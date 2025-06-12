The Curious Substack

Matt Cook
1d

I did just one application of 3000 PPM and it looked like it got worse for a while and now it’s almost gone. I’ll do one more treatment and this eczema that has lasted probably 20 years should be completely gone. Thank you very much for the work you’re doing.

Sharon Ray
19h

I have used MMS undiluted on hard brownish age spots on my face. I mix a couple of drops, add a drop of dmso and use a q tip to dab it firmly. Stings a little. Works in about 3 weeks.

