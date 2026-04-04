📋 Disclaimer: The information in this article is shared purely for educational purposes. Nothing written here constitutes medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Your health belongs to you. Regardless of what the mainstream medical system may suggest, you have both the right and the responsibility to be the informed steward of your own body. Read widely, think critically, consult practitioners you genuinely trust, and make the decisions that are right for you.

In Part 1, we traced silver’s 6,000-year history as a healer, from Egyptian wound dressings to modern nanocrystalline burn dressings and established that the argyria risk at home-production concentrations is genuinely minimal when CS is used responsibly. In Part 2, we covered everything you need to produce, test, store, and use high-quality colloidal silver at home, from the DIY battery build to full application protocols for wounds, respiratory infections, water purification, and more.

This is Part 3. It’s shorter. It’s focused on a single discovery. And if you’ve been making colloidal silver at home for any length of time, or if you’re just getting started, it may change how you think about the whole process. I know it did that for me, and I will be upgrading to this model and method soon.

How This Started

When I finished writing Part 2, I was satisfied. The guide covered everything the standard colloidal silver literature covers; it did it thoroughly, and the protocols are solid.

But I kept thinking about one problem I hadn’t fully solved: consistency.

Anyone who has brewed multiple batches of CS at home knows the frustration. Two batches, same setup, same distilled water, same silver rods, same target PPM, and the Tyndall beam looks different. The color is slightly different. One batch holds suspension for weeks; another starts showing slight settling after a few days. The TDS meter reads the same, but something is clearly not identical between the two.

I had always attributed this to minor variables, including water temperature, how recently I’d cleaned the rods, and how diligently I stirred. And those things do matter. But when I went looking for the deeper answer, I ended up somewhere I didn’t expect: an electronics forum. And then a bench technician’s workbench. And then a very simple realization that the colloidal silver community, as a whole, has quietly missed for decades.

The Problem Nobody Talks About

Here is what’s actually happening in an unregulated battery-based CS setup, and in most budget-dedicated CS generators as well.

When you connect 27V of battery power to two silver rods in distilled water, electrolysis begins. Silver ions enter the solution. Within minutes, the distilled water, which started with near-zero conductivity, becomes slightly conductive. As it becomes more conductive, more current flows. As more current flows, more silver enters the solution faster. As silver concentration increases, conductivity increases further. More current. More silver. Faster particle production. Larger particles.

This is a positive feedback loop that runs unchecked in any unregulated setup from the first minute of brewing to the last.

The result is a batch that starts producing fine nano-particles and gradually drifts toward producing larger, coarser particles as the session progresses. Your TDS meter gives you one final number, but that number represents an average of what was produced across a continuously shifting current environment. The first 20 minutes of your batch and the last 20 minutes produced particles that were meaningfully different.

Batteries make this worse in a second way: they lose voltage as they discharge. A fresh set of three 9V batteries delivers 27V. Forty-five minutes into a brew, they may be delivering 24V. An hour in, perhaps 22V. The current environment shifted not just because of the solution’s changing conductivity, but because the power source itself was declining throughout the session.

This is why two batches from the same setup produce different results. The variables aren’t just temperature and stirring. The voltage and current varied continuously in each batch, in ways you can’t see or measure without specialized equipment.

What Electronics Engineers Already Knew

This problem has a well-understood solution in electronics. It’s called a constant current source, a circuit or device that maintains a fixed, stable current output regardless of changes in the load’s resistance or conductivity. It’s a fundamental concept built into virtually every serious piece of bench test equipment.

In Constant Current (CC) mode, a bench supply monitors the circuit in real time and automatically adjusts its output voltage to keep the current locked at your set value. As your CS solution becomes more conductive during brewing, the supply reduces voltage slightly to compensate. Conductivity increases as the voltage drops further. Current stays locked. Particle production rate stays locked. Particle size stays consistent from the first minute to the last.

DC Power Supply Variable 30V 5A Adjustable DC Regulated Lab Bench Power Supply with 4-Digit LED Display, 18W USB Fast Charging Port, Adjustment Knob, Output Switch, Protection Function Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FKMVJQW8/

This is exactly the behavior you want for colloidal silver production. And a bench DC power supply does it automatically, with a digital readout showing you voltage and current in real time, for $35–$50 on Amazon which is less than most budget dedicated CS generators, and a fraction of premium units costing $300–$440.

Why the CS Community Missed This

You will not find this approach discussed on most colloidal silver forums, websites, or guides, including the ones I relied on for Parts 1 and 2.

The people researching and writing about colloidal silver are nurses, preppers, homesteaders, and alternative health advocates. They are not, by and large, electronics engineers. They approach the problem from a health perspective and stop at the first working solution they encounter, batteries or a purpose-built CS unit. The question “what does an electronics technician use when they need precise, controlled DC current?” simply never comes up.

