refining, anhydrous borax flux is added to crucibles melting gold, silver, and platinum to pull dissolved gases and metal oxides out of the melt before the metal is poured into molds. [2] In industrial steel production, borate fluxes are poured over molten steel surfaces to prevent atmospheric oxidation during solidification, and they are increasingly replacing fluorspar because fluorine emissions face growing environmental regulation. [2]

The governing principle is elegant and straight forward: flux does not add strength. It removes what prevents bonding. The metal already contains the ability to form a strong joint. The flux clears the contamination that was standing in the way.

Section 3: Boric Acid in Nuclear Reactors — The Radical Manager

The use of boric acid in nuclear reactors is well known in the context of neutron absorption and reactivity control. But there is a second, less publicized role that boric acid plays inside reactor coolant systems, one that connects directly to the biochemical story we are building.

In light-water reactors, the uranium fuel rods are surrounded by circulating water that serves as both coolant and neutron moderator. The intense ionizing radiation from fission continuously strikes the coolant water molecules, splitting them apart in a process called radiolysis. [3]

The hydroxyl radical (- OH) produced by this reaction is one of the most chemically aggressive species in existence. Inside a reactor, it drives oxidative corrosion and stress cracking in the metal pipes and pressure vessels of the coolant circuit. Managing this radical chemistry is a significant engineering concern for reactor safety and longevity. [3]

Boric acid is dissolved in the reactor coolant at precisely controlled concentrations. At the alkaline pH maintained in reactor coolant water, boric acid deprotonates to the borate ion B(OH)₄⁻, which reacts with hydroxyl radicals and effectively intercepts the - OH radical before it can attack metal surfaces, converting it to a less reactive species and protecting the system’s structural integrity.

This is boron functioning as a radical buffer: a chemical agent whose job is to absorb and neutralize the damaging byproducts of high-energy processes. The reactor cannot eliminate radical production, because radical production is an unavoidable consequence of the energy extraction process itself. What it can do is manage those radicals with the right chemistry. Boric acid is part of that chemistry.

Section 4: The Biochemical Mirror — Borate as a Biological Structure Former

Now we step inside the human cell, and the parallels become striking.

At physiological pH, approximately 98 percent of boron circulates in the body as boric acid B(OH)₃, a neutral, trigonal molecule. But in alkaline microenvironments such as the mitochondrial matrix (pH approximately 8.0), the intestinal lumen, and inflamed tissue, boric acid gains a hydroxyl group and converts to the borate ion B(OH)₄⁻. [3] This tetrahedral, negatively charged form is biochemically active in a specific and important way: it forms reversible covalent bonds with molecules that contain adjacent hydroxyl groups, called cis-diol configurations. [4]

The list of biomolecules containing cis-diol configurations includes ribose and deoxyribose sugars (the structural backbone of RNA and DNA), the coenzymes NAD⁺, NADH, NADP⁺, and NADPH (the cell’s primary hydrogen-carrying electron transfer molecules), catechol neurotransmitters including dopamine and epinephrine, and the polysaccharide chains of glycoproteins and proteoglycans that coat the surface of every cell in the glycocalyx. [5, 6]

Just as boron’s B–O bonds knit together the silica structural network in glass, borate’s B–O bonds knit together the sugar-protein mesh of the glycocalyx, though in the glycocalyx the linkage is a reversible, dynamic diester bond rather than a permanent covalent lattice. [6]

Research has confirmed that boronic acids form borate esters with the 1,2-diol and 1,3-diol saccharide groups that are abundant in the glycocalyx, and this esterification is the basis for targeted drug delivery systems that use boron chemistry to anchor therapeutic agents to cell surfaces . [6]

Importantly, this cross-linking is reversible. Borate ester bonds can form and release based on local pH, competing ligands, and boron concentration, which means the system is dynamic and self-regulating. This mirrors the glass analogy in one more respect: just as the borosilicate structural properties can be tuned by adjusting the boron content of the batch, the degree of borate cross-linking in biological matrices is tunable by boron availability.

When boron is deficient, this structural stabilization is lost. Animal deprivation studies show that boron-deficient organisms exhibit reduced osteoblast activity, impaired membrane integrity, and disrupted cell signaling. [7] The biological parallel to removing boron from borosilicate glass is precise: without it, the structure loses its resistance to stress and begins to degrade.

Section 5: The Biochemical Mirror — Borate as a Biological Flux

The flux analogy translates into cellular biochemistry with equal precision.

Recall that metallurgical flux works by using boron’s Lewis acid character to dissolve and remove electron-rich oxide contaminants from metal surfaces, clearing the way for clean bonding. Inside cells, reactive oxygen species (ROS) play a role analogous to oxide scale. They form constantly as byproducts of mitochondrial respiration, immune activity, and xenobiotic metabolism, and they contaminate enzyme active sites and membrane structures, interfering with normal function. Borate’s Lewis acid affinity for electron-rich oxygen species makes it a potent interceptor of these biological “oxides.”

