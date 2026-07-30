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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
4h

And the new IDIOT KING of Canada us flirting with Canada joining this evil cabal!!! OF COURSE HE IS!!! Please King of Canada, do not send the R.C.M.P to my house to discuss my wrong thinking about you!!!

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Rui's avatar
Rui
3h

It also is used to de-louse (kills ze bugs) so the dirty new Europeans and their bugs can invade & infest… 🧐

Remember the French/EU bedbug problems? Now it makes sense. 🤡

Borax has so many uses…

Cures my German Shepherds yearly Mange outbreak.

Keeps the wood of my home bug/mold free.

Kills Klaus Schwab/WEF 🤣

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