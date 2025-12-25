Two Decade of Trace Mineral Adventures

Trace minerals have fascinated me for a very long time. My adventure with them began through my passion for organic gardening. Many years ago, I subscribed to and read an eco-friendly farming journal called Acres U.S.A., where I first learned about trace minerals and their importance for both plant and human health.

Around 2006, I purchased 400 pounds of an ancient volcanic ash rich in a wide spectrum of trace minerals, mined by a company in Utah and sold under the name Azomite, coined from “A to Z of Minerals Including Trace Elements.” Since then, I have used this as a personal supplement, fed it to my composting worms, and added it directly to my garden soil to support vigorous plant growth and, ultimately, my family’s health.

Over the years, the results have been excellent. Here are a couple of pictures of some of the healthy food I have grown using Azomite alongside organic gardening practices. I have been taking and using these trace minerals in the form of Azomite for nearly 20 years. I also had a recent conversation with Robert Yoho, MD about Azomite which prompted him to put together a nice review article on Azomite that he will likely publish soon.

Vegetable From The Home Garden

Introduced to a New Trace Mineral Supplement

A friend of mine who also writes here on Substack, Pierre Kory, MD, MPA , has been writing a book about a liquid trace mineral and water purifier called called Aurmina. (Note: I do not sell this product or receive any commissions from its sale.)

While he was writing and releasing his book on substack, I had several conversations with him and shared my experiences with trace mineral supplementation using Azomite. His newfound enthusiasm and passion for trace minerals led to some very engaging discussions.

I told Pierre that I would love to run some experiments with this liquid trace mineral, so he sent me a bottle and told me to have at it. I now have a number of experiments in mind, both on myself and on plants, and this article is the first that I am writing on these Aurmina liquid trace mineral experiments.

Aurmina Experiment #1

Started Dec. 6, 2025 with two established and equally healthy basil potted plants. I trimmed them back at the start in order to more easily compare their growth.

Two plantings of basil were established in exactly the same media and provided with appropriate amounts of miracle grow liquid fertilizer through a continuous wicking container.

At the beginning of the experiment on Dec. 6, 2025, the plants were trimmed back equally and one was provided with 1 teaspoon of Aurmina liquid trace minerals in 8 oz of water poured directly into the soil media. The other plant received 8 ounces of water without the trace minerals. The planting with the trace minerals was labeled TM (trace mineral supplemented plant is on the left in the first two pictures below.)

Plants on Dec. 6, 2025

The plants were put under a small grow light and tended to. Added more water with fertilizer after approximately two weeks but no additional Aurmina.

Plants on Dec. 24, 2025

Below is another view of these two plants taken on December 24, 2025. The basil plant with the trace minerals added is the is labeled TM and is on the right.

And this image below is taken from above to compare the difference in fullness. The basil plant supplemented with the liquid trace minerals is on the right

Observational Outcome

There was a visually noticeable growth advantage in the basil plant supplemented with Aurmina trace minerals compared with the control plant over 18 days.

Experimental setup

Two established basil plants started December 6, 2025, trimmed back to comparable height and vigor, and grown in identical media with the same Miracle-Gro liquid fertilizer delivered via continuous wicking containers.

One pot received 1 teaspoon of Aurmina in 8 oz of water once at the start (TM plant), while the other pot received 8 oz of plain water.

Visual growth observations

In the initial photo, both plants are similarly cut back, but by December 24 the TM plant shows more numerous shoots and greater leaf area than the control in the same lighting and container setup.

Overhead and side views show the TM plant with denser foliage, more branching, and slightly larger leaves, whereas the control plant has more bare stems and sparser canopy.

Apparent outcome

Within 18 days, the Aurmina-treated basil appears to exhibit faster vegetative regrowth and higher biomass than the non-supplemented plant under otherwise similar conditions.

These findings are observational, based on a single pair of plants without replication or blinding, so they suggest a positive effect of Aurmina on basil growth but do not yet establish a definitive causal relationship or quantify the effect size.

My Conclusion

I would say that these findings are very interesting and call for further experimentation. What do you say?

Next experiment:

I’m going to take three of these basil plants and repot them fresh and then run some experiments with Azomite ancient volcanic ash trace minerals, the liquid trace minerals, and a control.