At alkaline pH, the borate ion scavenges hydroxyl radicals (- OH) with a Gibbs free energy of -36.9 kJ/mol, making the reaction thermodynamically favorable. [3] A 2025 study confirmed that boric acid supplementation significantly increases reduced glutathione (GSH) levels and reduces oxidative damage markers in animals under oxidative stress, demonstrating that the radical-scavenging effect is not merely theoretical but functionally relevant in living systems. [8]

Borate also acts as a flux specifically on the cell’s most critical hydrogen-carrying molecule, NAD⁺. Because NAD⁺ contains a ribose sugar with a cis-diol configuration, borate can reversibly bind to it, temporarily withdrawing it from the dehydrogenase enzymes that use it in metabolic pathways. [9] This is a precise molecular flux action: boron pulls the substrate away from the reaction surface in a controlled, reversible manner, modulating the rate of energy metabolism.

Perhaps the most striking biological flux action involves bone formation. Research published in Communications Biology demonstrated that borax directly stimulates the NaBC1 borate membrane transporter, which activates the bone morphogenetic protein receptor BMPR1A and triggers a downstream cascade through ERK1/2, Akt, and Smad1 kinases, all essential for osteogenic differentiation of stem cells. [10] Critically, this osteogenic activation occurred without any added growth factors. Boron alone cleared the way for bone-building signals to flow, parallel to how forge flux clears the oxide scale before filler metal can bond.

Section 6: The Mitochondria as a Biological Nuclear Reactor

This is where all three industrial analogies converge on a single biological system: the mitochondrion.

Your mitochondria are not just energy factories in a vague, textbook sense. Their operating principles mirror nuclear reactor engineering with a precision that is worth examining carefully, because this is exactly where boric acid’s role as a radical manager becomes most biologically relevant.

Controlled Energy Release

A nuclear reactor extracts energy from uranium through a carefully regulated chain reaction rather than a single explosive detonation. Mitochondria do the same with chemical energy. The electron transport chain (ETC) strips high-energy electrons from NADH and FADH₂ and passes them through Complexes I, III, and IV in the inner mitochondrial membrane, releasing energy in precise, stepwise increments rather than all at once. [11] Uncontrolled release of that energy at any single point would destroy the system. The engineering principle in both cases is the same: managed, staged energy extraction.

The Proton Gradient as the Turbine

In a nuclear plant, heat from fission converts water to pressurized steam that spins a turbine to generate electricity. In mitochondria, the energy from electron flow pumps protons (H⁺) across the inner membrane into the intermembrane space, building a proton-motive force. This gradient then drives ATP synthase, a physically rotating molecular turbine, to synthesize ATP. [12] This process, called chemiosmosis, is functionally identical in its engineering logic to steam-driven electricity generation. The fuel changes. The turbine principle does not.

Double Membrane as the Containment Vessel

Nuclear reactors use containment vessels to confine dangerous reactions. Mitochondria use a double-membrane system, with an outer membrane and a highly folded inner membrane called the cristae, to compartmentalize the chemistry and maximize the surface area available for energy conversion [13]. The geometry in both cases serves the same engineering purpose: contain the reaction, concentrate the output, and protect the surrounding environment from the byproducts.

Reactive Oxygen Species as Radiation Leakage

When electrons occasionally slip off the ETC and react with oxygen, they generate superoxide (O₂⁻), the mitochondrial equivalent of radiation leakage from a reactor. [14] Superoxide is converted to hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) by superoxide dismutase (SOD). When H₂O₂ encounters free iron in the iron-rich mitochondrial matrix, the Fenton reaction produces the hydroxyl radical (- OH), the most reactive and damaging ROS in biology. [15, 16]

Because mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) sits directly adjacent to this reaction zone without the protection of histone proteins, it suffers disproportionate oxidative damage. This is a leading molecular mechanism of mitochondrial aging and age-related disease. [14, 15]

This is precisely the same problem that nuclear engineers face with radiolysis. In both systems, the energy extraction process inevitably generates - OH radicals. In both systems, those radicals must be chemically managed or they will degrade structural integrity. And in both systems, borate chemistry is part of the management solution.

When boric acid is present within the mitochondrial matrix, the alkaline pH modestly favors its conversion to active borate and increased - OH scavenging activity. [17, 18] The mitochondrion, like the reactor coolant, creates the precise chemical environment in which borate is reactive against hydroxyl radicals. This is not coincidence. It reflects the pH-gating of borate chemistry responding to the same engineering problem in two very different contexts.

