The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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Lori
1d

Behold what the Lord has made; it is magnificent.

Happy Trails and crystals abound!

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1d

Dr. Kory would love this as you probably know he has done a whole series on substack and a book on mineral/ionic water. Wonder if he knows the gem you have in Oklahoma.

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