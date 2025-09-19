This is an unconventional, but highly effective protocol.

Some individuals cannot tolerate MMS1 (chlorine dioxide) through oral or digestive routes due to severe Herxheimer reactions, injuries, chronic gastrointestinal conditions, or severe nausea. For these individuals, the bag protocol offers an alternative method, delivering chlorine dioxide gas through the skin for systemic exposure, without requiring ingestion. It is especially valued in cases where the digestive tract is compromised or when high oral doses cause side effects.

The bag protocol enables MMS to reach the body’s tissues externally, potentially bypassing gastrointestinal irritation while aiding in the reduction of pathogens, toxins, and inflammation. This approach is often used when traditional MMS applications trigger adverse effects or cannot be performed, making it a vital solution for people with sensitive digestive systems or persistent symptoms that resist other protocols. I will share two remarkable testimonials that provide ample evidence that this protocol can be very effective for those who cannot ingest chlorine dioxide.

The following is a short video showing how to make the large bag for this protocol. The speaker is Jim Humble, who was the original pioneer who brought Chlorine Dioxide to the public.

MMS Bag Protocol: Step-by-Step Guide

Preparation

Gather Supplies

Two large trash bags (preferably 39-gallon size, found in most supermarkets).

Packing tape or duct tape.

Small bowl.

MMS solution and citric acid (preferably 50% citric acid solution or HCl).

Clock or timer.

A stool for sitting.

Table for arranging your supplies.

2. Make the Bag

Lay two trash bags flat on the floor with their openings touching each other.

Tape the openings together securely—no gaps should remain.

Turn the bags over and tape the other side to further seal the connection.

Cut the opposite end of one of the bags for a tall, continuous bag.

Setting Up for Treatment

3. Prepare Your Space

Place a stool near a table.

Arrange the bowl, clock, MMS, and citric acid or HCl solution on the table within easy reach.

4. Get Ready

Remove most clothing for full skin exposure (beware: chlorine dioxide can damage clothing).

Sit on the stool and put your feet inside the large bag, pulling the bag up at least to waist height.

Mixing and Handling MMS Solution

5. Prepare the MMS Dose

Note: Start with 5 drops of each and if tolerated, move up by 5 drops each session until the maximum 20 drops is achieved. Always follow the three golden rules of MMS.

To mix drops of MMS (sodium chlorite) and drops of citric acid (or HCl) in the small bowl for your first session.

Once mixed, place the bowl inside the bag near your feet immediately to avoid losing gas.

6. Sealing the Bag

Pull the bag to your neck and hold it closed to trap the chlorine dioxide gas inside.

You can remain seated or standing once inside the bag up to the neck.

Treatment Session

7. Time the Session

Stay in the bag for 5-10 minutes during the initial sessions.

Use a timer to track session length.

8. Post-Session

Exit the bag carefully; avoid inhaling concentrated fumes near the opening .

Dry bag by turning it inside out if you sweat heavily; rinse if desired.

Advancing the Protocol

9. Increase Dosage Cautiously

Gradually work up from 5 drops to as much as 40 drops, only as tolerated.

Experienced users sometimes use up to 1 teaspoon of MMS, but always monitor your skin for irritation and avoid nausea.

Recommended frequency: 2 to 3 times per day, depending on individual tolerance.

10. Adjust as Needed

Lower the dose or skip a session if you experience skin irritation (redness, stinging, dryness, or itching).

Use olive oil or skin moisturizer if skin irritation occurs.

Continue use as needed, with most users finding daily sessions practical for several weeks.

Bag Maintenance

11. Reuse the Bag

The taped bag can be reused for many treatments unless it becomes damaged.

Patch small holes with tape on the outside of the bag for best results.

Dry thoroughly between sessions to avoid odors.

Important Notes

Do not mix the MMS solution until you are in the bag, as the gas quickly dissipates.

Be cautious of skin irritation, and do not exceed personal tolerance.

Never inhale concentrated MMS gas or let strong fumes contact the eyes or lungs.

Modify protocol duration and dosage according to individual response.

Testimonial 1: Cognative Decline From Traumatic Brain Injury

"Let's use my TBI brain as an example as I'm sure I went through a phase for years, that truly mimic dementia and Alzheimer's.

The neurologist said I'd never get better so I should go on compensating, instead of trying to heal. But I serve a living God.

My personality had changed and I was very difficult to get along with. I couldn't understand speech and I had a very difficult time understanding written words.

This was due to a traumatic brain injury from a roll over accident. Someone deliberately fishtailed me one night on the highway, and my car rolled over. It had to be a professional, as they drove around me while my car was flipping several times, and made it seemed like a one car accident.

Nothing medicine tried worked to help me heal. I knew I always tried to be a good person, so I was adamant that God would heal me.

