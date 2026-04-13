There are places in this world where the earth tells its own story, where the land beneath your feet carries the memory of ancient oceans, vanished civilizations, and the quiet footsteps of those who came before you. Northwestern Oklahoma is one of those places. This past weekend, we were fortunate enough to spend a few days wandering through some of its most remarkable geological sites, and I want to take you along for the journey.

Thursday Evening: Settling In

We arrived Thursday, made camp, and pitched the tents as the afternoon light softened into evening. The sky carried the distant rumble and flicker of what the forecast had promised would be a significant thunderstorm system moving through. We watched it build on the horizon, those great Oklahoma cloud towers that remind you how wide and open the sky really is out here.

Thankfully, the system dwindled and dissipated before it reached us, and we were left instead with one of those clear post-storm evenings where the air is clean and cool, the crickets are singing, and everything feels perfectly right with the world.

Friday: Crystal Hunting at the Great Salt Plains

Our first full day took us to the Great Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Alfalfa County, one of the most geologically and historically extraordinary places in the American interior.

A Landscape Born From an Ancient Sea

The Great Salt Plains exist because of what happened here long ago. This entire region was once submerged beneath a vast, shallow inland sea. Over time, as sea levels rose and fell and the climate shifted, that sea was cut off and slowly evaporated, leaving behind enormous deposits of salt and gypsum buried beneath the surface. Today, saline groundwater continues to flow just inches below the flats, wicking salt up to the surface continuously and keeping the plains in a state of perpetual mineral renewal.

The Hourglass Selenite Crystal: Oklahoma’s State Crystal

Beneath those white salt flats lies something unique to this single location on Earth: the hourglass selenite crystal. Designated as Oklahoma’s official state crystal in 2005, following a proposal from elementary school students, these crystals form nowhere else in the world.

The crystals are a variety of gypsum (calcium sulfate dihydrate) that precipitate directly out of the brine-saturated soil. As saline groundwater percolates upward through the sand and clay, calcium ions and sulfate ions concentrate until conditions are right for crystal growth to begin. The crystals nucleate in the wet soil and grow outward in a lenticular (lens-shaped) form. As they grow, the crystal structure actually incorporates the surrounding sediment, with sand, clay, and iron oxide particles becoming physically trapped inside the crystal itself. These inclusions tend to concentrate along specific crystal growth planes, and because those planes shift direction through the interior of the crystal, the trapped sediment forms the unmistakable hourglass shape.

The crystals found here range from chocolate-brown color from the iron oxide present in the soil to crystal clear, and the hourglass figure inside each one is a ghost image of the crystal’s own growth history, a self-portrait written in sand.

When heavy rains or floods bring fresh water to the plains, some crystals can actually dissolve back into solution, only to re-form when briny conditions return. These are living geological structures in a very real sense.

How to Hunt and Dig

The designated crystal digging area at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge is open to the public on a seasonal basis (April-October). Here is what the process looks like in the field:

Location: The digging area is clearly marked within the refuge on the salt flats adjacent to the lake. Flat, white, featureless terrain is your hunting ground.

Tools: A garden trowel or small hand shovel is all you need. The crystals form within the top 12 to 18 inches of the sandy salt soil. A larger shovel is handy for handling larger amounts if sand.

Method: Dig a small pit into the wet sand and begin feeling through the mud with your fingers. Crystals are typically found in clusters, embedded in a sandy matrix. The soil is soft and wet, so extraction is gentle work.

Identification: Fresh crystals feel gritty and are typically lenticular, flat and oval-shaped. Hold them to the light and look for the telltale brown hourglass silhouette inside the translucent gypsum shell.

Limits: Each visitor is permitted to take 10 pounds per day of crystals. Check current refuge regulations for the specific daily limit.

We hunted in the morning and found a lot smaller specimens scattered near the surface, likely younger crystals or fragments from larger ones. In the afternoon, with a bit more patience and deeper digging, we struck much better material. Our best specimens that day ranged from three to five inches in length, beautifully formed, with clean hourglass inclusions visible from multiple angles. There is something genuinely thrilling about pulling a perfect crystal out of a mud hole with your bare hands, knowing it spent a eons of time forming in the dark beneath your feet.

Some of Our Selenite Hourglass Crystals

Salt, History, and Family Ties

The Great Salt Plains carry a history as layered as the geology beneath them. Long before European settlers arrived, Native American tribes recognized the extraordinary value of this place. The Osage Nation knew the salt flats well, and it was an Osage guide named Sans Orielle who first led white explorers to the site in 1811, guiding government agent George C. Sibley’s expedition from Fort Osage, Missouri. Sibley was so struck by the gleaming white surface that he called it the “Grand Saline” and described it as “glistening like a brilliant field of snow in summer sun.”