On the other hand, electronics engineers and hobbyists who fully understand constant-current sources have no reason to think about colloidal silver. The two communities have existed in parallel for decades without ever speaking.

A small number of builders who sat in both worlds quietly figured it out, and you can find traces of it in electronics forums and maker communities when you dig deep. But those voices never reached the mainstream CS conversation. This is not a secret that was hidden, (Except perhaps by some of the CS generator manufacturers), but rather, It’s a gap that naturally formed between two communities that never spoke to each other. The physics connecting them is straightforward, and it just needed someone to connect the dots and then share it with the world.

The Tool: Ransanx 305MS

The specific unit I am recommending is the Ransanx 305MS, a 0–30V, 0–5A variable bench power supply with a color-coded 4-digit LED display showing voltage (blue), current (red), and wattage (yellow) simultaneously in real time. It is available on Amazon with an Amazon’s Choice badge, 4.5 stars, and 50+ units sold per month as of this writing, meaning it’s a well-vetted, actively purchased product, not an obscure import.

Note: I do not sell anything, and I make no affiliate commissions from anything that I link to or recommend. The only revenue I receive comes from generous paid subscribers who choose to contribute to my ongoing work. Work that is always given freely without obligation or expectation of anything in return. It is my desire that all of humanity would experience the abundantly generous spirit of our Great Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who loves all of us and gave Himself for us.

Here is what makes it particularly well-suited for colloidal silver production:

The display shows three values at once.

Voltage, current, and wattage are all visible simultaneously on the color-coded LED display. For CS production, this means you can watch your voltage and current in real time throughout the entire brew, and you’ll see the current remain locked in CC mode as conductivity changes, confirming the supply is doing exactly what you need it to do.

It includes CC (Constant Current) mode.

This is the non-negotiable feature for CS production. The Ransanx 305MS supports both CV (Constant Voltage) and CC (Constant Current) modes and automatically switches between them based on load conditions. When the current is set low, and the solution tries to draw more, the unit enters CC mode and locks the current at your set value which is the exact behavior that produces consistent particle size throughout your batch.

It has a 0.001A current resolution.

The current display reads to the thousandths of an amp, meaning you can see changes as small as 1 milliamp. This level of precision lets you monitor your brew more closely than any battery setup or basic CS generator ever could.

It has built-in short-circuit protection.

If your silver rods accidentally touch while submerged, the unit automatically protects itself, with no burned-out resistors or damaged components. This is a great advantage over basic DIY setups, where a short can waste your battery pack.

It has over-temperature protection.

The unit shuts itself down if internal temperature exceeds safe limits and includes an active cooling fan. For a device you may run for 45–90 minutes continuously during a CS brew, thermal protection is important.

It retains your last settings after shutdown.

Once you dial in your preferred voltage and current for CS production, the unit remembers those values the next time you power it on. No re-dialing before every batch.

It has a keyboard lock.

A physical lock prevents accidental adjustment of your voltage or current settings during a brew. This useful when the unit is sitting on a table where it could be bumped.

It comes with alligator clip leads ready to use out of the box.

The Ransanx 305MS includes red and black alligator clip test leads. For CS production, this means you can attach directly to your silver rods the moment the unit arrives, no additional hardware purchase required. Plug in, clip on, brew.

It has an 18W USB fast charging port.

This won’t affect your CS production, but it’s a practical bonus. The same unit that brews your CS can charge your phone or tablet while it works.

Output switch on the front panel.

A dedicated output ON/OFF switch lets you cut power to the electrodes instantly without touching the voltage or current knobs. This is useful for pausing a brew or disconnecting rods quickly at the end of a session.

What You Need: Complete Kit

The Ransanx 305MS comes with the AC power cord, alligator clip leads, and manual. The only additional items you need for CS production are:

What You Need (Complete Kit)

Total one-time investment: approximately $70–$105. This setup will produce thousands of batches over decades, with no recurring costs beyond $ 1 per gallon of distilled water. This setup is comparable to a CS generator costing $350-$800.

Step-by-Step: Your First Batch with the Ransanx 305MS

Before You Begin

Plug the Ransanx 305MS into a standard 110V wall outlet using the included AC power cord. On the front bottom panel, you will see the red (+) and black (−) output binding posts. This is where you connect your alligator clip leads. The leads are included in the box. Attach the red clip to one silver rod (your anode/positive) and the black clip to the other (your cathode/negative).

⚠️ Always set current to minimum before connecting your silver rods. Connecting at high current produces a large initial particle burst that darkens and coarsens the batch in its first seconds. Use the output switch to keep output off while you get set up, then switch it on once your rods are positioned and settings are confirmed.