The neurologist said I was delusional, because she had never seen anyone come back fully from a brain trauma as severe.

But I persisted in prayer and I found info about MMS online. I could barely stay online for 5 minutes due to my symptoms and getting so overwhelmed and triggered.

I had a friend order a kit as I tried but kept messing up. It came from Australia with Citric Acid. I couldn't drink it so I went looking again and found videos on YouTube. I saw Jim do a video with himself in a garbage bag and I made my friend made one for me from kitchen garbage bags.

It was the bag protocol and I felt better the first time I tried it. I thought staying longer would work even better and I did, but learned pretty quickly to stay no longer than Jim said.

I did that for a few days and one day I got in the car and drove to Walmart. I wasn't thinking, I just felt better and thought it was OK. I couldn't get back home. After walking around in that huge place, I was disoriented and I forgot how to drive the car 😂

I didn't remember how I got home, but my friend told me I called her and she and her daughter came and she drove my car home.

That was the first time of many that I got stuck at Walmart and had to call for help.

But I kept getting in the bag every day, several times each day.

One day I felt good so I decided to cook. My daughter came home from school and I was cooking, but I fell asleep and everything was burning. I almost burnt the house down.

More time in the bag. I was obsessed. I couldn't drink it but the bag was working so I got in it everyday. I got better and better and my mind got clearer. I began to answer the phone and my speech got better.

I never told anyone what I was doing except that God is healing me.

My daughter saw me get in one day and questioned me. I showed her Jim's video. She thought it was crazy, but she humored me and began helping so I got better daily.

I wasn't a nurse yet. I finished school at the top of my class, but the accident happened 2 weeks before graduation. They took me to graduation, but I don't remember any of it. Years later, I went to my daughter's nursing school graduation from my same school and acted like I was graduating.

It's a very long story....

How did I pass nursing boards with such a profound TBI? How did I overcome what felt like dementia/Alzheimer's?Only God and Chlorine Dioxide. 🙏

If Chlorine Dioxide helped my TBI brain so much that I could pass state boards, it can help dementia patients too. It can help stroke patients too.

My story with Chlorine Dioxide is not a sexy one, but my God is faithful and I believe He led me to chlorine dioxide.

I have many more healing miracles because God put Chlorine Dioxide in my path. This is just a small part of my story with Chlorine Dioxide.

If it helped my brain heal, it will help yours too.

P.S. I never talked about my escapades with the Bag Protocol in such details before.

My faith helped me be persistent. If you can drink it, and use other protocols, you'll heal even faster than I did, just using the Bag Protocol.

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 2: Chronic Severe Gut & Back Pain

“Hi Jim,

Edwin's idea about using the bag method may be a good one for you. I've been using that myself for a week now and 6 days of that have been 3 times per day. MMS1 & 2 both give me nausea on hourly dosing; with the mms1 I can only get 1-2 drop doses and the mms2 I take probably less than a quarter capsule equivalent and gulp it with water each hour.

If you can take MMS baths that would also be very good so you can bypass your GI tract. It absorbs well that way. One lady with late stage cancer has been using 3/4 teaspoon in her baths, then sweats a lot for 3 hrs after the bath.

I don't have a tub for baths, so the bag method is the first method that has really significantly impacted my main symptoms, which are basically chronic, severe gut pain and back pain resulting from it ongoing for many years. “

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 3: Lymphoma

"Hi, my friend took 222 fenben three days on four days off Joe Tippins protocol. She also did the Jim humble bag protocol twice daily, hydrogen peroxide foot baths once daily. She takes vit c, zinc, vit d3 with k2, NAC, curcumin, horsetail. Sorry i cant remember dose of each off the top of my head. She is still on a very low dose steroid for polymyalgia. She was treating lymphoma at the time which had spread to her blood, bones and spleen at the time. No return of cancer which is amazing. Got all clear 23.12.22 (December 22, 2023)"

Link to Source Testimonial

Testimonial 4: Chronic Skin Lesion

(Editor’s note the skin lesion was not inside the bag, but rather it was on top of his head thus showing that the bag protocol had a systemic effect.)

"I had a scab about nickel size on the top of my head for over 30 years....I was only aware of it when I combed my hair. I tried scraping it off but only drew blood. After taking CDS for a few months (3000 ppm) with no change, I switched to the bag protocol, starting with 5 drops of MMS, increasing by 5 drops a day. After 4 days at 20 drops AM and PM, I noticed the scab was gone. A friend looked at the spot and didn't see any scab. I could feel with my fingers that it was just clear scalp. That was several months ago and it hasn't come back even though I stopped the bag protocol after several weeks and wasn't taking any form of MMS or CDS for over 3 months. CDS and MMS have helped me with ear infections and cataracts, they keep me from getting sick with a cold, flu or covid and they greatly shortened my bout with shingles."

Link to original message