Section 7: What Happens When the Systems Run Without Protection

A forge without flux produces welds that appear solid on the surface but contain buried oxide contamination layers. Under load, those joints fail at a fraction of their intended strength. Glass produced without adequate boron devitrifies under heat cycling, developing crystalline regions that scatter light and create stress fracture points. A nuclear reactor whose coolant chemistry is poorly managed suffers accelerating corrosion damage in its pressure vessels and piping, ultimately threatening the integrity of the entire system.

Boron deficiency produces analogous failures in the human body, and the evidence for this has been accumulating steadily since the early 1980s when Forrest Nielsen and colleagues at the USDA Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center began systematically studying boron deprivation in humans and animals. [7, 19]

The documented consequences of low boron status include impaired bone mineralization and reduced osteoblast activity [7, 12], elevated inflammatory markers consistent with increased oxidative stress [8], disrupted steroid hormone metabolism including reduced estrogen and testosterone levels [20], dysregulated vitamin D activation (a 49-day repletion trial with 3 mg/day sodium borate raised 25(OH)D₃ levels by 39%) [20], elevated plasma homocysteine and reduced S-adenosylmethionine, biomarkers implicated in arthritis, osteoporosis, cognitive decline, and cardiovascular disease [20], and cognitive impairment reflected in EEG studies showing that low boron intake shifts brain electrical activity toward low-frequency patterns associated with reduced alertness and mental performance. [20]

The modern dietary reality sharpens the concern. Boron is richest in raisins, prunes, avocados, almonds, chickpeas, lentils, and dark leafy greens. [20] These are precisely the foods most displaced by ultra-processed food consumption in Western diets. Intensive monoculture agriculture and the widespread use of boron-poor synthetic fertilizers have further depleted soil boron levels in many regions, reducing the boron content of even whole plant foods. [7] Estimated optimal intake based on human deprivation studies and clinical data falls in the range of 3 to 10 mg per day. [19] Average Western dietary intake is approximately 1 to 2 mg per day. [19] The gap between what the body needs and what modern diets typically provide is not trivial.

Section 8: Optimizing Boron — Practical Considerations

Curious note: I do not have any financial interest in any of these companies or products for sale. I make no commissions or profits from the sale any supplement. The only way I am compensated for my work is through the support of generous paid subscribers on Substack.

Addressing suboptimal boron intake does not require exotic interventions. A diet intentionally built around boron-dense whole foods goes a long way. Among the best dietary sources are raisins and prunes (2 to 4 mg per 100g), avocados (approximately 2 mg per fruit), almonds (approximately 2.5 mg per ounce), chickpeas and lentils, and broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables. [20]

For those who supplement, four forms are commonly available: borax (sodium tetraborate), potassium borate, boron citrate, or boron glycinate. All four are well absorbed orally and converted to boric acid in the gastrointestinal tract before entering systemic circulation. Pay attention to the amount of elemental boron in whichever you choose. I personally use 20 Mule Team Borax which I take based upon my own research on purity, bioavailability, and cost. [20] The debate over relative bioavailability is ongoing, but current evidence does not show clinically meaningful differences between forms at equivalent boron doses.

Boron’s biological actions are also deeply synergistic with magnesium, vitamin D, and calcium. Boron deprivation worsens magnesium deficiency outcomes, impairs vitamin D activation, and dysregulates calcium metabolism. [19, 20] These minerals work as an integrated network, and optimizing one without the others produces incomplete results.

As discussed previously, there is a therapeutic window for boron which should be respected. The target is optimization, not maximization. This subject was covered thoroughly in this article.

Closing: The Ancient Chemistry in Every Cell

The glassmakers of ancient Rome, the blacksmiths of medieval Europe, and the nuclear engineers of the twentieth century each discovered, through the logic of their respective crafts, that a particular boron compound could solve a specific and difficult problem. Stabilize the network structure. Clear the contaminants. Manage the radicals.

They did not know they were converging on the same chemistry that had already been intelligently embedded in the biological machinery of life. The mitochondrion in your cells runs on the same engineering principles as a nuclear reactor, extracts energy through the same gradient-turbine logic, and generates the same dangerous radical byproducts. The cell surface glycocalyx is stabilized by the same cross-linking chemistry that makes borosilicate glass resistant to thermal shock. The enzyme active sites are protected from oxidative contamination by the same Lewis acid mechanism that keeps forged steel joints clean.

Boron is not a pharmacological intervention. It is a structural and purifying element that biological systems appear to depend on at the deepest level of their operation. The forge needs its flux. The glass melt needs its structural network former. The reactor needs its radical buffer. So, evidently, do we. Ensuring that boron intake meets the body’s biological requirements is not alternative medicine. It is applied biochemistry, written in the same chemical language that built some of humanity’s most durable and reliable technologies.

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