The salt plains quickly became contested ground. Any tribe that controlled access to this resource held enormous power, as salt was essential for food preservation, hide tanning, livestock, and trade. Fierce intertribal conflicts raged over the plains. The Treaty of New Echota in 1835 recognized Cherokee ownership of the surrounding Cherokee Outlet but specifically reserved the salt flats as a shared resource accessible to multiple tribes.

Even after the Cherokee Nation leased the plains to private investors in 1881, the enterprise failed, and well into the twentieth century, ranchers and homesteaders across the region still made regular wagon trips to gather salt for their own use.

Those homesteaders included people from my own family. Four generations back, my ancestors settled in this region of northwestern Oklahoma during the Cherokee Land Rush and made regular journeys to the Salt Plains, just as so many frontier families did, to collect salt for curing and preserving meat and for use around the homestead.

Standing on that white expanse, with a crystal in my hand pulled fresh from the sandy soil, I felt a quiet sense of connection with those ancestors. The land has not changed much. The salt is still here. The sky is still enormous. And the ancient sea that made all of this possible still echoes in the minerals beneath your feet.

Saturday Morning: A Stop at deVine Artesian Springwell

Before heading to our next destination, we made a stop that I want to make sure I tell you about, because it represents two things that are increasingly rare and beautiful in today’s world: clean, uncontaminated water drawn from deep in the heart of the earth, and simple open-handed generosity drawn from deep in the heart of man.

Located along Highway 11 near Jet, Oklahoma, just outside the boundary of the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge, is the deVine Artesian Springwell. The main well was originally drilled in 1954, and since that day, the water flowing up from deep in the aquifer below has been available to any traveler who stops, completely free of charge.

The water originates from the Rush Springs Sandstone Aquifer, one of Oklahoma’s most significant freshwater formations. Rainfall and surface water in the recharge zones slowly percolate downward through layers of soil, sandstone, and sedimentary rock, a journey that can take decades to centuries before the water reaches the aquifer deep below. Once in the aquifer, the water is naturally filtered and mineralized as it moves through porous rock formations under pressure. At the deVine well site, that pressurized aquifer water rises naturally to the surface under artesian conditions, meaning no pump is required. The geological pressure of the water column itself pushes the water upward and out of the wellhead, delivering it cold and clean after its long underground journey.

Free Artesian Water from the Rush Spring Sandstone Aquifer

What makes true artesian water distinct is what happens to the water during that long subterranean passage. As the water moves slowly through sandstone and mineral-rich sedimentary layers, it picks up naturally occurring trace minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium, and silica. These minerals are present in ionic form, meaning they are highly bioavailable and more readily absorbed by the body than non-ionic forms of the same minerals. The natural filtration process through successive layers of rock removes pathogens, particulates, and impurities without the need for chemical treatment, leaving the water with a clean, slightly sweet taste that is immediately noticeable compared to municipal water.

Artesian water also tends to be naturally alkaline, typically registering a pH between 7.5 and 8.5, because the dissolved minerals buffer the water’s acidity during its journey through the rock. This natural alkalinity, combined with a rich ionic mineral profile and zero chemical additives, is what sets a true artesian source apart from anything you will find on a grocery store shelf.

The property was purchased in 2003 by the McDermott family (McDermott Living Trust), who formed deVine LLC as a water distribution company. Rather than close off this beloved community resource, they made the commitment to keep it open to the public. Their operating motto says it all: “The water you drink is free, all you have to do is buy the bottle and delivery.” The family bottles and sells the artesian water as a premium product, but the free flowing spigot for travelers and neighbors has never stopped running.

We filled up our five-gallon container with cold, clean artesian water straight from the aquifer, water that has been filtering through ancient rock formations for a very long time before rising naturally to the surface under its own pressure. In a world where everything seems to have a price tag, the deVine well is a reminder that some people still give freely just because it is the right thing to do. What a blessing.

Saturday: Glass Mountain State Park

Forty miles from camp, about a fifty-minute drive, Glass Mountain State Park rises out of the red plains like something out of a painting. The name tells the story: the mesa slopes are studded with selenite and gypsum crystals that catch the sunlight and send it back in flickers and gleams across the surrounding grassland. These are some of the same Permian-age formations that underlie the Salt Plains, but here they have been dramatically exposed by long periods of erosion into the dramatic mesas and buttes that define this landscape.

We came for two reasons: the hike and the rocks.

The Climb to Cathedral Mesa

The trail up Cathedral Mesa takes about twenty minutes of steady climbing, the red and tan rock layers rising around you as you gain elevation, the wind picking up, the plains spreading wide in every direction. At the top, the view opens up to reveal the surrounding mesas and, on the far side of the upper plateau, the striking silhouette of Lone Mesa Peak standing apart from the main formation like a sentinel. The upper surface of Cathedral Mesa is a world unto itself, windswept, crystalline-studded, and ancient.

