The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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Robin's avatar
Robin
2h

I hope most people by now realize the reason there are no positive studies on alternative methods of healing, and health is because there’s no money to be made! Seems like all of humanity and the evils that we experience is follow the money, follow the money, follow the money.

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Gizelle Bichard's avatar
Gizelle Bichard
1h

Curiouser and curiouser!

Haha, that was not intended as a pun!

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