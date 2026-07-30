Borax Helps Fertility...Wait For It...
European Union Bans Borax
By 2010, when the European Union banned borax and removed it from public access, numerous animal studies had already shown that low doses could support fertility. Borax is now labeled a Tier 1, Category B reproductive toxin, ranking just behind thalidomide, a Tier 1, Category A reproductive toxin. This will be explored in full detail in the upcoming article.
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And the new IDIOT KING of Canada us flirting with Canada joining this evil cabal!!! OF COURSE HE IS!!! Please King of Canada, do not send the R.C.M.P to my house to discuss my wrong thinking about you!!!
It also is used to de-louse (kills ze bugs) so the dirty new Europeans and their bugs can invade & infest… 🧐
Remember the French/EU bedbug problems? Now it makes sense. 🤡
Borax has so many uses…
Cures my German Shepherds yearly Mange outbreak.
Keeps the wood of my home bug/mold free.
Kills Klaus Schwab/WEF 🤣