Mouzer
1d

As a female, I have found RIC helpful for general health and exercise and have practiced it for a couple of months since learning about it. I had been doing on the same arm and recently switched to the other. Interestingly, the new arm felt as uncomfortable as the other did initially, while the tightness no longer bothered the first arm. I suspect your body can become accustomed and wonder if RIC is more effective switching?

Where veins are thin or weak, taking pure Diosmin will help according to my doctor. If you can't find it, Blue Bonnet has a Citrus Bioflavinoid preparation that contains it. Also, if there is blockage, Linus Pauling's treatment is very effective. I have used it for years for prevention. I heard of one person scheduled for bypass surgery whose wife got him to follow it for the 6 weeks before the planned surgery. When the surgeon opened him up, there was no blockage, and the surgeon apologized as all the earlier tests showed there was.

I found Source Naturals has a preparation that contains all the items needed for Pauling's treatment. While he doesn't mention it in his video about the cause and how to remove blockage, proline is needed for repair. The Pauling interview is long but highly informative:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FWl0_QxG_I

https://cellnutritionals.com/pages/linus-pauling-the-brain-behind-the-unified-theory-of-heart-disease (explains about proline)

Stuart Hutt
13h

I have had ED for about 16 years, most likely due to statins use for 23 years. I know, I know. I was introduced to DMSO by AMD on Substack. I have used DMSO topically on my old sore feet with high arches, with amazing success. I thought hmmmm....... improves blood flow, why not. I used pharma grade DMSO 70% dilution topically and things are looking up.

