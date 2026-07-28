Animal Studies Say Fertility Booster. EU Regulators Say Reproductive Toxin.
Someone's Lying
As a precursor to an upcoming article that I’m working on about boron/borax and fertility, I’m going to release a borax meme every day prior to publishing the article. Some of the crazy facts that I have discovered throughout this research journey are absolutely meme worthy and so here is today’s meme.
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I hope most people by now realize the reason there are no positive studies on alternative methods of healing, and health is because there’s no money to be made! Seems like all of humanity and the evils that we experience is follow the money, follow the money, follow the money.
Curiouser and curiouser!
Haha, that was not intended as a pun!