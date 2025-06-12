My 27-year-old daughter has suffered with Eczema since birth. It mainly formed behind her knees, elbows and forearms with occasional flare ups on her face and neck. She could semi-manage it with diet. She has a degree in Natural Medicine, so she refused pharmaceutical treatment. She was here over Thanksgiving, and she was having a major Eczema attack. I had literally just received my first shipment of CDS after being made aware of Dr. Klacker’s work. I briefly explained the history of CDS, it’s mechanisms of action and some of the amazing success stories for all types of illness. I also had DMSO. I also had amber spray bottles, so I put her on Protocol’s C & D. 70% DMSO and 100% CDS in two separate bottles to treat topically. 10ml per liter internally, consumed within two hours. The topical treatment began working immediately on all her patches. Due to her travel schedule, she was only able to do it for 13 days straight. She began the protocol on 11/23 and stopped 12/5. I am happy to report, that in 13 days, it appears to have completely cured her Eczema. She has never had another outbreak since her first dose on 11/23. I realize this seems impossible but as God as my witness, it is true. It cured an illness she has suffered with for 27 years. If you know anyone who suffers with Eczema, I highly encourage you to introduce them to CDS. One side note: She also had a horrible cold and cough at the same time. CDS cured it in 2 days. Peace and blessings to you all!