Step 1: Prepare the Water

Fill your glass jar with 8–16 oz of distilled water, warmed to approximately 80–100°F (27–38°C). Warm water improves particle quality and speeds production.

Check your TDS meter in the water before you begin; it should read 0–2 PPM. If it reads higher, your water isn't properly distilled; replace it. The precision of this setup is entirely wasted on tap water.

Step 2: Set Up the Silver Rods

Clip the red alligator clip (included with the Ransanx) onto one silver rod; this becomes your anode (+).

Clip the black alligator clip onto the second rod; this becomes your cathode (−).

Lower both rods into the jar so they hang parallel to each other, 1–2 inches apart. Neither rod should touch the bottom of the jar or the other rod.

Keep the alligator clips above the waterline. Only a bare silver rod goes into the water. Submerged clips will corrode and contaminate your batch.

Step 3: Set Voltage and Current

Turn the CURRENT/LOCK knob fully counterclockwise (to minimum) before enabling output. Power on the unit. Slowly turn the VOLTAGE/SETOUT knob until the blue display reads 27.00V. Slowly turn the CURRENT/LOCK knob clockwise until the red display reads 0.010A (10 milliamps) which is the lowest stable setting on the 305MS’s display. Flip the output switch ON. The CC indicator will illuminate on the panel, confirming the unit is in Constant Current mode.

💡 What CC mode means for your batch: The Ransanx is now watching the circuit in real time. As silver particles accumulate and your solution’s conductivity increases during brewing, the unit automatically reduces its voltage output to hold current steady at 0.010A. The blue voltage display will gradually tick down slightly over the course of the brew. This is completely normal and is exactly the supply doing its job. Current stays locked. Particle size stays consistent.

💡 On the wattage display: The yellow wattage reading (W) will show very low values, fractions of a watt, at 10mA. This is expected and correct. The wattage display is more useful when the unit is being used for higher-draw applications. For CS production, watch the blue voltage and red current displays.

Step 4: Brew

With the output switch ON and the CC indicator lit, brewing begins immediately. You may see very faint bubbling near the anode rod. This is normal.

Stir every 5–10 minutes with a clean glass or plastic stir stick. A plastic straw works well also. A small magnetic stirrer ($15–$20 on Amazon) running continuously is the single best additional upgrade, as it eliminates manual stirring and further improves particle consistency.

Check PPM with your TDS meter every 15–20 minutes once past the 20-minute mark.

At 27V and 10mA, expect to reach 10 PPM in approximately 20–40 minutes and 20 PPM in 45–75 minutes , depending on water temperature and jar volume.

When the TDS meter hits your target, flip the output switch OFF before removing the rods. This prevents arcing at the rod tips and is cleaner than turning the voltage knob down mid-session.

💡 The keyboard lock feature: Once your voltage and current are set, press the CURRENT/LOCK knob to engage the keyboard lock. This prevents accidental bumping of the knobs during the brew. This is a small but useful feature when the unit is sitting on a busy work surface.

Step 5: Test and Store

Before bottling, run your two quality checks:

TDS Meter: Should confirm your target PPM (10–20 PPM). Remember, the TDS meter primarily reflects ionic silver; use it as a relative guide and always combine with the Tyndall test for the full picture.

Tyndall Effect (Laser Test): Take the jar into a dark room and shine a laser pointer through the side of the glass at eye level. A faint, clean, distinct beam of light tracking through the solution confirms the presence of true nanoparticle colloidal silver. A thick, blazing, cloudy beam suggests particles are too large; the batch was likely over-brewed. No beam at all means predominantly ionic silver.

Pour immediately into amber glass storage bottles using a clean glass funnel. Label each bottle with the date and PPM. Store at room temperature, away from light and heat.

How It Compares

The Bottom Line

The colloidal silver community has been producing good results with batteries and dedicated generators for decades. That approach works; I used it myself for years, and the protocols in Part 2 are built on it and apply here as well.

But good enough and optimized are different things. If you’re going to invest in home CS production as a long-term part of your health and preparedness toolkit, and I believe it’s worth that investment, then doing it with the right tool matters. Consistent particle size means consistent quality. Consistent quality means predictable results. And predictable results means you know for sure what you are putting in or on your body. I will be upgrading to this setup soon. When I do, I will try report on the entire process.

The Ransanx 305MS doesn’t require you to be an electronics person. You plug it in, attach the included alligator clips to your silver rods, turn two knobs, flip the output switch, and watch the CC light come on. The physics and the machine handles everything else.

It was hiding on an electronics workbench the whole time. Now you know where to find it and how to use it. I hope you found this Substack article helpful.