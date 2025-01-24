I won’t share a lot of testimonies on this channel because I get so many of them. I will be publishing them in The Universal Antidote Testimonies Substack Archive, but I will share some of the more remarkable testimonies as I add more to the Archive.
This is one of the first testimonies that I received back in 2021. Tess’s story is quite remarkable and you can listen to her AUDIO TESTIMONY in the archive through the link below.
“Tess 13.03.2021 09:04:27
In a nutshell...
In 2017 I was extremely unwell with chronic Lyme and a bad reaction to an antibiotic treatment. I was bed bound and unable to walk or pick up my arms. My decline was quite fast until I got to this stage from conventional antibiotic treatments. My liver had expanded as well. I was also unable to close my mouth or talk.
Out of desperation I started researching and actually came across a shortened version of a documentary on Twitter posted by another Lyme sufferer. 6 months down the road i got mms and I started it. In about 2 weeks I was able to walk and had the stamina to cross the room, and in a month I was much much more energised. I was extremely careful what I drank and ate and I had a lot of bone broths.”
MMS continues to amaze me! Wouldn't you think others would want to see amazing results with simple natural applications? This is just a general question. Hahahaha.
Thank you for starting your Substack.