Cathedral Mesa and Lone Mesa Peak

After exploring the mesa top, we came back down and spent time at the base of the formation, where water runoff channels cut through the exposed red beds and reveal the incredible mineral diversity locked inside the Blaine Formation. This is where the real treasure hunting begins.

What We Found: Selenite Cleavage Sheets

The first specimens we collected were flat, thin, glassy sheets, selenite cleavage plates that had broken free from vein structures within the surrounding shale as it eroded away. These translucent flakes catch light beautifully, showing a pearly, silky sheen that slides between classic selenite (glassy and transparent) and satin spar (fibrous with a cat’s eye optical quality). The Blaine Formation shales of this region are literally laced with gypsum veins. As one AAPG geological survey described, “every crack and crevice in the shales seems to have been filled with satin spar.” These thin sheets are what remains when the surrounding rock crumbles away.

White Alabaster: A Massive Botryoidal Specimen

Our largest find of the day was a substantial piece of botryoidal alabaster gypsum, the rounded, lumpy, grape-cluster surface texture that forms when gypsum precipitates and expands within sediment layers, pushing outward into rounded nodules. Alabaster is the massive, fine-grained form of gypsum. Unlike selenite, which grows as distinct crystals, alabaster is dense and opaque, with a smooth, slightly waxy surface feel. The piece we found was a beautiful creamy white, veined through with rust-colored iron oxide staining from the Permian red beds, and heavy enough that it took two hands to carry comfortably.

White Alabaster and Sheet Selenite

Black Alabaster: One of Earth’s Rarest Minerals

The most extraordinary find of the day, and perhaps of the entire trip, was a specimen of black alabaster. This is not an exaggeration when I say it is exceptionally rare: black alabaster is found in only three locations on Earth, northwestern Oklahoma, Italy, and China. The black coloration comes from organic carbon, manganese oxides, or other mineral impurities that were incorporated into the fine-grained gypsum matrix as it formed long ago in the ancient sea floor sediments of this region. Alabaster Caverns State Park, located in Woodward County just to the northwest of Glass Mountain, contains the primary known Oklahoma vein of black alabaster and is home to the world’s largest natural gypsum cave open to the public.

Finding surface float of this material in the erosional debris around Glass Mountain was a genuine surprise, and a keeper.

Saturday Evening: Scrabble, Bratwurst, and a Campfire

We returned to camp in the late afternoon, tired in the best possible way, pockets and bags heavy with geological treasure. Before the light faded, we pulled out the Scrabble board and had ourselves a lively and competitive game, the kind that makes you glad you had your scrabble dictionary. It was thoroughly entertaining.

As darkness fell, we moved to the campfire. Bratwurst roasted over open flame, smoke drifting up into a clear Oklahoma sky, conversation easy and unhurried, the day’s finds spread out on a camp table catching the firelight. These are the evenings that you remember long after the trip is done.

Sunday Morning: A Wet Camp and a Breathtaking Farewell

Around 3 AM, the rain found us.

It came in gently at first, the soft percussion of drops on the tent fly, and then settled into a steady, unhurried rhythm that lasted all the way through to 9 in the morning. By the time we started packing up camp, everything was thoroughly soaked: the tent, the chairs, the gear, the ground underfoot. There is a particular kind of stoic determination required to break down a wet camp, and we summoned it, stuffing damp nylon and gear bags into the vehicle with good humor intact.

Before pointing the van toward home, we made one final stop. I wanted to return to the Great Salt Plains one more time, just to see it after the rain. My expectation was modest. I figured I would find a dull, muddy brown flat where two days ago there had been brilliant white. I was prepared to be underwhelmed.

I was not prepared for what I actually saw.

Where the gleaming white salt surface had stretched out like fresh snow just two days before, there was now, in its place, a mirror. Approximately a quarter inch of rainwater had accumulated across the wide expanse of the flats, and in that shallow film, the overcast morning sky was reflected back with perfect clarity. The entire plain had become a vast, still, silver lake. Clouds moved slowly across it. The horizon dissolved. The boundary between earth and sky simply ceased to exist.

I stood there in the morning sunlight and could not speak for a moment.

This place, the same place that had been a snowy white salt desert two mornings before, had transformed completely overnight into something that looked like the surface of another world. It reminded me, in the most direct and tangible way, that creation does not hold still. The same God who made the ancient sea that deposited all those crystals and gypsum beds long ago is still shaping and reshaping this landscape with every passing storm. What a wondrous, ever-changing gift we have been given.

We climbed back in the van, pointed north, and headed home. The cast iron skillets clinked softly against each other as we rolled down the highway, and our newly discovered collection of Oklahoma geology sat quietly in the back, awaiting its new home in my garden. Small reminders of a camping adventure, an ancient and majestic land where my ancestors once lived, and an inland ocean that once covered it all.

Written from the road, somewhere in north-central Oklahoma.