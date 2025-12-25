The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Northrup's avatar
Jason Northrup
4h

Sea Energy Agriculture by Dr. Maynard Murray is a good read. I've used a product called Sea-Agri and made my own sole solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AlwaysLearning's avatar
AlwaysLearning
4h

Thank you so much for the introduction to Azomite! Can't wait to try it this year on my home garden, as our soil is difficult, and I'm always looking for economical, organic ways of producing more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture