The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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sehalmiller (null)'s avatar
sehalmiller (null)
2d

Forgot to mention I give colloidal silver to my adopted and fostered cats with FCV It is a reoccurring Respiratory virus and with the colloidal silver and L lysine it keeps it at bay these are fully vaccinated cats for FCV I don't vaccinate but they're vaccinated when they come to me and this speaks louder than words

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JamesKitts's avatar
JamesKitts
2d

I appreciate the information you share. May the Lord bless you.

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