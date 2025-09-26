Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling anyone what they should do. Every person is, or should be, in control of their own health, regardless of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Note 2: I have used this method half a dozen times or more to stop respiratory and sinus infections in their tracks.

The fall and winter months are upon us, and this will invariably bring the onslaught of seasonal colds, respiratory illnesses, sinus infections, and more. Before I knew about and used chlorine dioxide for the treatment and prevention of my respiratory and sinus infections, I would get at least one case of severe bronchitis and at least one sinus infection every year. This typically resulted in a nagging cough, sinus pressure, and a run-down feeling for several weeks to a month, and it was routine to attempt multiple alternative remedies and, more often than not, to have to use an antibiotic at least once per year to get rid of “the crud”. Since 2017, when I began using chlorine dioxide, I have not had a respiratory illness that lasted longer than 72 hours, and I have not had a single sinus infection.

Like pretty much everyone I meet and discuss illness with, cold and sinus symptoms typically start with a scratchy throat or raw/irritated sinus cavity, which will slowly work its way down into the throat and then into the chest. These symptoms can be stopped before that cold gets deeply into the sinuses or lungs.

In this article, I would like to share my regimen for knocking out colds and flu before they have a chance to take hold.

There are three protocols that I utilize throughout the fall and winter: sinus spray protocol, nebulizer protocol, and oral protocol 1000-F.

Sinus spray protocol

The sinus spray protocol is typically the first protocol that I implement if I have any symptoms in my sinuses or nasal cavity. If I experience any of that scratchy, rough “here comes a cold” feeling in my nose, that’s when the spray protocol starts. Pathogens that infect the nose have to penetrate through the mucous membranes and spread gradually into deeper tissues within the sinuses and lungs. When the spray protocol is initiated early enough, this process of infectious spread can be halted or significantly reduced.

Here is the typical scenario:

I wake up one morning and feel that dry, irritated sensation in my sinuses just before I start getting a cold. I immediately begin the spray protocol by adding one activated drop of sodium chlorite (MMS1) to 1/4 cup of homemade saline solution. I place this solution in a nasal spray bottle and proceed to squirt two sprays of the solution into both nasal passages (find detailed instructions for making the solution and the spray protocol here.).

Normally, the first time that I spray the solution into my sinuses, I experience a mild to strong burning sensation that is similar to when I eat wasabi or horseradish. This sensation lasts less than 60 seconds. I believe that this initial spray creates the burning sensation due to the oxidation of infectious microorganisms in the nasal cavity. I can immediately repeat the same sprays in each nostril, and there will be no burning sensation. I have also done this procedure when I had no illness, and there was no burning sensation at all. I then repeat this sinus spray every hour throughout that first day.

If I do not feel any progression of the infection deeper into the sinuses or down the throat, I will continue with the sinus spray protocol for 48 to 72 hours. If I feel progression of the infection deeper into the sinuses or into the throat, I will begin the nebulizer protocol and protocol 1000-F.

Nebulizer Protocol

To perform the nebulizer protocol, a nebulizer machine is needed. These machines can be purchased online for $25-$55, depending on what kind of machine you get. They all basically do the same thing, and below is a picture of the type of machine that I prefer using. I keep two of these so that if one breaks down or I need to loan one out, I always have another on hand (Detailed instructions for the nebulizer protocol and how to mix the solutions are here).

The nebulizer protocol utilizes very low concentration chlorine dioxide and gets the chlorine dioxide deep into the lungs, where pneumonia can set in and cause trouble.

Studies with aerosolized chlorine dioxide show that only about one part per million is necessary to neutralize pathogens that infect the lungs. Even smaller concentrations have been used in studies and shown great efficacy.

Performing the nebulizer protocol can be a bit difficult if you have a day job and cannot use the nebulizer breathing machine while working. This has been the case for me, and because of this, I will typically do one 15-minute treatment before going to work and then use the oral protocol 1000-F, discussed below, while at work. Then I do the nebulizer protocol two times in the evening prior to going to sleep. If you can perform the nebulizer protocol regularly without interruption, then the protocol can be performed every 2 to 4 hours for 10 to 15-minute intervals.

Protocol 1000-F is done alongside the nebulizer protocol, and if desired, the sinus spray protocol can be continued as well.

Oral protocol (Protocol-1000F and Protocol 1000)

Note: If you are new to chlorine dioxide, I would recommend reading the following article and implementing the regimen discussed before you actually use chlorine dioxide to treat an illness: Chlorine Dioxide for Beginners.

The simplest method for oral intake of chlorine dioxide that I use when I develop any symptoms of acute respiratory illness is protocol 1000-F for 24 to 48 hours, and if any symptoms persist after that, I continue with protocol 1000. Very infrequently do symptoms ever persist past the 48-hour mark.

Protocol 1000-F

Prepare an all-day bottle of MMS1 by adding 8 activated drops of MMS1 to 1 liter of water (if the taste is too strong, you can use a larger container and add more water).

Step 1: Activate 8 drops of MMS/sodium chlorite (with eight drops of activator) in a small cup or shot glass. Let this stand for 30 seconds. You will see the drops turn yellow and have a chlorine-like smell when they mix. Now you have MMS1.

Step 2: After 30 seconds, add a small amount of water to the cup and then pour this into the water in the 1-liter all-day bottle.

Step 3: Replace the lid on the liter of diluted MMS1 solution.

Step 4: Gently shake to mix MMS1 into the 1 liter of water. You have made the all-day bottle for the first two hours of Protocol 1000-F.

Step 5: Take 120 ml (4 oz.) once every 15 minutes for 2 hours. One should always follow the three golden rules when using chlorine dioxide (see rules below).

Step 6: After finishing the first daily bottle using Protocol 1000-F, wait one hour, and then Protocol 1000-F can be repeated if desired, or you can begin Protocol 1000.

Review of Principles and Rules

MMS1 Low and Slow Principle

This principle means starting with very low doses and increasing slowly. This principle specifically applies to newbies who do not know how chlorine dioxide will react with their body.

Three Golden Rules of MMS1

There are a few essential rules that need to be learned before starting. These are called the Three Golden Rules.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule): If your symptoms are improving, do not change anything; continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2 (Reduce Rule): If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%, but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule): Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol. (Highest hourly dosage is still 3 drops for most protocols).

