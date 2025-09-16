I hope by now my readers know my heart and my deep desire for every human being to be well, both physically and spiritually.

With that in mind, I’d like to share some of my other work with you. I want to be sensitive to all of my readers, so this post serves as an explanation, along with a link to the main post at the bottom of this page.

I believe I have two callings in life: 1) to help people know/find God, and 2) to help people get well. This Substack is primarily devoted to the second calling, helping people get well. However, from time to time (once or twice a year), this Substack will include content dedicated to the first calling: helping people know/find God.

Over the past five years, I have produced three short videos with the purpose of pointing people to God, the ultimate lover of our souls. God loves us and offers a plan for a future filled with hope and fulfillment, which is found in knowing Him.

If you would like to watch those three short videos, and see just how deeply God loves you and the free gift He offers to each person, you can click the link below the poem i recently wrote.

Blessings in Jesus’ Name,

Curious Outlier

The Gift

A Gift that has been given,

Requires just two things.

Without them being done,

No benefit it brings.

You first must know about,

the Gift you're being handed,

And then receive the Gift

With gratefulness extended.

I bring to you good news,

There is a Gift for you.

God provided it for free,

Just one thing you have to do.

That Gift you must accept,

For it to belong to you.

The Gift is Jesus Christ,

God's one and only Son.

He lived a perfect life,

He was the only one.

He gave Himself for us,

So we could be set free,

For our sin He paid the debt,

and died upon a tree.

The Gift was raised to life,

Death now has no sting.

For all of those who hold the Gift,

His life to them will bring

A life that never ends,

A relationship complete.

Forever with our Lord,

Exempt from the Judgement seat.

The debt is paid in full,

It has His guarantee.

Restored unto our God,

Eternal life for you and me.

So there you have the Gift.

It sits in front of you.

Now there is a choice make,

The decision is for you.

He is coming soon.

Do not delay the Gift.

For when the trumpet sounds,

The righteous He will sift.

He wants you to come home,

So He has made a way.

The Gift is it, please take it now.

With Him you'll always stay.