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Lori's avatar
Lori
6hEdited

Love this article! Thank you for posting.

Allopathic veterinarians are failing a lot. Holistic/Integrative/Functional vets is where its at. Some are already using Chlorine Dioxide, Ozone and homeopathy to not only treat but cure maladies that the allopathic vets would not even consider. All you have to do is check out the AVMA as they worship at the altar of Big Harma with a very strong lobby and indocrinate their members.

Check out Dr. Will Falconer's vitalanimal.com for some great truths about all things veterinary medicine. You will be astonished how we have all been misled for years about vaccines and pet foods.

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Elisa Parker's avatar
Elisa Parker
7h

Astonishing recovery!

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